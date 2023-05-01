Looking for Roblox Katana Simulator Codes? Then, look no further as we have got a full list of new and working Roblox Katana Simulator codes.

Looking for Roblox Katana Simulator Codes for May 2023? Then, look no further, as we have a full list of new and working Roblox Katana Simulator codes offering free coins, boosts, and skins to anyone who redeems them. Katana Simulator is a Roblox experience where players have to take control of a katana and face off against their friends and enemies to become the strongest player in the game.

Players also earn gold and can use it to upgrade their swords and make them more powerful. Here’s a list of all Roblox Katana Simulator Codes (May 2023) that can be redeemed to earn freebies.

All Roblox Katana Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Page updated May 1, 2023 No new codes were added to the game today.

75kThanks – Redeem for 75,000 Coins

– Redeem for 75,000 Coins 50Mil – Redeem for 500 Coins

– Redeem for 500 Coins fivethousand – Redeem for 5,000 Coins

– Redeem for 5,000 Coins 50kthumbsup – Redeem for 500 Coins

– Redeem for 500 Coins 50kdouble – Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

– Redeem for 2x Coin Boost fire – Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

– Redeem for 2x Coin Boost gong – Redeem for 500 Coins

– Redeem for 500 Coins bruh – Redeem for a skin of some kind

– Redeem for a skin of some kind space – Redeem for a space skin

– Redeem for a space skin noggin – Redeem to get a big head

Make sure to redeem all the codes as soon as you possibly can since the Roblox codes tend to expire after a while.

How to Redeem Roblox Katana Simulator Codes

In order to redeem Roblox Katana Simulator Codes simply follow the steps that are listed right down below.

How to Redeem Roblox Katana Simulator Codes: Launch Katana Simulator In the game, click on the Twitter button on the top of the screen. Copy one of the codes from the list above and paste it into the box Hit Enter to claim your rewards.

It’s that easy. Good Luck! And that’s all you need to know about Roblox Katana Simulator Codes. For more Roblox content, like the scariest games on the platform or all Adopt Me pet trade values, be sure to check out Twinfinite.

