Roblox Card Battles Codes (February 2024)

After some Roblox Card Battles codes? This game from Chefs Games is similar to the Card-Jitsu card game that veteran Club Penguin players will remember. For a head-start to level up and earn new belts, you can redeem codes free of charge. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Card Battles Codes

Card Battles Codes (Working)

welcome : 400 Gems

: 400 Gems funky : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems chefs : 900 Gems

: 900 Gems xpcake : 35 XP

: 35 XP moregems : 700 Gems

: 700 Gems jimmy6000: 45 XP

Card Battles Codes (Expired)

No expired Card Battles codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Card Battles

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Actually making use of Roblox Card Battles codes is quite an easy process. Fortunately, it works the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s how to do it:

Load into Card Battles through its Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, play through the first tutorial fight until you’re let free into the open world.

Select the Settings icon, then the orange Codes button at the top of the menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem to confirm it.

How Can You Get More Roblox Card Battles Codes?

The best place to keep an eye out for Roblox Card Battles codes is the Chefs Games Discord server. When you sign in for the first time it asks you which of the dev’s games you want notifications on, so be sure to select Card Battles. Then check the ‘cb-chat’ channel and you’ll never miss a code!

Alongside that there’s also an X page and a Roblox group. Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back often, as we’ll update our Working list as soon as new coupons roll in.

Why Are My Roblox Card Battles Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a Card Battles code but keep getting pushed back, there could be a few factors at play. The most likely scenario is that the code at hand has expired, without the devs informing players of this. As a fairly new game, the codes that exist right now won’t stick around forever.

Failing that, make sure you’re pasting the code in directly from our list. As a bit of fun, some Card Battles codes are purposefully muddled up when posted into the game Discord, leaving fans to rearrange the letters and figure it out. In those cases it’s easier to come to us for the solution of the code, rather than trying to sort it out yourself.

What is Roblox Card Battles?

Card Battles is a turn-based Roblox game where you go head-to-head with NPCs in a rock-paper-scissors-style card game. There are three elements – fire, water, and ice – all of which counter-act another in some way. As we said earlier, anyone who played the (fantastic) Card-Jitsu minigame in Club Penguin will instantly feel at home.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, check out some Play for UGC codes and Bathroom Defense Simulator codes. We’ve also got the latest Become a Famous Influencer codes.