Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Why Are My Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes Not Working?

The most common issue is misspelled codes. The codes are often long and mix special characters, letters, and numbers. Therefore, instead of writing them out, you should copy and paste codes into the input field. Doing this will bring your spelling mistakes down to a zero.

Another possibility is that the code you tried to redeem has already expired. This is quite common as developers rarely specify how long a code will last. So, once you find a code, redeem it immediately to avoid this.