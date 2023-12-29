Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 29, 2023
We looked for new codes!
Toilet defense is a serious enterprise, and if you want to be good at it, you need the best units you can get. But money is scarce, and every coin matters. So, we compiled a list of all working Bathroom Defense Simulator codes, including instructions on how to redeem them, just below.
All Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes List
Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes (Working)
- UpdateRestarsSry!—200 Coins
Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes (Expired)
- HUGEUpdate—25 Snowflakes and 350 Coins
- Winter!—10 Snowflakes
- 10MVisits!—50 Snowflakes and 500 Coins
How to Redeem Codes in Bathroom Defense Simulator
Follow the instructions below to redeem Bathroom Defense Simulator codes:
- Open Bathroom Defense Simulator on Roblox.
- Click on Codes (middle button) on the bottom left.
- Type in your code in the text box.
- Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.
How Can You Get More Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes?
The newest Bathroom Defense Simulator codes are posted on the official Gxentry Studio’s Discord server. Searching through unrelated messages and outdated code lists is time-consuming, so you should bookmark this article instead. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.
Why Are My Bathroom Defense Simulator Codes Not Working?
The most common issue is misspelled codes. The codes are often long and mix special characters, letters, and numbers. Therefore, instead of writing them out, you should copy and paste codes into the input field. Doing this will bring your spelling mistakes down to a zero.
Another possibility is that the code you tried to redeem has already expired. This is quite common as developers rarely specify how long a code will last. So, once you find a code, redeem it immediately to avoid this.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Bathroom Defense Simulator
You should especially keep an eye on the daily and weekly quests you access by clicking the Quests button on the bottom left. These reward you with considerable coins and Gingerbread Crates, which you can use to get better units and challenge harder stages.
Also, there is a way to earn coins even while AFK. Close to the spawn, there is an AFK Zone that you enter by going through the donut-shaped portal. There, you will passively earn coins while away, and that is sure to come in handy.
Finally, there are limited 10X Luck events throughout the day. So, if you are gonna draw new units or open crates, it’s best you do them when one of those events is happening to maximize your rewards.
What Is Bathroom Defense Simulator?
Bathroom Defense Simulator is a tower defense experience with a toilet theme. Using your special units, you fight off wave after wave of modified toilets to earn coins and diamonds, which are used for upgrades and new units. Also, there are multiple difficulties and dozens of different enemies and units for you to experience and beat.
If you want to get freebies in other Roblox experiences as well, check out the Roblox Codes section of our website. Furthermore, if you really enjoy the tower defense genre, there is a similar game called Skibi Toilet Tower Defense, and it’s definitely worth checking out.