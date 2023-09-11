All Build a Boat for Treasure Codes in Roblox (September 2023)

Updated: September 11, 2023 Looked for new codes.

Roblox is home to some seriously wacky experiences, and Build a Boat for Treasure is one of the weirdest and most wonderful we have played. Not only do players get the opportunity to build their very own vessel, but we also set sail to see how long our ship would last before becoming fish food. If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’re looking for one thing: What are all the Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox at the moment? With that in mind, then, let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Codes for Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox

=D — Use code for 5 Gold

— Use code for 5 Gold =P — Use code for 5 Gold

— Use code for 5 Gold hi — Use code for 5 Gold

— Use code for 5 Gold Squid Army — Use code for 22x Ice and 22x Gold

— Use code for 22x Ice and 22x Gold chillthrill709 was here — Use code for Firework

All Expired Codes in Build a Boat for Treasure on Roblox

Happy Valentine’s day — Use code for Free blocks

— Use code for Free blocks Be a big f00t print — Use code for Free blocks

— Use code for Free blocks fuzzy friend? — Use code for Free blocks

— Use code for Free blocks Lurking Legend — Use code for Free blocks

— Use code for Free blocks GGGOOOAAALLL — Use code for Football

— Use code for Football Free gifts — Use code for Free gifts!

— Use code for Free gifts! 1B — Use code for Free blocks!

— Use code for Free blocks! voted code — Use code for Free blocks!

— Use code for Free blocks! Lurking Code — Use code for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

— Use code for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block! 1M Likes — Use code for Free blocks!

— Use code for Free blocks! Big F00t Print — Use code for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks!

— Use code for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks! The Sasquatch? — Use code for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

— Use code for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block! Fireworks — Use code for Free blocks!

— Use code for Free blocks! 2M members — Use code for Free Blocks!

— Use code for Free Blocks! Hatched code — Use code for Cookie Wheels!

— Use code for Cookie Wheels! Happy Easter — Use code for Balloons, Candy, & Cake!

— Use code for Balloons, Candy, & Cake! TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE — Use code for Green Treasure Chest

— Use code for Green Treasure Chest BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! — Use code for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake!

— Use code for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake! The Yeti — Use code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks!

— Use code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks! Cold Feet — Use code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks!

— Use code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks! 500M Visits — Use code for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks!

— Use code for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks! Veterans Day — Use code for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks!

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Boat for Treasure

Fortunately, redeeming free codes in Build a Boat for Treasure is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Build a Boat for Treasure on Roblox.

Next, tap on the Treasure Chest Menu icon on the right side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, click on the ‘Gear’ icon and then scroll down to the bottom.

In the text box, type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on what all the Build a Boat for Treasure codes are in Roblox at the moment? For more Roblox-related content, here are other guides like all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Tower Defense Simulator codes, why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Driving Empire codes, and all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. Alternatively, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.