Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Anime Fighters Simulator is a game with endless possibilities. I formed a team with my favorite anime characters and became one of the strongest players. My efforts paid off with the well-earned cash I used to reach new lands to explore and discover more heroes!

Exploring the world can be done more easily by redeeming Anime Fighters Simulator codes! You can unlock boosts to help you gather supplies faster and make your gameplay smoother. By doubling the rewards you earn on quests, you can collect more heroes and explore different lands without excessive grinding. If you enjoy Roblox games with anime crossovers, check out our Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes article to redeem more codes and grab exciting goodies!

All Anime Fighters Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Fighters Simulator Codes

Update51 – 3 Shiny Boosts

– 3 Shiny Boosts SuperApology – 6 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 6 Passive Transfer Tokens DelayUPD51 – 2 Grimoire Tokens

– 2 Grimoire Tokens Pregame_U8zKl – 10 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 10 Passive Transfer Tokens TRANSFERS! – 10 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 10 Passive Transfer Tokens ZnxCvb9 – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts SorryForBugs – 2 Super Drop Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts

– 2 Super Drop Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts CastlevaniaHype – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens Update49 – 3 Super Luck Boosts, 1 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 3 Super Luck Boosts, 1 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts !Update48! – 2 Super Drop Boosts and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 2 Super Drop Boosts and 2 Super Time Boosts HAPPYHALLOWEEN – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens DelayedHalloween – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens RobloxFixed?? – 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Time Boosts, and 2 Super Drop Boosts

– 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Time Boosts, and 2 Super Drop Boosts !Update47! – 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts !Update46! – 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts 1MILLIONLIKES! – 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts

– 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts SorryUpdate46! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Time Boosts UPDATE45! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens SorryForDelay!!! – 2 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 2 Passive Transfer Tokens Update44Released – 1 Super Time Boost

– 1 Super Time Boost Kekeke – 1 Passive Time Boost and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 1 Passive Time Boost and 2 Super Time Boosts QOLPatch – 2 Super Luck Boosts and 2 Super Time Boosts

– 2 Super Luck Boosts and 2 Super Time Boosts BuffPatch – 1 Super Time Boost

– 1 Super Time Boost DungeonCDRESET – 1 Dungeon Token

– 1 Dungeon Token ResetDungeonCD – Dungeon Cooldown Reset

– Dungeon Cooldown Reset BlastOff2023 – 1 Super Luck Boost and 1 Super Time Boost

– 1 Super Luck Boost and 1 Super Time Boost Update44 ! – 1 Passive Time Token

! – 1 Passive Time Token SaopauloW – 1 DMG Boost, 1 Shiny Boost, and 1 Luck Boost

– 1 DMG Boost, 1 Shiny Boost, and 1 Luck Boost KingIsBack – 15 Minutes of Luck Boost

– 15 Minutes of Luck Boost BrazilOnTOP – 3 Avatar Coins

– 3 Avatar Coins 25kPlayers! – 1 Dungeon Token, 1 Shiny Boosts, and 25 Passive Tokens

– 1 Dungeon Token, 1 Shiny Boosts, and 25 Passive Tokens SubToFminusmic – 2 Shiny Boosts

– 2 Shiny Boosts !BOSSSTUDIO! – 15 Minutes of Luck Boost

– 15 Minutes of Luck Boost AFSComeback – 2 Dungeon Tokens

– 2 Dungeon Tokens BillionVisits – 1 Super Luck Boost, 1 Super Drop Boost, 50 Passive Tokens, 1 Illusionist Ticket, 25 Requiem Tokens, and 1 Dungeon Token

– 1 Super Luck Boost, 1 Super Drop Boost, 50 Passive Tokens, 1 Illusionist Ticket, 25 Requiem Tokens, and 1 Dungeon Token TheAbyss – 1 Dungeon Token, 10 Passive Tokens, 3 Luck Boosts, 10 Requiem Tokens, 1 Super DMG Boost, and Super XP Boost

– 1 Dungeon Token, 10 Passive Tokens, 3 Luck Boosts, 10 Requiem Tokens, 1 Super DMG Boost, and Super XP Boost Insane1Million – 1 Super Luck Boost, 1 Super Drop Boost, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super DMG Boost, 1 Super Yen Boost, and 1 Defense Token

– 1 Super Luck Boost, 1 Super Drop Boost, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super DMG Boost, 1 Super Yen Boost, and 1 Defense Token WorldAtWar – 1 Dungeon Token, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super Yen Boost, 1 Defense Token, and 5 Drop Boosts

– 1 Dungeon Token, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super Yen Boost, 1 Defense Token, and 5 Drop Boosts SummerEvent2 – 1 Dungeon Token, 3 Luck Boosts, 1 Super Yen Boost, and 1 Clone Token

– 1 Dungeon Token, 3 Luck Boosts, 1 Super Yen Boost, and 1 Clone Token SummerEvent – 1 Super Luck Boost, 3 DMG Boosts, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super Yen Boost, and 10 Summer Passive Tokens

– 1 Super Luck Boost, 3 DMG Boosts, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super Yen Boost, and 10 Summer Passive Tokens Sub2Codenex – 10 Minutes of Luck Boost

– 10 Minutes of Luck Boost Sub2Veyar – 10 Minutes of Luck Boost

– 10 Minutes of Luck Boost BronzePiece_ – 2 XP Boosts

– 2 XP Boosts RealDaireb – 3 Yen Boosts

– 3 Yen Boosts ToadBoi – 10 Minute of Luck Boost

– 10 Minute of Luck Boost sulley1m – Luck and Damage Boost (Must join the group)

– Luck and Damage Boost (Must join the group) otrademark – 1 Divine Fruit

– 1 Divine Fruit 1MilFaves – 1 Yen Boost, 1 XP Boost, and 1 Defense Token

Expired Anime Fighters Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

Redeeming Anime Fighters Simulator codes is an easy task that you can accomplish in a few steps:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen. Type the code into the text box in the pop-up window. Click on the > button and redeem your goodies!

How Can You Get More Anime Fighters Simulator Codes?

Join the Anime Fighters Discord community to get access to channels containing all kinds of details about the game, including info on giveaways, special events, and Anime Fighters Simulator codes. Developers drop codes in the game-announcements channel, but they can easily get lost among other updates and random posts by players, so our article is the best place to check.

Our Working list contains all the latest code drops, so you’ll have everything you need in one place. Press that little star icon in the top-right corner of your browser to bookmark this page, and return occasionally to check out the newest updates.

Why Are My Anime Fighters Simulator Codes Not Working?

You might run into an outdated Anime Fighters Simulator code or two, even on our list of active codes. That may happen despite our efforts to keep everything up-to-date. Developers rarely post clear information about the duration of their codes, which can make it difficult for us to know when they’ll stop working. Contact us if you find an expired code, and we will quickly modify our list.

Before dismissing a code as expired too quickly, make sure to double-check for typos. You have to make sure that the code you’ve typed in matches precisely the one on our list because if it doesn’t, you won’t be able to get your freebies. To make matters less troubling, copy/paste the code you want to use directly from our article into the game.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Fighters Simulator

You’ll eventually run out of Anime Fighters Simulator codes to redeem, and while waiting for more to drop, there are alternative ways to get free goodies. You can spin the wheel to receive useful freebies, and the best part is that the spins renew daily! There are also gifts you can claim multiple times as they reset after a few hours. Keep in mind that most of them are locked until you earn specific titles.

What Is Anime Fighters Simulator?

Anime Fighters Simulator is an adventurous, action-packed Roblox game where you can form a team of your favorite characters from various anime series. By battling and doing quests, you can earn Yen, the currency used to buy new characters, upgrade the ones you have, or unlock new maps to explore. Collect anime heroes, and level up your heroes to become the strongest player on the server.

