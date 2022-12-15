All Roblox Tower Defense Simulator Codes (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

If you’re a fan of tower defense games, then Roblox is the ideal gaming platform for you. Not only are there lots to choose from, but they’re all very popular so there’ll likely always be someone to play with. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely wondering one thing: What are all the Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox. Worry not, as we’ve got your back. So, without further delay, let’s begin.

All Working Tower Defense Simulator Codes in Roblox

At the moment, there is only one active code in Tower Defense Simulator:

JOHNRETURNS – Redeem for the John Skin [Must have the Militant Tower] (NEW)

All Expired Tower Defense Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the expired codes in Tower Defense Simulator that will no longer work:

beachglad2022 – Redeem for Beach Gladiator skin [Must have the Gladiator Tower]

– Redeem for Beach Gladiator skin [Must have the Gladiator Tower] MERRY2021 – Redeem for Present Skin [Must have the Farm Tower]

– Redeem for Present Skin [Must have the Farm Tower] robloxisback – Redeem for Premium Skincrate

– Redeem for Premium Skincrate 1BILLION – Redeem for Deluxe Crate

– Redeem for Deluxe Crate COMMUNITY20 – Redeem code for Mini Skin [Must have the Minigunner Tower]

– Redeem code for Mini Skin [Must have the Minigunner Tower] celebration21 – Redeem code for 1 Party Crate

– Redeem code for 1 Party Crate 200KMAY – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems BLOXY21 – Redeem for Commander Skin [Must have the Commander Tower]

– Redeem for Commander Skin [Must have the Commander Tower] FIFTYK – Redeem code for 200 Coins

– Redeem code for 200 Coins delayed – Redeem for a Premium Crate

– Redeem for a Premium Crate imababy – Redeem code for 100 Gems

– Redeem code for 100 Gems newyear2021 – Redeem code for one free Premium Crate

– Redeem code for one free Premium Crate B1RDHUNT3R – Redeem code for Free Hunter Troop

– Redeem code for Free Hunter Troop 1pumpkin – Redeem code for one free Pumpkin Crate

– Redeem code for one free Pumpkin Crate SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE – Springtime Skin (Shredder)

– Springtime Skin (Shredder) HAPPY3AST3R! – Springtime Skin (Commander)

– Springtime Skin (Commander) ELECTRO – 100 Coins

– 100 Coins SW33TXP – 100 XP

– 100 XP 02MOMENT – XP boost

– XP boost MOARXP – XP boost

– XP boost 30k – Redeem code for one free Pumpkin Crate

– Redeem code for one free Pumpkin Crate DOUBLEBLOXIES – Redeem code for Cowboy Skin (Must have the Cowboy Tower)

– Redeem code for Cowboy Skin (Must have the Cowboy Tower) ICYFREEZE – Redeem code for Freezer Skin (Must have the Freezer Tower)

– Redeem code for Freezer Skin (Must have the Freezer Tower) W33KLICODE – Redeem code for +65 XP

– Redeem code for +65 XP 5KMILESTONE – Redeem code for Minigunner Twitter Skin

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Tower Defense Simulator is super easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox.

Next, tap the blue Twitter bird icon on the bottom left side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below). This will open up a text box for you to type in the code.

Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Click ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, make sure to check out our in-depth list on all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides on why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

