All Roblox Tower Defense Simulator Codes (December 2022)

If you’re a fan of tower defense games, then Roblox is the ideal gaming platform for you. Not only are there lots to choose from, but they’re all very popular so there’ll likely always be someone to play with. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely wondering one thing: What are all the Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox. Worry not, as we’ve got your back. So, without further delay, let’s begin.
All Working Tower Defense Simulator Codes in Roblox
At the moment, there is only one active code in Tower Defense Simulator:
- JOHNRETURNS – Redeem for the John Skin [Must have the Militant Tower] (NEW)
All Expired Tower Defense Simulator Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the expired codes in Tower Defense Simulator that will no longer work:
- beachglad2022 – Redeem for Beach Gladiator skin [Must have the Gladiator Tower]
- MERRY2021 – Redeem for Present Skin [Must have the Farm Tower]
- robloxisback – Redeem for Premium Skincrate
- 1BILLION – Redeem for Deluxe Crate
- COMMUNITY20 – Redeem code for Mini Skin [Must have the Minigunner Tower]
- celebration21 – Redeem code for 1 Party Crate
- 200KMAY – Redeem code for 500 Gems
- BLOXY21 – Redeem for Commander Skin [Must have the Commander Tower]
- FIFTYK – Redeem code for 200 Coins
- delayed – Redeem for a Premium Crate
- imababy – Redeem code for 100 Gems
- newyear2021 – Redeem code for one free Premium Crate
- B1RDHUNT3R – Redeem code for Free Hunter Troop
- 1pumpkin – Redeem code for one free Pumpkin Crate
- SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE – Springtime Skin (Shredder)
- HAPPY3AST3R! – Springtime Skin (Commander)
- ELECTRO – 100 Coins
- SW33TXP – 100 XP
- 02MOMENT – XP boost
- MOARXP – XP boost
- 30k – Redeem code for one free Pumpkin Crate
- DOUBLEBLOXIES – Redeem code for Cowboy Skin (Must have the Cowboy Tower)
- ICYFREEZE – Redeem code for Freezer Skin (Must have the Freezer Tower)
- W33KLICODE – Redeem code for +65 XP
- 5KMILESTONE – Redeem code for Minigunner Twitter Skin
How to Redeem Codes in Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Tower Defense Simulator is super easy. Simply follow these steps:
- Firstly, boot up Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox.
- Next, tap the blue Twitter bird icon on the bottom left side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below). This will open up a text box for you to type in the code.
- Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Click ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, make sure to check out our in-depth list on all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides on why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.
