All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2022)
New some freebies for Fruit Battlegrounds!
If you like One Piece and enjoy going toe-to-toe and battling your friends, then Fruit Battlegrounds is the Roblox experience for you. Not only do you get to go head-to-head with your buddies in frenetic battles, but you’ll also earn bounties and unlock new fruits along the way. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re probably wondering: What are all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds? Well, we’ve got all the codes to help to give you the edge against the competition. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!
All Active Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2022)
Here’s a list of all the working codes in Fruit Battlegrounds:
- 30KLOVEYOU – Claim this code for 550 Gems (NEW)
- 25KINSANE!! – Claim this code for 450 Gems (NEW)
- 4KGANGO – Claim this code for 450 Gems
- 3KTHXBRO – Claim this code for 450 Gems
- WUPDATEORNAH – Claim this code for 600 Gems
- 2KLETSGOOO – Claim this code for 450 Gems
- PRESENT4YOU – Claim this code for 700 Gems
- 20KCRAZY – Claim this code for 550 Gems
- 15KNOWAY – Claim this code for 550 Gems
- THXFOR10K – Claim this code for 300 Gems
- 7KTEAM – Claim this code for 450 Gems
- 5KSQUAD – Claim this code for 450 Gems
All Expired Codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds (December 2022)
The following code unfortunately doesn’t work anymore:
- 1KLIKESGANG – Claim for a random number of Gems
How to Redeem Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
Thankfully, redeeming codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.
- Click on the Twitter icon on the left.
- Enter one of the codes exactly as they appear in the above list.
- Click ‘Redeem’.
- Enjoy your freebies. You’re welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds are. For more on Roblox, here’s how to run in Doors, all the working codes in Doors, an in-depth list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, and how to get all the markers in Find the Marker. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.
- All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (December 2022)
- All Roblox Brookhaven Music Codes
- All Working Codes In Roblox Apeirophobia
- All Roblox Adopt Me Pet & Item Trade Values
- All Roblox Shindo Life Codes (December 2022)