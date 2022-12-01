All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

If you like One Piece and enjoy going toe-to-toe and battling your friends, then Fruit Battlegrounds is the Roblox experience for you. Not only do you get to go head-to-head with your buddies in frenetic battles, but you’ll also earn bounties and unlock new fruits along the way. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re probably wondering: What are all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds? Well, we’ve got all the codes to help to give you the edge against the competition. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

All Active Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2022)

Here’s a list of all the working codes in Fruit Battlegrounds:

30KLOVEYOU – Claim this code for 550 Gems (NEW)

– Claim this code for 550 Gems 25KINSANE!! – Claim this code for 450 Gems (NEW)

– Claim this code for 450 Gems 4KGANGO – Claim this code for 450 Gems

– Claim this code for 450 Gems 3KTHXBRO – Claim this code for 450 Gems

– Claim this code for 450 Gems WUPDATEORNAH – Claim this code for 600 Gems

– Claim this code for 600 Gems 2KLETSGOOO – Claim this code for 450 Gems

– Claim this code for 450 Gems PRESENT4YOU – Claim this code for 700 Gems

– Claim this code for 700 Gems 20KCRAZY – Claim this code for 550 Gems

– Claim this code for 550 Gems 15KNOWAY – Claim this code for 550 Gems

– Claim this code for 550 Gems THXFOR10K – Claim this code for 300 Gems

– Claim this code for 300 Gems 7KTEAM – Claim this code for 450 Gems

– Claim this code for 450 Gems 5KSQUAD – Claim this code for 450 Gems

All Expired Codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds (December 2022)

The following code unfortunately doesn’t work anymore:

1KLIKESGANG – Claim for a random number of Gems

How to Redeem Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left.

Enter one of the codes exactly as they appear in the above list.

Click ‘Redeem’.

Enjoy your freebies. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds are. For more on Roblox, here’s how to run in Doors, all the working codes in Doors, an in-depth list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, and how to get all the markers in Find the Marker. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

