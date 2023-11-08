Whiteout Survival Codes November 2023

How are you going to survive the biting cold without a good fire? And let’s not forget about a place to sleep. You’ll be doing that a lot in Whiteout Survival, so you might as well get comfortable.

In fact, we have some Whiteout Survival codes to keep that fire burning for a tad longer.

All Working Whiteout Survival Codes

We went ahead and did all the busy work for you. All these Whiteout Survival codes—as of Nov. 8, 2023—are still in working order, but not for long:

54Np0jKxw: Redeems for x50 Chief Stamina, x10000 Coal, x50000 Meat, x5000 Iron, x3 1-hour Training Speedup, x50000 Wood, x600 Gems.

All Expired Codes in Whiteout Survival

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to collect the free goodies from any of these codes anymore. Whiteout Survival codes have a very short shelf life.

22WINTER

2qP7z

3wQWGYVB3

5J8Q7H

5wYEo2wLj

8k9X3P

9eR2d

A2r7X

Bw8Y8G4q0

bwl1Lv4ze

Byebye2022

ChocoCake127

COMEBACK

COMEBACK

DC300K

DessertDay

FB50K

feastseason

Halloween

HappyCNY2023

Happyday

iOSNowLive

JPfall2023

NewFriends

R3d9X7

rK9rzXwX9

rK9rzXwX9

SantaList

SnowDay2023

Spooky2023

STATE100

STATE200

STATE300

State500

sweetheart

T8x3K2

T8x3K2

THX10K

THX30K

THX40K

VeteransDay

WDAY2023

WOS0213

WOS0213

WOS13K

Xmas2022

YummyPasta

ZwB75b4X6

How to Redeem Codes in Whiteout Survival

Image Source: Image Source: Century Games Pte. Ltd. via Twinfinite

Let’s get one important truth out of the way first: you can’t collect free rewards in Whiteout Survival until after you’ve finished a portion of the tutorial. It should take you no more than 10 minutes. Afterwards, you can redeem codes by:

Tapping on your profile picture in the top-left corner. In Settings, tap on the Gift Code button. Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive, so if you see a capital letter, make sure it’s capitalized.

And with that, you can collect the rewards from the latest Whiteout Survival codes. You don’t have to go in your mailbox or anything; it’ll be added to your resources immediately. With that out of the way, how about some more free stuff? We’ve got codes for CoD Mobile and other mobile games like Honkai Star Rail.