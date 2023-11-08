Whiteout Survival Codes November 2023

How are you going to survive the biting cold without a good fire? And let’s not forget about a place to sleep. You’ll be doing that a lot in Whiteout Survival, so you might as well get comfortable.
In fact, we have some Whiteout Survival codes to keep that fire burning for a tad longer.
All Working Whiteout Survival Codes
We went ahead and did all the busy work for you. All these Whiteout Survival codes—as of Nov. 8, 2023—are still in working order, but not for long:
- 54Np0jKxw: Redeems for x50 Chief Stamina, x10000 Coal, x50000 Meat, x5000 Iron, x3 1-hour Training Speedup, x50000 Wood, x600 Gems.
All Expired Codes in Whiteout Survival
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to collect the free goodies from any of these codes anymore. Whiteout Survival codes have a very short shelf life.
- 22WINTER
- 2qP7z
- 3wQWGYVB3
- 5J8Q7H
- 5wYEo2wLj
- 8k9X3P
- 9eR2d
- A2r7X
- Bw8Y8G4q0
- bwl1Lv4ze
- Byebye2022
- ChocoCake127
- COMEBACK
- COMEBACK
- DC300K
- DessertDay
- FB50K
- feastseason
- Halloween
- HappyCNY2023
- Happyday
- iOSNowLive
- JPfall2023
- NewFriends
- R3d9X7
- rK9rzXwX9
- rK9rzXwX9
- SantaList
- SnowDay2023
- Spooky2023
- STATE100
- STATE200
- STATE300
- State500
- sweetheart
- T8x3K2
- T8x3K2
- THX10K
- THX30K
- THX40K
- VeteransDay
- WDAY2023
- WOS0213
- WOS0213
- WOS13K
- Xmas2022
- YummyPasta
- ZwB75b4X6
How to Redeem Codes in Whiteout Survival
Let’s get one important truth out of the way first: you can’t collect free rewards in Whiteout Survival until after you’ve finished a portion of the tutorial. It should take you no more than 10 minutes. Afterwards, you can redeem codes by:
- Tapping on your profile picture in the top-left corner.
- In Settings, tap on the Gift Code button.
- Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive, so if you see a capital letter, make sure it’s capitalized.
And with that, you can collect the rewards from the latest Whiteout Survival codes. You don’t have to go in your mailbox or anything; it’ll be added to your resources immediately. With that out of the way, how about some more free stuff? We’ve got codes for CoD Mobile and other mobile games like Honkai Star Rail.