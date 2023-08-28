COD Mobile Season 10 Redeem Codes – Free Skins, Operators & More

Updated August 28, 2023 Added a new code!

Looking for the latest COD Mobile Season 10 Redeem Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working COD Mobile codes that can be used to claim free in-game skins and other rewards. COD Mobile has recently got its much-awaited Season 10 update known as World Class, which brings the collaboration with a number of renowned football stars.

Through COD Mobile Season 10 redeem codes, players can get a bunch of items, including characters, weapon skins, diamonds, and more, without spending a dime. With that in mind, this article looks at the latest COD Mobile Season 10 redeem codes.

COD Mobile Season 10 Redeem Codes

Working Codes

Here’s a look at all the active COD Mobile Season 10 codes:

Image source: Activision

CLTDZBZXGA (New)

67VHL8XS2SZ1

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829

BTBUZC4VR

BJMMZCZAQS

BQIBZBZJSU

EHEUUE73I63UT6

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BLMLZCZH88

NSHIW629RU2N85

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

BJRLZBZDV8

USU261863H287E8

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

RIEJ1572HE51GE

BVRPZITKAZADS9

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

Expired Codes

Here’s the list of expired COD Mobile codes:

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

BQIHZBZC4Q

STPW4PR86ZRF

JNQ34TEANEG9R

How to Redeem COD Mobile Codes?

Redeeming COD Mobile Season 10 codes is relatively easy and straightforward. Here are the steps that you should follow:

Launch COD Mobile and go to your profile. Copy your UID number located at the top left corner. Open Call of Duty: Mobile redemption page. Input your UID and redeem code. Click the Submit button after entering the verification code to get free rewards.

Image source: Activision

Note: After redeeming it, the rewards will be sent via the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 10 redeem codes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like the best Call of Duty games and a look at the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.