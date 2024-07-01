Sword Master Story Codes (July 2024)

Looking for Sword Master Story codes? This gacha RPG from SuperPlanet is one of the most popular mobile games out there right now. As such, it’s no surprise that fans are clamoring for coupons to help ease the early-game grind. In this guide, we’ll list all the codes we’ve found so far!

All Sword Master Story Codes

Sword Master Story Codes (Active)

RHEAUPDATE01 : Rubies x800 (New)

: Rubies x800 RHEAUPDATE02 : Stamina x1000 (New)

: Stamina x1000 WATERNUMBEEL: Rubies x700 (New)

Sword Master Story Codes (Expired)

SPRING5X01 : Stamina x500

: Stamina x500 SPRING5X02 : Stamina x500

: Stamina x500 Swordmaster

Image Source: SuperPlanet via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Master Story

Making use of coupons in Sword Master Story is a surprisingly complicated process. In fact, it’ll take quite a bit of gameplay before you even get the option. Here’s what to do:

Load into Sword Master Story on your mobile device.

Create an account and play through the tutorial until you’ve rolled for a teammate and have free access to all the menus.

From the main hub menu, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right of the screen.

From the Settings menu, press the Coupon button.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Confirm.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Sword Master Story Codes?

Unlike most mobile games, there doesn’t seem to be an official Facebook or X page for Sword Master Story. Instead, we’d recommend bookmarking this page as the most reliable place to find new coupons and use them. There is an X page for the developer SuperPlanet, that shares codes for all of its games each week.

If you want to look elsewhere, there’s a private English-language Facebook group for all things Sword Master Story. There’s a very good chance this will play host to user-submitted codes as they arrive.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the code in question has expired. This is quite common for Sword Master Story, where codes don’t tend to be active for more than a few weeks at a time. Therefore, be sure to use each one as soon as you spot it.

Failing that, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our list. They tend to be case-sensitive and have quirks like numbers, so it’s easiest to just copy and paste them in.

That’s all we have for Sword Master Story codes! For more like this, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Clover Retribution Trello link. We’ve also got Onikami Legacy codes and a Five Nights TD tier list.

