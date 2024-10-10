Verse Piece Codes (October 2024)

If you can’t get enough of Roblox games inspired by One Piece, here is another one for you. But what about some free rewards and unlocks? Then you need our Verse Piece codes. Keep reading to find out how to easily redeem them and what kind of rewards you can expect to get.

All Verse Piece Codes

Verse Piece Codes (Working)

!code 100KVisits : Free rewards (you have to be level 3,000 to redeem)

: Free rewards (you have to be level 3,000 to redeem) !code PerfectlyPlanned : $1k

: $1k !code Update1 : Mythical Chest

: Mythical Chest !code SorryForLate : Legendary Chest

: Legendary Chest !code 1KActives: Five Mythical Chests

Verse Piece Codes (Expired)

!code SorryForBuggy

!code ObitoTV

!code ValkIsHere

!code MiniUPD

!code 2KVisits

!code 10KVisits

How To Redeem Codes In Verse Piece

The way to redeem codes in the game is slightly different from the usual. But no worries, as it is still quite easy. Follow these simple steps:

Run Verse Piece in Roblox.

Open the chat by clicking the button in the top-left corner, or the / key on the keyboard.

key on the keyboard. Copy and paste the code you want in the chat box.

Press Enter.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More Verse Piece Codes

If you want to get your hands on more codes for the game, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server. It might also be a good idea to join the Roblox group to make sure you don’t miss out on any updates.

Naturally, it will save you some time to simply bookmark this page and check back often. We will be updating this page with new codes as often as possible.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

In this case, since you’ll be typing them in the chat, you have to make sure you are including the “!code” part, otherwise they won’t work. Also, remember the codes are case-sensitive, so avoid rewriting them since any typos will be a problem.

If the code is still not working, then chances are that it might have expired since publishing it. Remember to redeem them as soon as you can.

That’s all we have for you on Verse Piece codes. For more codes on other exciting Roblox games, check out our articles on Sorcery codes, Pixel Tower Defense codes, and Vision codes.

