Master Pirate Codes (October 2024)

As far as we’re concerned, Master Pirate stands leagues above the majority of One-Piece-based Roblox games. Its fleshed-out combat mechanics, enormous open world, and tons of content make it an easy must-play for all fans of the source material.

Similar to other open-world RPGs, this one can also turn into a grind fest, especially throughout the early levels. Master Pirate codes cut straight through the boring bits and take you right into the good stuff, giving you boosts, Beli, and other goodies to turn you into the ultimate pirate. If you’re craving more similar experiences, visit our Royal Seas Codes article and kickstart another adventure with tons of rewards!

All Master Pirate Codes List

Master Pirate Codes (Working)

BlackoutPlaying : 50 Rubies and X2 EXP Boost (30 mins) (New)

: 50 Rubies and X2 EXP Boost (30 mins) Bailay : X2 EXP Boost (30 mins) (New)

: X2 EXP Boost (30 mins) 13kLike : 1.3k Beli (New)

: 1.3k Beli 10MVisit : Stats Reset (New)

: Stats Reset 33kFavorites : X2 Money (33 mins), X2 Drop (33 mins), and X2 Exp (33 mins (New)

: X2 Money (33 mins), X2 Drop (33 mins), and X2 Exp (33 mins socerer : X2 Drop (20 mins) (New)

: X2 Drop (20 mins) UPD3.0 : 3k Beli and 30 Rubies (New)

: 3k Beli and 30 Rubies ImpelDown : Stats Reset (New)

: Stats Reset TreasureChest : x2 Money (25 mins) (New)

: x2 Money (25 mins) Rework : 50 Rubies (New)

: 50 Rubies MIUMA : 10 Rubies (New)

: 10 Rubies NEOGAMING : 3k Beli and 20 Rubies (New)

: 3k Beli and 20 Rubies Duc4tiC0r5e : 15 Rubies (New)

: 15 Rubies Xdgg : 45 Rubies (New)

: 45 Rubies f5b971fa : 100 Rubies (New)

: 100 Rubies 35kFavorites : 500 Rubies (New)

: 500 Rubies MONOACK : 1 Ruby

: 1 Ruby Blackkung : 1 Ruby

: 1 Ruby KamoyKung : Stats Reset

: Stats Reset YOUNO : Stats Reset

: Stats Reset NomJeut : Stats Reset

: Stats Reset Xdggjai : 1 EXP, 1 Beli, 1 Ruby, X2 Money (60 mins), X2 Drop (60 mins), and X2 EXP Boosts (60 mins)

: 1 EXP, 1 Beli, 1 Ruby, X2 Money (60 mins), X2 Drop (60 mins), and X2 EXP Boosts (60 mins) GH0Ks : 500 Beli

: 500 Beli KINGNONKD : 2k Beli and 1 Ruby

: 2k Beli and 1 Ruby PeaKer_Gamer : 1 Ruby

: 1 Ruby AKUMATORI : 500 Beli

: 500 Beli GameingTV : 500 Beli

: 500 Beli Dinoz_Ch : Stats Reset

: Stats Reset Rohanny : 1 Ruby

: 1 Ruby IceBarBer : 1Ruby

: 1Ruby LION_GAMER: 10 Rubies

Master Pirate Codes (Expired)

362B497A

ec6c053c

BA554E95

Sorry4Shutdown

3C644B72

12kLike

F71E48E5

8.5MVisit

UPD2.9

30kFavorites

How to Redeem Codes in Master Pirate

Check the guide below to find out how to redeem Master Pirate codes:

Launch Master Pirate on Roblox. Click the Settings icon (1) below the energy bar. Type in codes into the redeem code field (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem your code.

Master Pirate Wiki Link

Master Pirate offers more than meets the eye in terms of sheer content. You can learn all about the enemies, weapons, and fruits in the game by following the Master Pirate Wiki link and exploring everything the page has to offer!

Why Are My Master Pirate Codes Not Working?

Redeeming codes is easy to do but even easier to mess up. If you can’t redeem a specific code, make sure that it’s still active and free of spelling errors. Even if you’re the most pedantic typer, mistakes happen when you least expect it. If your code is clean, but you still can’t redeem it, then you’re likely too late. In that case, let us know in the comments, and we’ll investigate the issue.

What Is Master Pirate?

Master Pirate is a multiplayer action RPG set in the universe of One Piece. It features 19 different islands to explore, tons of enemy types to vanquish, and fruits that power up your abilities tenfold. You make your way through the game by completing quests, leveling up, and increasing your stats after each upgrade.

Once you feel prepared to take on a new challenge, you can travel to other islands and face tougher enemies to win better rewards. Every enemy you defeat gives you XP and Beli, the latter being the main in-game currency. Use Beli to buy fruits in the Fruit Shop or trade with other players to get the perfect build!

