Royal Seas Codes (June 2024)

Are you a fan of One Piece? Then you’ll definitely enjoy your time in this Roblox experience. But you might have even more fun with some sweet free rewards and unlocks. Let’s take a look at all the latest Royal Seas Codes and how they work. Keep reading to find out!

Royal Seas Codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for the game.

Royal Seas Codes (Expired)

100LikesHi : 1,000 Beli and five fingers

: 1,000 Beli and five fingers Welcome : 1,000 Beli and five rubies

: 1,000 Beli and five rubies Release : 1,000 Beli and rubies

: 1,000 Beli and rubies 200likes

How to Redeem Royal Seas Codes

To redeem the codes in Roblox, you will need to follow these steps:

On the left side of the screen, there are three icons.

Next to the settings icon, look for a bird icon.

Click it and a text box will appear.

Enter the code as it is on this page and click redeem.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How to Get More Royal Seas Codes

If you are on the hunt for more codes, there are several things you might consider doing. You might want to join the Royal Seas Discord, for example, along with the official Roblox group of the developers.

The developers also have a YouTube channel you might want to subscribe to for all the latest codes. Of course, another great way to find out about all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos, so always make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are from our list, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

That’s all we have for you on Royal Seas codes. For more codes for other exciting Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Roblox Ski Race codes and Roblox Seas Battlegrounds codes.

