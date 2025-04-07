Rune Codes (April 2025)

Protect the Soul Society as a Shinigami, or wreak havoc as a Hollow with the help of Rune codes!

Updated: April 7, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Rune codes are your one-way shortcut to ranking up in a matter of minutes, helping you fight off Hollows as a Soul Reaper or devour souls in the name of Shinigami. Hurry up – if you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to grab all the rewards before they expire!

All Rune Codes List

Working Rune Codes

2klikes : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards waterburger : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards urmakingmemad : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards codefromaloeakaerotic : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards codefromjayy4president : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards leavemealone : Free rewards (New)

: Free rewards typerunesupremacy : Free rewards

: Free rewards evenmorebugfixes : Free rewards

: Free rewards afkworldbuffs : Free rewards

: Free rewards reopen : Free rewards

: Free rewards sorryforclose : Free rewards

: Free rewards jayyiscool : Free rewards

: Free rewards ongodzillaghoulreworstgameeveriwouldratherplaybloxfruitsitsinsanealittlebit : Free rewards

: Free rewards thisbalancepatchwasawasteofmytimegameisdyingthesecondtypesoulrereleases : Free rewards

: Free rewards 3kdc : Free rewards

: Free rewards 2kdc : Free rewards

: Free rewards 400cc: Free rewards

Expired Rune Codes

There are currently no expired Rune codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Rune

Here’s everyhing you need to know about redeeming Rune codes, broken down into four simple steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Rune on Roblox. Click the gift icon (1) in the top-left corner. Enter your code into the Redeem a code text box (2). Click Accept (3) to redeem your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy