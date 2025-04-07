Rune Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 7, 2025
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
Rune codes are your one-way shortcut to ranking up in a matter of minutes, helping you fight off Hollows as a Soul Reaper or devour souls in the name of Shinigami. Hurry up – if you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to grab all the rewards before they expire!
All Rune Codes List
Working Rune Codes
- 2klikes: Free rewards (New)
- waterburger: Free rewards (New)
- urmakingmemad: Free rewards (New)
- codefromaloeakaerotic: Free rewards (New)
- codefromjayy4president: Free rewards (New)
- leavemealone: Free rewards (New)
- typerunesupremacy: Free rewards
- evenmorebugfixes: Free rewards
- afkworldbuffs: Free rewards
- reopen: Free rewards
- sorryforclose: Free rewards
- jayyiscool: Free rewards
- ongodzillaghoulreworstgameeveriwouldratherplaybloxfruitsitsinsanealittlebit: Free rewards
- thisbalancepatchwasawasteofmytimegameisdyingthesecondtypesoulrereleases: Free rewards
- 3kdc: Free rewards
- 2kdc: Free rewards
- 400cc: Free rewards
Expired Rune Codes
- There are currently no expired Rune codes.
Related: Ro-Ghoul Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Rune
Here’s everyhing you need to know about redeeming Rune codes, broken down into four simple steps:
- Launch Rune on Roblox.
- Click the gift icon (1) in the top-left corner.
- Enter your code into the Redeem a code text box (2).
- Click Accept (3) to redeem your code.
If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Apr 7, 2025 09:45 am