Rune promo artwork
Image via lookim
Rune Codes (April 2025)

Protect the Soul Society as a Shinigami, or wreak havoc as a Hollow with the help of Rune codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Apr 7, 2025 09:45 am

Updated: April 7, 2025

We added new codes!

Rune codes are your one-way shortcut to ranking up in a matter of minutes, helping you fight off Hollows as a Soul Reaper or devour souls in the name of Shinigami. Hurry up – if you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to grab all the rewards before they expire!

All Rune Codes List

Working Rune Codes 

  • 2klikes: Free rewards (New)
  •  waterburger: Free rewards (New)
  •  urmakingmemad: Free rewards (New)
  •  codefromaloeakaerotic: Free rewards (New)
  •  codefromjayy4president: Free rewards (New)
  •  leavemealone: Free rewards (New)
  •  typerunesupremacy: Free rewards
  •  evenmorebugfixes: Free rewards
  •  afkworldbuffs: Free rewards
  •  reopen: Free rewards
  •  sorryforclose: Free rewards
  •  jayyiscool: Free rewards
  •  ongodzillaghoulreworstgameeveriwouldratherplaybloxfruitsitsinsanealittlebit: Free rewards
  •  thisbalancepatchwasawasteofmytimegameisdyingthesecondtypesoulrereleases: Free rewards
  •  3kdc: Free rewards
  •  2kdc: Free rewards
  •  400cc: Free rewards

Expired Rune Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Rune codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Rune

Here’s everyhing you need to know about redeeming Rune codes, broken down into four simple steps:

How to redeem Rune codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Rune on Roblox.
  2. Click the gift icon (1) in the top-left corner.
  3. Enter your code into the Redeem a code text box (2).
  4. Click Accept (3) to redeem your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

