Roblox Sorcery Codes (June 2024)

Sorcery is one of the newest JJK-themed Roblox experiences, and it’s highly competitive in PvP. All other players will push for every advantage they can, and so should you. That’s why we’ve prepared a list of all Roblox Sorcery codes that will net you free cursed tickets and more! Check ’em out below.

All Working Roblox Sorcery Codes

Thxfor1like : 50 Cursed Tickets (New)

: 50 Cursed Tickets toji : 50 Cursed Tickets

: 50 Cursed Tickets ticketstest : 100 Cursed Tickets

: 100 Cursed Tickets new: 50 Cursed Tickets

All Expired Roblox Sorcery Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Sorcery

Open Sorcery on Roblox. Open the chat. Type in /e code [code]. Hit Enter to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

As in many other Roblox experiences, codes in this title can often be very long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. If you are typing them out, then a spelling error could be the cause. To avoid those, simply copy-paste the codes instead. Also, the code you tried may already have expired, in which case the game will give you a notification.

Where to Find Roblox Sorcery Codes

If you want to find the codes yourself, then you should check the official Sorcery Discord and Trello page. However, you might fail to find relevant info on either of those. Instead, you can bookmark this post and let us do the searching. That way, you’ll get all the newest codes while putting in minimal effort.

Well, now you should know how to redeem and what the active codes are for the Sorcery Roblox experience. If you need codes for other action titles, such as Anime Spirits and Jujutsu Chronicles, be sure to check out the Roblox section of our website. Also, remember to bookmark Twinfinite for all the latest Roblox tier lists, guides, tips, and tricks.

