Archero 2 Codes [Launch] (November 2024)

Archero 2 is finally out and with it comes a refinement to Archero 1’s design. While this mobile title is still an arena wave-based bullet hell roguelike, the following Archero 2 codes will give you a comfortable headstart as you quickly progress. The codes themselves grant you currencies like Gold, Diamonds, Random Gear Scrolls, Energy, and a few Silver Chest Keys.

All Archero 2 Codes

Archero 2 Codes (Working)

vip666 : 3x Silver Chest Keys

: 3x Silver Chest Keys vip777 : 200 Gold, 20 Energy

: 200 Gold, 20 Energy vip888 : 500 Gold, 5 Random Gear Scrolls

: 500 Gold, 5 Random Gear Scrolls lucky2024: 200 Diamonds

Archero Codes (Expired)

There aren’t any codes that have currently expired.

How to Redeem Codes in Archero 2

Unlike some of the other code guides that we offer on Twinfinite, Archero 2 asks you to visit a certain website to redeem the codes. Here’s how you do it:

Navigate to your Settings and then to Copy and find your User ID.

Then, head to the official code redemption center.

Next, submit your User ID, Redemption Code, and Verification Code.

Click Redeem and the code’s rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail.

How Can You Get More Archero 2 Codes?

While it’s still early days at the time of writing, there’s at least one good way to find more codes by way of their official Facebook page and Twitter page.

Following the developer on these pages may or may not guarantee codes, but if you bookmark this guide’s page, we’ll make sure to keep it updated over time.

Why Are My Archero 2 Codes Not Working?

Expired Codes: It’s possible that by December, these codes may not work anymore. Give them a try regardless, but if you automatically get errors, they have likely expired.

It’s possible that by December, these codes may not work anymore. Give them a try regardless, but if you automatically get errors, they have likely expired. Spelling Errors: There is a chance that you may have typed or copied and pasted the code incorrectly. Double and triple-check the spelling and spacing of the codes you copied to make sure it is exactly right.

There is a chance that you may have typed or copied and pasted the code incorrectly. Double and triple-check the spelling and spacing of the codes you copied to make sure it is exactly right. Already Claimed Codes: It’s easy to lose track of which codes you’ve already tried. With that said, don’t immediately delete the mail that your rewards came with to make it a bit easier to remember what you redeemed and didn’t.

