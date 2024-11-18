Rise of Kittens Codes (November 2024)

Rise of Kittens is a turn-based idle RPG that lets you collect powerful kittens in a Japense-inspired fantasy world. Our Rise of Kittens codes will give you the advantage you want and need as you explore its world and fight bosses. The codes below will give you a variety of currencies that will help bolster the fluffy power of your kitten heroes. These free gift packs range from experience that levels your summoned heroes to accessory upgrade crystals to 10 free summons!

All Rise of Kittens Codes

Rise of Kittens Codes (Working)

VIP999 : 5-Star Hero Shard, 30 Crystals, 3 Immortal Spirit Pills

: 5-Star Hero Shard, 30 Crystals, 3 Immortal Spirit Pills VIP666 : 30 Enhancement Stones, 10 Hero Spiritual Ors, 5 Challenge Tickets

: 30 Enhancement Stones, 10 Hero Spiritual Ors, 5 Challenge Tickets VIP888 : 20,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals

: 20,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals PURR999 : 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 20,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals

: 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 20,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals CAT999 : 30 Rank-Up Stones, Three 5-Star Hero Shards, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals

: 30 Rank-Up Stones, Three 5-Star Hero Shards, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals MEOW123 : 30 Rank-Up Stones, 20,000 Hero XP, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals

: 30 Rank-Up Stones, 20,000 Hero XP, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals SorryQAQ : 100 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tokens

: 100 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tokens SSVIP666 : 30 Rank-Up Stones, 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 3 Immortal Spirit Pills

: 30 Rank-Up Stones, 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 3 Immortal Spirit Pills SSVIP777 : 20,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 3 Immortal Spirit Pills

: 20,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 3 Immortal Spirit Pills SSVIP888 : 50,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 10 Hero Spirit Orbs

: 50,000 Hero XP, 100k Silver, 10 Hero Spirit Orbs SSVIP999: Three 5-Star Hero Shards, 5 Challenge Tickets, and 3 Immortal Spirit Pills

Rise of Kittens Codes (Expired)

There aren’t any codes that are currently expired.

How to Redeem Codes in Rise of Kittens

Claiming these free gift packs in Rise of Kittens isn’t all that difficult. Here are the following redemption instructions:

Launch Rise of Kittens on your device.

Click on the Rewards Center icon on the right-middle side of the screen.

Navigate to the Exchange Pack Icon at the top-right of the screen.

Type the code into the code text box.

Click the Redeem button below the text box.

See the text prompt that pops up saying you received a new gift in the mail.

Navigate to the Mail Icon above the Warehouse Icon on the Home City screen.

Claim the gift pack in your mail or hit Claim All.

How Can You Get More Rise of Kittens Codes?

To obtain more Rise of Kittens codes, you can check out the game developer’s main social media page:

Beyond that, another good way to stay up to date with Rise of Kittens codes is to bookmark this page and check this guide regularly.

Why Are My Rise of Kittens Codes Not Working?

Expired Codes: If you decided to wait a month or two after the current codes were released, then the codes may have expired. If new codes have been released, older codes may likely not work anymore either.

If you decided to wait a month or two after the current codes were released, then the codes may have expired. If new codes have been released, older codes may likely not work anymore either. Spelling Errors: There’s a small chance that you may have typed or copied and pasted the code incorrectly. Double-check that your code is a direct match without any extra spaces at the end, or that you don’t use too many S’s or R’s.

There’s a small chance that you may have typed or copied and pasted the code incorrectly. Double-check that your code is a direct match without any extra spaces at the end, or that you don’t use too many S’s or R’s. Already Claimed Codes: If you’re like me, sometimes you simply forget that you’ve already inputted the code(s).

