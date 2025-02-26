Forgot password
Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth promo art
Image via Neocraft Studio
Category:
Codes

Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes (February 2025)

The magical realm awaits!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 26, 2025 08:26 am

Updated: February 26, 2025

We added more codes!

Explore a lively open world, befriend adorable animals, and fight to save the kingdom! As you embark on new and exciting adventures, you’re bound to run into powerful foes who want to stop you in your tracks. Grab some Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes and power up!

All Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes List

Working Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes 

  • hny2025: 500k Shells, 500k Silverstars, 100 Spirals and Artifact Map (3)
  • 2024WINTERGIFT: 4k Mana, 200 Spirals, 5 Red Stardusts, and an Artifact Map (1)
  • tow7777: Nympha Armor Card, 5 Nets, and 50k Silverstars

Expired Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes 

  • READYFORPARTY
  • UPDATENOW2024
  • tow9999
  • tow999
  • TOW2024
  • tow2020
  • welcomeback
  • natsu95812
  • erza53984
  • happy48012
  • tow231   
  • TOWAUG888
  • 0619tow
  • PURELOVE214
  • AHRIBELL
  • UPDATENOW
  • HappyAnniv5
  • AnnivCD
  • Anniversary2024
  • JourneywithAhri

How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth

Follow the steps below to redeem Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes without trouble:

  • Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Settings button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth code redemption window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Tap the four-diamond button (1) on the left.
  4. Tap the Settings button (2).
  5. Tap the Promo Code button (3) to open the code redemption window.
  6. Type in your code into the Enter here text field (4).
  7. Tap the Redeem button (5) to collect your rewards.

