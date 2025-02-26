Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 26, 2025
We added more codes!
Explore a lively open world, befriend adorable animals, and fight to save the kingdom! As you embark on new and exciting adventures, you’re bound to run into powerful foes who want to stop you in your tracks. Grab some Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes and power up!
All Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes List
Working Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes
- hny2025: 500k Shells, 500k Silverstars, 100 Spirals and Artifact Map (3)
- 2024WINTERGIFT: 4k Mana, 200 Spirals, 5 Red Stardusts, and an Artifact Map (1)
- tow7777: Nympha Armor Card, 5 Nets, and 50k Silverstars
Expired Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes
- READYFORPARTY
- UPDATENOW2024
- tow9999
- tow999
- TOW2024
- tow2020
- welcomeback
- natsu95812
- erza53984
- happy48012
- tow231
- TOWAUG888
- 0619tow
- PURELOVE214
- AHRIBELL
- UPDATENOW
- HappyAnniv5
- AnnivCD
- Anniversary2024
- JourneywithAhri
How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth
Follow the steps below to redeem Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes without trouble:
- Launch Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth on your device.
- Complete the tutorial.
- Tap the four-diamond button (1) on the left.
- Tap the Settings button (2).
- Tap the Promo Code button (3) to open the code redemption window.
- Type in your code into the Enter here text field (4).
- Tap the Redeem button (5) to collect your rewards.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 08:26 am