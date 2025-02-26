Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 26, 2025 We added more codes!

Explore a lively open world, befriend adorable animals, and fight to save the kingdom! As you embark on new and exciting adventures, you’re bound to run into powerful foes who want to stop you in your tracks. Grab some Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes and power up!

All Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes List

Working Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes

hny2025 : 500k Shells, 500k Silverstars, 100 Spirals and Artifact Map (3)

: 500k Shells, 500k Silverstars, 100 Spirals and Artifact Map (3) 2024WINTERGIFT : 4k Mana, 200 Spirals, 5 Red Stardusts, and an Artifact Map (1)

: 4k Mana, 200 Spirals, 5 Red Stardusts, and an Artifact Map (1) tow7777: Nympha Armor Card, 5 Nets, and 50k Silverstars



Expired Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes

READYFORPARTY

UPDATENOW2024

tow9999

tow999

TOW2024

tow2020

welcomeback

natsu95812

erza53984

happy48012

tow231

TOWAUG888

0619tow

PURELOVE214

AHRIBELL

UPDATENOW

HappyAnniv5

AnnivCD

Anniversary2024

JourneywithAhri

How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth

Follow the steps below to redeem Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes without trouble:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the four-diamond button (1) on the left. Tap the Settings button (2). Tap the Promo Code button (3) to open the code redemption window. Type in your code into the Enter here text field (4). Tap the Redeem button (5) to collect your rewards.

