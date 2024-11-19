Clone Tower Defense Codes (November 2024)

Clone Tower Defense codes are available only to verified users at the game’s official Discord channel! This new tower defense game in Roblox, which allows players to create an army of clones to defend from waves of enemies, follows a different strategy and doesn’t make public codes available to everybody.

All Clone Tower Defense Codes

Clone Tower Defense Codes (Working)

No working codes.

Currently, there are no public codes in Clone Tower Defense, but only exclusive individual codes that the developer grants to each verified player.

Public codes may appear in the game in future updates, but for now, please be sure to follow these steps to access your individual codes in the game:

Join the Clone Tower Defense community on Discord.

Go to the “Verification” tab (as shown in the screenshot below).

Select the “verify-clone-td” option.

Use the verification code 289349 to verify and claim your free 200 coins.

Once this is done, the admin of the Discord channel will send you personal working codes, which you can redeem in the game. Be sure to stay tuned for when the public codes become available!

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Clone Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Clone Tower Defense

Once you receive your exclusive codes for the game, you’ll be able to redeem them by following these steps:

Launch Clone Tower Defense in your Roblox client.

Select the “Shop” menu on the left side of the screen.

Go to the “Codes” tab.

Enter your codes into the blue box.

Press the “Redeem” button to confirm.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More Clone Tower Defense Codes?

Crimson World Games, the developer of Clone Tower Defense, adds new and exclusive codes to the game once the community reaches the next milestone of 1,000 likes on the game’s page in Roblox.

Be sure to follow the progress by joining the group at the Roblox website and the game’s Discord channel. Once you’re verified, the admin will send you fresh codes to your DMs.

Also, in future updates, the developer will release public codes that can be redeemed by every player. However, there are no announced dates for that yet.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are many reasons why your codes may not work in the game. It’s possible that your personal codes have expired or have been typed in the redeem blue box incorrectly. If your codes have expired, simply ask the Discord channel admin to renew them for you. Then, be sure to copy and paste the codes exactly as they’re listed in your DMs. In this way, you’ll be sure that they’ve been entered correctly.

