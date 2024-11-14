Forgot password
Hunter X Oath
Image Source: Hunter X Oath
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Hunter X Oath Trello Link (2024-11-14)

Don't stop training!
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024

Hunter X Oath is a Roblox experience that’s inspired by the legendary Hunter X Hunter manga and anime series, where players train, join clans, learn Nen techniques, and use them against other players in PvP. If you’re curious about the game, it’ll be a good idea to check out the official Hunter X Oath Trello link and Discord server.

Click here for the Hunter X Oath Trello link. This was last checked and confirmed as working on November 14, 2024.

Above you will find a link to the official Hunter X Oath Trello board that shares the latest information and up-to-date tips about the Hunter X Hunter-inspired game. The board itself is organized well, showing many well-categorized columns with all of the information you’ll ever need for the game.

What Is On the Hunter X Oath Trello?

The Hunter X Oath Trello board gives a pretty in-depth and comprehensive look over every aspect of the game. On it, you’ll find codes, and explanations for basic concepts like Training, Missions, UI, and Controls.

The Links card gives you easy access to the game itself and the official Discord channel. Additionally, the column dedicated to Nen abilities outlines each ability by itself with information and visuals for reference. The Clans column does an especially good job of outlining the differences between the different rarities of clans themselves.

The official Hunter X Oath Trello Boards
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Click this link for the official Hunter X Oath Discord. The community here is active and there are places where you can even find Trello updates, and make suggestions. As for Discord-centric amenities, you’ll be easily able to find developer sneak peaks, updates, codes, and partnerships, on top of lore, lore lists, and lore announcements. The official Discord even has polls and factions for that extra bit of social roleplay.

That's everything worth knowing about the official Hunter X Oath Discord and Trello link.

