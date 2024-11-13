Egolock Trello Link (November 2024)

Egolock is a Roblox experience inspired by the incredibly popular anime and manga Blue Lock, where football players compete for supremacy on the pitch. You can do the same with your team in Egolock as you master the game and leave the competition in the dust. If you want to learn everything about the game, we highly recommend you check out the official Egolock Trello link and Discord server.

Egolock Official Trello Link

https://trello.com/b/UFvSYd8e/egolock

The above is the link for the official Egolock Trello board, where you can find the latest and most up-to-date information about the game. The Trello is well organized and has tons of different columns for all sorts of different categories. It’s pretty well maintained and seems to get updated frequently with the latest updates, releases, and codes.

What is on Egolock Trello

The Egolock Trello board provides a comprehensive overview of everything in the game, starting with the mechanics, controls, and FAQs. You can find all available characters and their rarities and abilities listed here, alongside the game’s various cards and stat leveling system. You can also find information on all the different game modes, how to raise your stats, and all the archetypes and what they do. All this information is crucial to plan out your perfect Egolock character.

Egolock Official Discord Link

https://discord.com/invite/egolock

You can join the official Egolock Discord server here and become a part of a large and active community. Here you can connect with other players, learn the best strategies in the game, and also compete with and alongside your friends. You can also get the latest developer updates and code releases here as long as you keep your notifications on.

