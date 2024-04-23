Blue Lock PWC Tier List (April 2024)

Looking for a Blue Lock PWC player tier list? You’re in the right place, as we analyzed them all and ranked them by their strength in the table just below. So, scroll down and check out who the best players are and, most importantly, who you’re going to pull for.
Blue Lock PWC Player Tier List
|Rank
|Players
|S
|Bachira (Footwork), Mikage (Mimicry), Nagi (Curiosity), Raichi (Tenacity)
|A
|Chigiri (Heat), Gagamaru (Acrobat), Isagi (Striker), Kunigami (Prodigal), Tsurugi (Defense)
|B
|Barou (King), Chigiri (Speedster), Isagi (First Step), Kira (Jewel), Nagi (Ideas), Raichi (Stamina)
|C
|Bachira (Dribbler), Gagamaru (Flexible), Kunigami (Superhero), Mikage (Scion), Mitoma (Speed), Niko (Mastermind)
|D
|Barou (Intense), Igarashi (Amen), Imamura (Lover), Isagi (Awareness), Naruhaya (Clown), Tsurugi (Unique)
|E
|Iemon (Defense), Kuon (Jumper), Niko (Heart), Ohkawa (Scorer), Wanima (Big Bro), Wanima (Little Bro)
On a side note, All 1★ characters are excluded from the tier list as they are plain worse than even the weakest 2★s when upgraded. Also, the ranking was mainly focused on how good certain players are in contrast to their rarity. So, take it as more of an investment priority list, rather than end-game meta.
Best Players on Each Postion in Blue Lock Project World Champion
The tier list above only tells half the story about which characters are best in Blue Lock Project World Champion. Certain players perform better at some positions than others, so here is a short list to help you set up your team.
Forwards
- Barou (I Am the King)
- Isagi (Striker)
- Kunigami (Prodigal Left Foot)
- Nagi (The Impetus Known as Curiosity)
Middlefielders
- Bachira (Versatile Footwork)
- Chigiri (Seething Heart)
- Isagi (First Step Toward Destiny)
- Mitoma (Lightning Speed)
- Mikage (Inimitable Mimicry)
- Niko (Mastermind)
Defenders
- Gagamaru (Acrobat)
- Igarashi (Relentless Spirit)
- Raichi (Tenacity)
- Tsurugi (Gonor-Revoking Defense)
That does it for our Blue Lock Project World Champion (PWC) tier list.