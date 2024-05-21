Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 21, 2024 We found codes!

As in many other Roblox experiences, the start in ARS can be hard. However, you can get plenty of gems and kickstart your adventure by using codes, and you don’t even have to look for them yourself, as we did so already. So, scroll down, redeem these Anime Realms Simulator codes, and get yourself some new Champions!

All Anime Realms Simulator Codes List

Working Codes

RELEASE : 400 Gems

: 400 Gems DOBBIYBLOX : 850 Gems

: 850 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS850 : 850 Gems

: 850 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS3 : 1,250 Gems

: 1,250 Gems ILOVEYOUGUYS: 1,500 Gems

Expired Codes

GAMEPASS_10965930154_2H: Free FastClick Gamepass

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Realms Simulator

Image Source: Voxer Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Voxer Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Voxer Games via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Realms Simulator codes:

Open Anime Realms Simulator on Roblox. Click on the bird icon on the left to open the Codes popup. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem! to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Spelling mistakes : Copy-paste codes instead of typing them out, and you won’t have to worry about them.

: Copy-paste codes instead of typing them out, and you won’t have to worry about them. Expired codes : Some codes for this experience expire extremely quickly. So, try to redeem them as soon as you find them.

: Some codes for this experience expire extremely quickly. So, try to redeem them as soon as you find them. Already redeemed codes: If you have already redeemed a specific code, the game will give you a notification.

How to Get More Anime Realms Simulator Codes?

If you want to go and look for codes yourself, then you should save yourself some time and skip the Voxer Twitter/X page mentioned in-game. Instead, visit the Voxer Games Discord server. It’s more up-to-date, and it’s where the developers post all the newest events, updates, sneak peeks, and, most importantly, codes!

However, getting all the extra irrelevant notifications on Discord can be bothersome. Plus, down the line, the code channel is bound to become cluttered. So, what you can do instead is bookmark this post. That way, you’ll always be one bookmark bar click away from having all the latest codes.

Well, that is all we have on Anime Realms Simulator codes and how to claim them. If you need codes for other experiences, check out the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We’ve got lists for all the best titles, including Anime Fantasy Simulator, Kaizen, and Bladers Rebirth.

