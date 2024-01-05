Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (January 2024)

There’s nothing like a good timewaster, something like Anime Fantasy Simulator. Hopefully, you’ve been practicing your clicking skills because that’s the only way you’ll get stronger in-game. Naturally, you can redeem a handful of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes to get you started!

All Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes List

While there aren’t a ton of codes available for Anime Fantasy Simulator, the few we have offer some pretty solid rewards. Check it out!

Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (Working)

1klikes : x1 Power Potion

: x1 Power Potion Bugsfixes : x1 Gem Potion

: x1 Gem Potion Medtwyt : x1 Power Potion

: x1 Power Potion Fantasyrelease: x1000 Gems

Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (Expired)

No codes have expired yet.

How To Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator

On the left-hand side, you’ll see a series of buttons. Open the Shop by selecting the basket icon. Scroll to the very bottom of the Shop menu. You’ll see the text box to type a working code. Select the ‘Redeem’ button and the rewards are yours. If you were successful, a message will appear at the top, listing the rewards you received.

How Can You Get More Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes?

Outside of visiting Twinfinite for up-to-date codes, you can also find them using the game’s official Discord channel and joining their Roblox group, Speed Block.

Why Are My Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes Not Working?

It varies between Roblox games, but it generally comes down to one of three reasons: codes are case-sensitive, incorrect spelling, or they’ve expired. In the case of Anime Fantasy Simulator, all you need to worry about is spelling. If you spelled it correctly and still didn’t rewards, then the code has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Fantasy Simulator

As a matter of fact, there are several ways to collect free wards in Anime Fantasy Simulator, just from playing the game. There’s a Time Reward in the upper-left corner and a Daily Reward chest, which you’ll find nearby as you log in.

What is Anime Fantasy Simulator?

Anime Fantasy Simulator is fairly straightforward: you click to get stronger, in the hopes of defeating the numerous anime-inspired enemies around you. Quests you accept usually involve fighting specific enemies, with each area getting stronger and stronger.

And that wraps up all the available Anime Fantasy Simulator codes. Do come back every now and then, as we'll update when new codes come in and old ones expire.