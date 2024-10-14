Roblox Unusual Codes [RELEASE!] (October 2024)

Want the latest Unusual codes? In this Roblox experience from Unilateral, you harness element-based powers while also carving a reputation for yourself within the mythical RPG setting. While it’s still new, there are loads of codes available to use.

All Unusual Codes

Unusual Codes (Working)

UPDATE0.0.5! : 100k money

: 100k money BigGift2! : 200k money

: 200k money BigGift3! : 200k money and five amplifiers

: 200k money and five amplifiers 100LIKES! : 100k money and 100k XP

: 100k money and 100k XP 250FAVS! : 250k money and 250k XP

: 250k money and 250k XP 600MEMBERS! : 250k money and 250k XP

: 250k money and 250k XP 50LIKES! : 150k money and 150k XP

: 150k money and 150k XP 200FAVS! : 200k money and 200k XP

: 200k money and 200k XP BigGift1! : Ten amplifiers

: Ten amplifiers MakeSureToThankMune : 200k money and 200k XP

: 200k money and 200k XP MakeSureToThankVibes: 200k money and 200k XP

Unusual Codes (Expired)

10KVISITS

RELEASE!

How to Redeem Codes in Unusual

Fortunately, it’s very simple to redeem coupons in Unusual. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Unusual from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Codes button in the bottom-left of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Return.

Check the green message that appears at the top of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Unusual Codes?

The best place to find codes is the Unusual Discord server. Once you’ve joined via that link, you don’t even need to verify your account via Bloxlink. Instead, head to the ‘announcements’ channel, where the devs share codes alongside updates and like milestones. You can also join the Roblox group for extra XP, and potentially codes in the future.

Primarily, though, you should bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Unusual. We’ll manually check for codes and add any new ones to our list. That way, all you need to worry about is using the codes – not looking for them in the first place!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most common situation is that the code in question has expired. This happens an awful lot in Roblox, where codes often have a very short shelf-life. The only workaround is to redeem them the instant you spot them on our list.

Other than that, ensure that you’re inputting each code exactly as it’s shown in our guide. Roblox codes are case-sensitive and adhere to very specific formatting quirks, and even the slightest typo will cause it to not work. As such, it’s easier to copy-paste codes directly from our list.

