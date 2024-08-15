Blade Ball Trade Value List – All Items (August 2024)

Updated: August 15, 2024 We updated all the item values.

Getting a good sword skin or explosion effect can be challenging if everyone is looking to rip you off. However, you can counter these wannabe scammers by knowing the exact value of each and every item. To help you learn just that, here is our Blade Ball trade value list!

Tips for Using This Blade Ball Value List

Search for items using Ctrl + F on PC or using the search function of your browser on mobile .

on or using the on . Items that have “???” as their value are either insanely expensive or worthless ; it’s hard to gauge due to their market presence. Consult other traders regarding the price.

as their value are ; it’s hard to gauge due to their market presence. regarding the price. A higher RAP price of an item means that it’s highly desired and that more people will be willing to overpay it ; take this into account when trading.

of an item means that it’s highly desired and that ; take this into account when trading. A lower RAP price means that low balling will work more often.

Blade Ball Swords Trade Value List

Common Swords Value List

Sword Name Sword Value Battle Axe 364 Bone 280 Massive Lolipop 160 Pickaxe 210 Kitchen Knife 222 Wooden Hammer 235 Emerald Warden Blade 366 Dark Blade 290 Baseball Bat 614 Tanto 224 Melon Slice 195 Stick 166 Rapier 126

Rare Swords Value List

Sword Name Sword Value Rockxcalibur 166 Spearbeard 87 Executive Greatsword 176 Glowy Bone 192 Frying Pan 309 Plunger 145 Dragonslayer Blade 245 Comically Large Spoon 210 Red Saber 165 Etherium Dagger 97 Blocky Sword 222 Bonsai Tree 221 Spark Sword 172 Vengeful Dagger 111

Legendary Swords Value List

Sword Name Sword Value Holy Sword 25 Windforce 30 Firebrand 28 Cyber Blade 30 Venomshank 12 Excalibur 12 Aurorum 33 Solans 24 Ghostwalker 15 Thunderous Hammer 20 Darkheart 26 Illumina 17 Trident 17 Holy Axe 18 Musara 19 Soul Scythe 22 Zoru 22 Solarus 10 Void Sword 11 Dune Cleaver 15

Limited Swords Value List

Sword Name Sword Value Abyssal Blade 397 Abyssal Shield 525 Aetherial Azure Katana 265 Aetherial Azure Reckoner 317 Aetherial Kunai 209 Aetherial Lance 987 Angel Greatsword 6,133 Arachne Blade ??? Arachne Scythe ??? Astral Bow 722 Astral Sword 155 Black Ninja Katana 3,789 Blackhole Katana 178 Blackhole Scythe 255 Blade of the Fallen King 365 Blossom Blade 234 Blossom Scythe 377 Blue Ninja Katana 3,050 Chroma Blade 11,500 Chroma Ninja Katana 23,500 Chroma Scythe 10,500 Crimson Eclipse 267 Crimson Katana 213 Crystal Greatblade 844 Crystal Hammer 218 Crystal Reaperblade 278 Crystal Scissors 1,422 Cupid’s Bow 1,288 Cyber Scythe 630 Demonic Blade 178 Demonic Scythe 355 Desert Blade 178 Desert Claws 611 Devil Greatsword 7,189 Divine Blaster 308 Divine Sword 145 Double Sided Prismatic 578 Dragon Slayer 3,040 Dual Abyssal Blade 541 Dual Abyssal Set 1,679 Dual Aetherial Azure Katana 651 Dual Aetherial Azure Reckoner 876 Dual Aetherial Kunai 591 Dual Arachne Blade ??? Dual Arachne Scythe ??? Dual Astral Swords 455 Dual Blackhole Katana 487 Dual Blackhole Scythe 731 Dual Blossom Blade 578 Dual Blossom Scythe 1,188 Dual Chroma Set 17,500 Dual Crimson Eclipse 809 Dual Crimson Katana 522 Dual Crystal Greatblade 844 Dual Crystal Hammer 562 Dual Crystal Reaperblade 844 Dual Demonic Blade 426 Dual Demonic Scythe 960 Dual Desert Blade 488 Dual Divine Blaster 711 Dual Divine Sword 398 Dual Dragon Slayer 12,000 Dual Eclipse Blaster 870 Dual Eclipse Gleam 587 Dual Eternal Greatsword 14,500 Dual Ether Blade 3,554 Dual Frigid Blade 478 Dual Frigid Scythe 721 Dual Heavenly Sword 485 Dual Infinite Blade 522 Dual Infinite Scythe 915 Dual Kurogin Katana 497 Dual Kurogin Scythe 698 Dual Lightning Dagger 421 Dual Lightning Sickle 971 Dual Love Blade 745 Dual Nebula Blade 574 Dual Nebula Blasters 915 Dual Nebula Katana 761 Dual Nebula Scythe 1,987 Dual Nebula Yoru 3,159 Dual Nebula’s Lightning 1,278 Dual Phantom Blade 452 Dual Phantom Scythe 678 Dual Princess Katana 1,045 Dual Prismatic Katana 555 Dual Raven Greatsword 524 Dual Raven Scythe 861 Dual Resurrection Blade 533 Dual Resurrection Scythe 944 Dual Rose Blade 654 Dual Royal Blades 13,500 Dual Runic Blade 546 Dual Runic Scythe 1,008 Dual Sakura Katana 758 Dual Sakura Scythe 1,033 Dual Serene Blade 533 Dual Serene Scythe 1,145 Dual Shadow Daggers 670 Dual Shadow Mirage 1,166 Dual Singularity Katana 475 Dual Singularity Scythe 567 Dual Sinister Blade 579 Dual Sinister Blasters 945 Dual Stardust Katana 675 Dual Stellar Blade 514 Dual Stellar Revolver 809 Dual Twilight Blade 443 Dual Twilight Scythe 808 Dual Void Blades 789 Dual Void Scythes 1,190 Dual Voltfire Blade 789 Dual Voltfire Lash 2,211 Dual Wispwind Reaper 18,000 Dual Yin Yang Greatsword 10,500 Dual Yin Yang Katana 579 Dual Yin Yang Scythe 1,144 Eclipse Blaster 367 Eclipse Gleam 226 Empyrean Fortress 1,034 Empyrean Greatblade 5,211 Ether Blade 276 Frigid Blade 156 Frigid Scythe 267 Frostblade 165 Green Ninja Katana 2,567 Hallow’s Edge 358 Heavenly Chakram 968 Heavenly Sword 170 Infinite Blade 177 Infinite Scythe 360 Jellyfish Parasol 2,987 King Blade 9,248 Kingsguard’s Edge 189 Kurogin Katana 233 Kurogin Scythe 209 Lightning Dagger 152 Lightning Sickle 344 Love Blade 321 Lunar Parasol 2,538 Nebula Blade 393 Nebula Blaster 250 Nebula Claws 451 Nebula Katana 244 Nebula Scythe 335 Nebula Sniper 5,876 Nebula Yoru 456 Nebula’s Lightning 324 Nightfall Violin 2,554 Noob 24,500 Ocean’s Lament 444 Oni Claws 4,213 Phantom Blade 172 Phantom Scythe 256 Pink Ninja Katana 3,567 Prince Blade 3,633 Princess Katana 356 Prismatic Harvester 269 Prismatic Katana 215 Queen Blade 10,500 Raven Greatsword 178 Raven Scythe 302 Red Ninja Katana 2,788 Resurrection Blade 177 Resurrection Scythe 334 Rose Blade 287 Rose Bow 918 Runic Blade 206 Runic Scythe 313 Sakura Katana 248 Sakura Scythe 278 Serene Blade 188 Serene Scythe 455 Shadow Dagger 214 Shadow Mirage 412 Shark 4,309 Singularity Katana 189 Singularity Scythe 214 Sinister Blade 277 Sinister Blaster 345 Stardust Bow 944 Stardust Katana 233 Stellar Blade 189 Stellar Revolver 287 Twilight Blade 165 Twilight Scythe 275 Vanguard Shield 309 Void Blade 518 Void Scythe 421 Voltfire Blade 257 Voltfire Lash 767 Wavelight Greatblade 2,111 Wispwind Reaper 3,444 Yin Yang Greatsword 6,311 Yin Yang Katana 247 Yin Yang Parasol 3,271 Yin Yang Scythe 338

Unique Swords Value List

Sword Name Sword Value Poseidon’s Trident ??? Starfall ??? Frostshard Blade ??? Dawnblade ??? Ranked Season 6 Top 1 ??? Serpent’s Katana ??? Revenant’s Vow ??? Leafsong ??? Katana of the Red Flames ??? Dual Evil Fans ??? Cosmic Starblade ??? Storm Slicer ??? Ranked Season 2 Top 1 ??? Ranked NA Season 2 Top 1 ??? Ranked Season 7 Top 1 ??? Ranked Season 3 Top 1 ??? Ranked Season 5 Top 1 ??? Ranked Season 4 Top 1 ??? Dual Chroma Energy Sword ??? Avis Scythe 275,000 Horizon Reaper 230,000 Flowing Katana 213,000 Allseing Seer 215,000 Icarus’ Scythe 195,000 Venom Blade 120,000 Dual Elemental Masterblade 69,000 Frog 39,500 Forsaken Riftide 37,500 Ranked Season 4 Top 25 69,000 Ogre’s Axe 36,000 Ranked Season 1 Top 50 45,000 Sci Fi Axe 30,000 Plasma Beam Blade 83,000 Santa’s Wrecker 95,000 Siam Ember Axe 37,500 Dual Chroma Energy Sword 100,000 Ranked Season 2 Top 50 44,000 Sylvan Blade 37,500 Ranked NA Season 2 Top 25 50,000 Blade of the Damned 80,000 Rsolution Blade 75,000 Ranked Season 3 Top 50 42,000 Dual Summer Fans 70,000 Ranked Season 5 Top 50 42,000 Siamese Edgeblade 37,500 Dual Frosted Gleam 36,500 Mortal Demise 85,000 Frozen Doomblade 23,500 Fire Dragon 26,500 Elemental Masterblade 16,000 Ranked Season 6 Champion 14,500 Dual Emperor’s Lance 25,000 Valor’s Rage 22,500 Dual Aurum Etherius 15,000 Bunny 29,000 Ranked Season 5 Top 200 16,000 Shattered Sword 15,000 Spooky Sigtblade 18,000 Ranked Season 4 Top 100 25,500 Dual Summer Scythe 17,000 Ranked NA Season 2 Top 100 25,500 New Year’s Spear 25,500 Ranked Season 5 Champion 17,000 Champion’s Excalibur 16,000 Frost Dragon 26,000 Ranked Season 6 Top 200 16,000 Dual Summer Scythe 17,000 Wildheart 25,000 Ranked Season 1 Top 200 19,500 Ranked Season 2 Top 200 19,000 Eternal Piercer 15,000 Ranked Season 3 Top 200 18,500 Dual Cyber Sickle (Finisher) 12,500 Abyssal Wave 12,000 Dual Plasma Blaster (Finisher) 11,000 Plasma Blaster (Finisher) 10,500 Dual Chroma Blaster 5,850 Dragon Katana 4,532 Dual Cyber Sickle 5,850 Dual Plasma Blaster 6,780 Dual Lucky Fan 6,733 Dual Easter Fans 6,390 Sword of Order 5,450 Dual Chroma Blaster (Finisher) 9,344 Dual Good Fans 8,095 Cosmic Wrath 8,155 Progression Scythe 5,311 Elemental Sword 4,800 Dual Eternal Greatsword 8,233 Voltage 4,700 Dual Green Energy Sword 4,655 Dual Fire Katana 4,568 Boreal Frostreaver 5,456 Dual Frog Blasters 8,566 Tsunami Blade 5,258 Dual Nebula Fan 5,432 Eternum Galepiercer 5,157 Dual Chroma Blaster (Finisher) 9,344 Dual Frost Blaster 4,211 Cyber Cleaverblade 4,034 Azure Thunderbolt 3,986 Dual Lunar Fan 3,754 Sci Fi Blade 3,696 Remastered Linked Sword 3,423 Play Sword 2,586 Laser Twinblade 2,149 Bunny’s Edge 3,564 Cyber Sickle 1,233 Katana of Hearts 1,267 Sunset Katana 3,345 Emerald Edge 1,522 Laser Twinblade (Finisher) 3,322 Crown Scythe 1,401 Reindeer Hammer 1,196 Lunar New Year Fury 1,931 Fire Katana 3,156 Spirit Blade 1,321 Fortune Seeker 2,432 Sunfire’s Flare 1,144 Hare’s Halberd 3,586 Pearl Trident 1,456 Chroma Blaster 1,196 Void Greatsword 1,186 Anime Sword 2,622 Pirate King’s Cutlass 1,356 Summer Fan 2,455 Chroma Blaster 1,196 Barnacle Blade 3,532 Evolved Royal Sword 1,105 Lava Lamp Staff 1,068 Dual Luminara (Finisher) 1,078 Royal Sword 1,092 Cloud Sword 1,064 Dual Firework Blasters 1,042 Heart Wand 1,033 Gobble Blade 986 Pearl Shard 954 Aether Katana 901 Dual Frost Saber 867 Dual Eternal Blasters (Finisher) 822 Dual Luminara 787 Bunny Staff 754 Dual Galaxy Nunchucks (Finisher) 733 VIP Cutlass 601 VIP Sword 587 Dragonborne 574 Angelic Blaster 561 Vortex Cutlass 553 Cyber Sweeper 539 Moon Sword 541 Ghostly Vengeance 529 Dual Eternal Blaster 518 Phoenix Scythe 397 Chaos Sword 325 Storm Bringer 511 Firework Blaster 418 Draconis Emerald 428 Maelstorm Blade 403 Reckoner Scythe 351 Imperial Monarch 354 Fairy’s Edge 342 Cruz Dagger 441 Galaxy Nunchucks 421 Haunted Harvester 464 Runic Wrecker 509 Khage’s Blade 338 Axe of Love 496 Hammer of Light 369 Chimera’s Bane (Finisher) 314 Chrono’s Descent 486 Dual Galaxy Nunchucks 473 Liberty Blade 374 Servant’s Dagger 309 Wraith’s Edge 303 Zombie Leg 297 Eternal Waveblade 289 Cosmic Crusher 275 Soul Blade 271 Digital Edge 268 Solar Edge 264 Doryu’s Blade 259 Bloodthirster 248 Elven Moonblade 244 Astral Edge 243 Galactical Rapier 240 The Nooblade 237 Royal Sovereign 229 Quasar Piercer 228 Siren’s Whisper 223 Astral Blade 221 Cerberus’ Fang 219 Morbid Mireblade 217 Ghost Ship Blade 216 Summer Scythe 213 Shadow Fang 209 Leviathan’s Fang 207 Corsair’s Cleaver 206 Luminous Edge 202 Frosted Gleam 187 Witch’s Curse 158 Emperor’s Lance 132 Golden Gauntlet”s 110 Dragonfire Katana 97 Easter Scythe 68 Arctic Edge 54 Chimera’s Bane (Finisher) 53 Hatchling’s Honor 45 Frog Blaster 41 Plasma Gauntlets 36 Pumpkin PieBlade 32 Molten Greatblade 21 Galactic Harbinger 20 Essence Cleaver 19 Lightwalker 19 New Year Slasher 17 Buccaneer’s Cutlass 17 Staff of the Accursed 17 Staff of the Worthy 15 Reaper’s Scythe 14 Horseman’s Sword 14 Serpent’s Sickle 14 Plasma Blaster 13 New Year’s Axe 13 Kraken’s Shard 12 Good Fan 8 Firebrand’s Fury 9 Soul Sword 8 Blessed Blade 8 Unstable Blade 9 Nebula Bow 8 Star Crusher 9 Galactic Emperor 10 Lucky Fan 7 Serenity Blade 8 Easter Fan 7 Thunder Blade 9 Meteoric Spike 8 Starry Sword 8 Soul Sword 8 Crimson Blade 10 Devil Katana 11 Frostbite Blade 9 Reaver Blade 8 Tidal Cutlass 9 Winged Blade 10 Snowman Scythe 9 Serpent’s Shiv 10 Glacial Scythe 9 Inferno Emberblade 8 Star Crusher 9 Nimbus Spear 7 Fury’s Edge 7 Eclipse Blade 7 Dragonheart Sword 7 Phoenix Saber 7 Great White Fury 7 Eternal Edge 7 Mariner’s Scimitar 7 Kelp Cutter 7 Darkened Blade 6 Dragon’s Lunar Requiem 6 Darkheart’s Fury 6 Shadow’s Maw 6 Christmas Blade 6 Ocean Blade 6 Green Energy Sword 6 Hare’s Honor 6 Nebula Slasher 6 Dawnbringer 6 Dune’s Edge 6 Lily’s Light 6 Axe of Time 6 Inferno Blade 6 Plague Slayer 6 Evergreen Greatblade 6 Volcanic Axe 6 Gilded Glory 5 Banana Sword 5 Ember’s Rage 5 Ice Dagger 5 Nebula Fan 5 Time Stopper 5 Tiger Shark 5 Aqua Slicer 5 Crimson Sorrow 5 Firework Spear 5 Ghostwalker’s Vengeance 5 Holly Emberblade 5 Kong’s Axe 5 Lunar Fan 5 Lava Blade 5 Reclaimer’s Blade 5 Abyssal Fang 5 Santa’s Slicer 5 Aether’s Dagger 5 Nebula Nightblade 5 The Abyss 5 Abyssal Fang 5 Stonecarver 5 Spring’s Guardian 5 Lantern Rapier 5 Festive Cutter 5 Celebration Sword 5 Festive Valor Sword 5 Egg’s Blossom 4 Wind’s Breath 4 Biohazard Sword 4 Diamond Sword 4 Neural Error 4 Neon Cutter 4 Exo Blade 4 Dimensional Edge 4 The Lost Blade 4 Blade of Vigilance 4 Quantum Katana 4 Encrypted Dagger 4 Sky Edge 4 Divine Blade 4 Storm’s Domain 4 Frostbite Fang 4 Golden Sword 4 Blaze Blade 4 Evil Slicer 3 The Ice Dagger 3 Shark Sword 3 Gaia’s Edge 3 Edge of Resurgence 3 Glacial Hunter 3 Glacial Shard 3 Candycane Katana 3 New Year’s Katana 3 Evergreen Edge 3 Spiked Club 3 Sunfire Sword 3 Whispering Katana 3 Blizzard Blade 3 Molten Slayer 3 Wealth Cutter 3 North Pole Enchanter 3 Celestial Greatsword 2 Corrupted Halberd 2 Dreadblade 2 Spring Bloom 2 Comet Shard 2 Frog Sword 2 Toxic Greatsword 2 Viral Edge 2 Overseer’s Gaze 2 Fireforge Dagger 2 Solarflare Saber 2 Hope’s Blade 2 Paladin’s Sword 2 New Years Blade 2 Hammerhead Slicer 2 Sols Edge 2 Heavenly Blade 2 Cloud Rapier 2 Blade of Sorrows 2 Victory Blade 2 Harmony Blade 2 Tidal Blade 2 Springtide Edge 2 Lost Sword 2 Naturic Cutlass 2 Chroma Sword 1 Chroma Fragment 1 Hellfire Shadowsslicer 1 Privateer’s Edge 1 Serpent’s Fang 1 HotDog Sword 1 Sailor’s Saber 1 Remnant Sword 1 Fireforge Dagger 1 Captain’s Rapier 2 Christmas Scythe 1 Chroma Fragment 1 Blazing Edge 1 Sailor’s Saber 1 Blade of Order 1 Glacier Blade 1 Privateer’s Edge 1 Shawshbuckler’s Blade 1 Serpent’s Fang 1 Hope’s Dagger 1 Sea Rover’s Saber 1 1B Sword 1 Pirate’s Slasher 1 Serpent’s Lance 1 Hellfire Shadowsslicer 1 Scale Blade 1 Chroma Sword 1 Bubble Wand 1 Traitor’s Blade 1 HotDog Sword 1 Remnant Sword 1 Witchfire Blade 1 Dreadbone Greataxe 1 Pumpkin Vinecrusher 1 Comically Large Flashlight 1 Ball on a Stick 1 Equinox Ball Kebab 1 Reaper’s Edge 1 Bloodgazer’s Edge 1 Empyreal Sweep 1 Winged Sword 1 Scion’s Grasp 1 Gothic Squire’s Sword 1 Moonlight Bliss 1 Cyborg Sword 1 Bronze Sword 1 Soul Reaver 1 Gingerbread Guardian 1 Truthseaker 1 Magma Blade 1 Holiday Herald 1 Evolved Dragon Sword 1 Spring Blade 1 Skeletal Slicer 1 Demonblade 1 Wanderer’s Dagger 1 Truthseaker 1 Crescendo 1 Bowtie Blade 1 Undead Blade 1 Flower Sword 1 Dawn Petal 1 Axe of Balance 1 Guardian of Love 1 Silver Blade 1 Pink Dagger 1 Witch’s Broomstick 1 Nemesis Blade 1 Dragon Sword 1 Light’s Edge 1 Paladin’s Edge 1 Stratus Blade 1 Candycane Crusher 1 Festive Eclipse Blade 1 Redcliff Claymore 1 Cyborg Sword 1 Tulip’s Tempest 1 Mythical Remnant 1 Reef Cutter 1 Dragon’s Triumph 1 Spring Blade 1 Gingerbread Guardian 1

Secret Swords Value List

Sword Name Sword Value Awakened Duality 1,720 Awakened Moral Duality 1,715 Awakened Lunar Hammer 1,421 Awakened Periastron’s Glory 1,311 Awakened Eggquinox Blade 1,153 Awakened Sunburst Axe 47 Awakened Sky Axe 12 Awakened Emerald Katana 11 Awakened Blazing Darkblade 11 Awakened Anchored Crusher 10 Awakened Crystal Staff 10 Awakened Empyreal Blade 10 Awakened Medusa’s Wraith 10 Awakened Venomweaver 10 Awakened Celestial Aegis 9 Awakened Lunar Protector 9 Awakened Staff of Despair 9 Awakened Subversion 9 Awakened Titans Gleam 9 Awakened Hydra’s Bane 8 Awakened Righteous Blade 8 Awakened Void Hammer 8 Emperor’s Axe 8

Blade Ball Explosions Trade Value List

Common Explosions Value List

Explosion Name Explosion Value White Explosion 69 Purple Lightning 180 Red Lightning 18 Blue Explosion 42 Yellow Lightning 69 Green Lightning 48 Lightning 16 Green Explosion 10 Purple Explosion 41 Red Explosion 16 White Lightning 127

Rare Explosions Value List

Explosion Name Explosion Value Red Splash 33 Green Sakura 3 Yellow Sakura 9 Purple Splash 28 Blue Sakura 3 Splash 11 Red Sakura 8 Purple Sakura 6 Yellow Splash 5 Sakura 20 Black Splash 6 Green Splash 12

Legendary Explosions Value List

Explosion Name Explosion Value Whitehole 13 Red Blackhole 11 White Blackhole 9 Yellow Blackhole 10 Green Blackhole 8 Blue Blackhole 6 Blackhole 7

Limited Explosions Value List

Explosion Name Explosion Value Elemental 95 Abyssal Astrology 82 Aetherial Blackhole 137 Aetherial Azure 102 Aetherial Gate 66 Astral Moon 123 Astral Sky 83 Astral Void 25 Bloom Awakening 171 Blossom Season 68 Celestial Abyss 19 Cherry Blossom Tree 265 Chroma Blade Explosion 1,283 Chroma Scythe Explosion 1,087 Chromium Phantom 93 Cosmic Accuracy 571 Cosmic Storm 72 Court Justice 61 Grimson Explosion 110 Crystal Explosion 82 Crystal Reveal 64 Dark Mater Explosion 113 Demonic Chain 65 Destination Beacon 85 Devil’s Curse 657 Dual Chroma Set Explosion 1,989 Dual Yin Yang Greatsword Explosion 1,388 Eternal 1,299 Final Arrival 97 Flower’s Garden 129 Frigid Twister 53 Heart Blast 1 201 Heart Blast 2 165 Heavenly Explosion 72 Infinite Hole 107 Infinite Loop 111 Jellyfish Explosion 613 Judge Gavel 55 Judgement 622 Katana Black Explosion 611 Katana Blue Explosion 495 Katana Chroma Explosion 1,896 Katana Green Explosion 454 Katana Pink Explosion 523 Katana Red Explosion 476 King Explosion 671 King’s Catalyst 53 Kurogin Destruction 33 Lava Beam 35 Lunar Burst 144 Magma Burst 16 Nebula Implosion ??? Nebula Blade 90 Penumbra Explosion 96 Phantom Torch 66 Planetary Explosion 51 Princess Explosion 133 Prismatic Explosion 55 Pyramid Scheme 144 Queen Explosion 705 Raven Blast 65 Resurrection Explosion 139 Revival Burst 77 Rose Bloom 78 Royal Explosion 914 Runic Curse 89 Runic Portal 67 Sand Dust 67 Serene Spectrum 134 Serene Zone 81 Shadow Vortex 145 Shark Feast 488 Singularity Expulsion 50 Sinister Shaft 90 Sinister Smurk 63 Snowstorm Burst 48 Spider’s Prey ??? Stardust Beam 159 Summon Blast 108 Thor’s Deflection 98 Triple Planetary Explosion 142 Violin Explosion 289 Void Beam 73 Void Blast 101 Voltfire Explosion 123 Web Slinger ??? Yin Yang 245 Yin Yang Greatsword Explosion 842 Yin Yang Parasol Explosion 773 Zeus’ Punishment 103 Super Blackhole 41 Super Sakura 36

Unique Explosions Value List

Explosion Name Explosion Value Arctic Avalanche Blitz 4 Arctic Blast 55 Christmas Destroyer 21 Christmas Present 5 Crowned Ending 46 Frostburst Fury ??? Glacial Ember 6 Golden Reserve 45 Matrix Blast 25 Rainbow Explosion ??? Runic Blast 44 Serpent’s Rage 40 Solstice Wall 14 VIP Explosion 14 Viper’s Vengeance 31 2024 Eplosion 10 Abyssal Maestrom 25 Aether’s Downfall 15 Anchor Smash 8 Ancient City ??? Ancient Curse 11 Angelic Extraction 21 Arcane Burst 6 Arctic Fury 6 Asteroid Burst 12 Astral Arcane ??? Aurora’s Blast 9 Avelanche 4 Boom Paper 11 Banana Aura 21 Bane of Evolution 29 Banished Explosion 21 Barnacle Burst 7 Binary Burst ??? Blackhole Vortex 12 Bladed Explosion 28 Blazing Sun 6 Blinding Frost 4 Blizzard Smash 9 Block Breaker 6 Bloodthirster’s Embrace 5 Bloxxer 6 Buccaneer’s Boom 5 Butterfly Explosion 16 Candy Cane Explosion 5 Candy Cane Trap 7 Cannon Fodder 7 Captain’s Curse 33 Carnival Eye 88 Celestial Energy 23,500 Chained 14 Chained Dragon 21 Champion’s Triumph ??? Chinese Dragon 19 Chocolate Egg 9 Christmas Rift 10 Christmas Tree 7 Chum Burst 8 Circuit Crash ??? Clockwise 12 Cloud Puff 11 Coal 4 Comic Book Explosion 8 Confetti Burst 4 Confetti Rain 7 Coral Cataclysm 5 Coral Eruption 44 Corrupted Duality 12 Cosmic Prism 10 Cosmic Pulse 9 Cowboy’s Capture 5 Curse of the Witch 11 Cyber Explosion 22 Data Burst 5 Data Dispersal ??? Dawn Pulse 4 Demon Fangs 8 Desert Storm 5 Digital Detonation ??? Divine Punishment 10 Dragon Beam 51 Dragon Explosion 46 Dwarven Collapse 5 Easter Disco 10 Easter Explosion 11 Eggs Explosion 7 Eggsplosive Exit 102 Elven Touch 3 Enchanted Demise 7 Encrypted Grenade 6 Eternal Solstice 5 Evil Blast 5 Evil Deal 255 Evil Spike Pit 8 Evil Teleportation 6 Exorcist Combustion 22 Explosive Presents 4 Fallen Echoes 10 Fire Cracker 7 Firework Beam 30 Fireworks Road 17 Floral Bloom 5 Frost Dragon Beam 47 Frost Trap 10 Futuristic Explosion 7 Galactic Swirl 9 Ghost Grenade 13 Ghostly Revenge ??? Ghoul Explosion 12 Giant Egg 7 Gift Explosion 6 Glitch Bomb 10 Glorious Exit 13 Gobbler Explosion 550 Gold Burst 20 Gravitational Implosion ??? Hacker Explosion 11 Happy New Year Explosion 9 Hazardous Omen 14 Heavenly Barrier 6 Hell Dragon Beam 76 Hex Impact ??? High Elven Flare 4 Hungry Shadows 9 Icarus Fall 6 Infection Breakout 4 Infernal Blast 7 Infernal Slash 12 Inferno Nova 14 Inferno’s Wrath 6 KO! Explosion 11 Kraken’s Embrace 61 Kraken’s Revenge 36 Kyoi Pond 31 Lantern Glow 12 Leviathan’s Rage 22 Life Pulse 6 Light’s Cascade 6 Lost Souls 9 Lucky Coin Burst 6 Luminara’s Warmth 45 Lunar Fireworks 6 Mage’s Fury 10 Meteor Shower 9 Midnight Bloom 7 Molten Eruption 9 Moolight Mirage 24 Mother Nature 9 Mystic Flash 8 Mythical Meltdown ??? Nebula Burst 15 Neon Echo 7 Neon Nova ??? Nuclear Explosion 10 Nuke the Whales 17 Oceanic Tempest ??? Ogre’s Finisher ??? Ogre’s Martyrdom 39 Party Portal 5 Pastel Rainbow 6 Pebble Burst 4 Phantom Echo 9 Phantom Vortex 6 Pirate’s Treasure 12 Plague Cloud 8 Plasma Discharge ??? Poison Bomb 8 Poison Strike 10 Polar Explosion 8 Portal to Hell 11 Powder Keg 6 Pumpkin Fire 22 Purgatory Flames 9 Purgatory Rage 19 Purification Explosion 6 Quantum Break ??? Quantum Burst 81 Quantum Fracture 22 Rally! 8 Radiant Bloom 16 Radiant Burst 3 Rain of Fire 9 Rainbow Frost 5 Rainbow Starburst 25 Reclaimed Explosion 76 Reclaimer’s Demise 12 Red Firework 7 Reverse Implosion 9 Riptide 6 Rocket Explosion 7 Royal Delivery 8 Sandstorm Pop 21 Santa Beam 26 Seashell Shockwave 4 Sentinel’s Fury 9 Sepent’s Demise 21 Shadow Nova 14 Shadow Pulse 6 Shooting Starburst 6 Singularity Surge ??? Skeleton Phantom ??? Slime Burst 5 Slime Egg 20 Smoke Screen 4 Snowflake 8 Solar Nova 4 Solar Sparkler ??? Sonic Boom 7 Soulless Eruption 230 Space Void 11 Splintering Shipwreck 3 Stardust 8 Storm Burst 32 Sunbeam Flash 2 Sunflare Pop 5 Sunset 222 Sunsplash 4 Supernova Beam 209 Swarm of Parrots 6 System Shutdown ??? Tidal Drench 11 Toxic Gift 9 Tricolor Slash 43 Tropical Splash 671 Ultimate Firework 5 Undead Explosion 11 Vampiric Embrace ??? Vibrant Burst 11 Virus Meltdown ??? Voidborne Implosion 24 Volleyball Spike 10 Warrior’s Beckoning 11 Whirlpool 6 Wolf’s Beam 10 Zombie Annihilation 12 Ice Explosion 12

Secret Explosions Value List

Explosion Name Explosion Value Ferocitus’ Awakening 86 Lightning Smite 128 Beach Party 77 Soul Siphon 102 Rally Winner 35 Phoenix’s Wake 189 Disco Ball 45 Feeding Frenzy 77 Periastron’s Ending 186 UFO Abduction 141 Dove Scatter 89 RIP 108 L Explosion 47

Blade Ball Emotes Trade Value List

Emote Name Emote Value Witch Ride 497 Black Ninja Katana 789 Matrix Infusion 225 Yin Yang Meditation 147 Samba 356 Wavelight 4,236 Headless Dribble 278 Glitched Dance 2,537 Blade Dance 493 Queen 2,555 Nubela 750 Lightning Sickle 148

That does it for our Blade Ball value list. If you want to stay up-to-date with all these values, be sure to bookmark this post. Also, to learn what units and items are meta in all the most popular experiences, including Anime Defenders, Meme Sea, and Weak Legacy 2, visit the Roblox category on our website.

