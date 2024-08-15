Player hitting a ball in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Blade Ball Trade Value List – All Items (August 2024)

Pro tip: always barter!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 15, 2024 01:43 pm

Updated: August 15, 2024

We updated all the item values.

Recommended Videos

Getting a good sword skin or explosion effect can be challenging if everyone is looking to rip you off. However, you can counter these wannabe scammers by knowing the exact value of each and every item. To help you learn just that, here is our Blade Ball trade value list!

Table of contents

Tips for Using This Blade Ball Value List

  • Search for items using Ctrl + F on PC or using the search function of your browser on mobile.
  • Items that have “???” as their value are either insanely expensive or worthless; it’s hard to gauge due to their market presence. Consult other traders regarding the price.
  • A higher RAP price of an item means that it’s highly desired and that more people will be willing to overpay it; take this into account when trading.
  • A lower RAP price means that low balling will work more often.

Blade Ball Swords Trade Value List

Swords in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Swords in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Swords in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite

Common Swords Value List

Sword NameSword Value
Battle Axe364
Bone280
Massive Lolipop160
Pickaxe210
Kitchen Knife222
Wooden Hammer235
Emerald Warden Blade366
Dark Blade290
Baseball Bat614
Tanto224
Melon Slice195
Stick166
Rapier126

Rare Swords Value List

Sword NameSword Value
Rockxcalibur166
Spearbeard87
Executive Greatsword176
Glowy Bone192
Frying Pan309
Plunger145
Dragonslayer Blade245
Comically Large Spoon210
Red Saber165
Etherium Dagger97
Blocky Sword222
Bonsai Tree221
Spark Sword172
Vengeful Dagger111

Legendary Swords Value List

Sword NameSword Value
Holy Sword25
Windforce30
Firebrand28
Cyber Blade30
Venomshank12
Excalibur12
Aurorum33
Solans24
Ghostwalker15
Thunderous Hammer20
Darkheart26
Illumina17
Trident17
Holy Axe18
Musara19
Soul Scythe22
Zoru22
Solarus10
Void Sword11
Dune Cleaver15

Limited Swords Value List

Sword NameSword Value
Abyssal Blade397
Abyssal Shield525
Aetherial Azure Katana265
Aetherial Azure Reckoner317
Aetherial Kunai209
Aetherial Lance987
Angel Greatsword6,133
Arachne Blade???
Arachne Scythe???
Astral Bow722
Astral Sword155
Black Ninja Katana3,789
Blackhole Katana178
Blackhole Scythe255
Blade of the Fallen King365
Blossom Blade234
Blossom Scythe377
Blue Ninja Katana3,050
Chroma Blade11,500
Chroma Ninja Katana23,500
Chroma Scythe10,500
Crimson Eclipse267
Crimson Katana213
Crystal Greatblade844
Crystal Hammer218
Crystal Reaperblade278
Crystal Scissors1,422
Cupid’s Bow1,288
Cyber Scythe630
Demonic Blade178
Demonic Scythe355
Desert Blade178
Desert Claws611
Devil Greatsword7,189
Divine Blaster308
Divine Sword145
Double Sided Prismatic578
Dragon Slayer3,040
Dual Abyssal Blade541
Dual Abyssal Set1,679
Dual Aetherial Azure Katana651
Dual Aetherial Azure Reckoner876
Dual Aetherial Kunai591
Dual Arachne Blade???
Dual Arachne Scythe???
Dual Astral Swords455
Dual Blackhole Katana487
Dual Blackhole Scythe731
Dual Blossom Blade578
Dual Blossom Scythe1,188
Dual Chroma Set17,500
Dual Crimson Eclipse809
Dual Crimson Katana522
Dual Crystal Greatblade844
Dual Crystal Hammer562
Dual Crystal Reaperblade844
Dual Demonic Blade426
Dual Demonic Scythe960
Dual Desert Blade488
Dual Divine Blaster711
Dual Divine Sword398
Dual Dragon Slayer12,000
Dual Eclipse Blaster870
Dual Eclipse Gleam587
Dual Eternal Greatsword14,500
Dual Ether Blade3,554
Dual Frigid Blade478
Dual Frigid Scythe721
Dual Heavenly Sword485
Dual Infinite Blade522
Dual Infinite Scythe915
Dual Kurogin Katana497
Dual Kurogin Scythe698
Dual Lightning Dagger421
Dual Lightning Sickle971
Dual Love Blade745
Dual Nebula Blade574
Dual Nebula Blasters915
Dual Nebula Katana761
Dual Nebula Scythe1,987
Dual Nebula Yoru3,159
Dual Nebula’s Lightning1,278
Dual Phantom Blade452
Dual Phantom Scythe678
Dual Princess Katana1,045
Dual Prismatic Katana555
Dual Raven Greatsword524
Dual Raven Scythe861
Dual Resurrection Blade533
Dual Resurrection Scythe944
Dual Rose Blade654
Dual Royal Blades13,500
Dual Runic Blade546
Dual Runic Scythe1,008
Dual Sakura Katana758
Dual Sakura Scythe1,033
Dual Serene Blade533
Dual Serene Scythe1,145
Dual Shadow Daggers670
Dual Shadow Mirage1,166
Dual Singularity Katana475
Dual Singularity Scythe567
Dual Sinister Blade579
Dual Sinister Blasters945
Dual Stardust Katana675
Dual Stellar Blade514
Dual Stellar Revolver809
Dual Twilight Blade443
Dual Twilight Scythe808
Dual Void Blades789
Dual Void Scythes1,190
Dual Voltfire Blade789
Dual Voltfire Lash2,211
Dual Wispwind Reaper18,000
Dual Yin Yang Greatsword10,500
Dual Yin Yang Katana579
Dual Yin Yang Scythe1,144
Eclipse Blaster367
Eclipse Gleam226
Empyrean Fortress1,034
Empyrean Greatblade5,211
Ether Blade276
Frigid Blade156
Frigid Scythe267
Frostblade165
Green Ninja Katana2,567
Hallow’s Edge358
Heavenly Chakram968
Heavenly Sword170
Infinite Blade177
Infinite Scythe360
Jellyfish Parasol2,987
King Blade9,248
Kingsguard’s Edge189
Kurogin Katana233
Kurogin Scythe209
Lightning Dagger152
Lightning Sickle344
Love Blade321
Lunar Parasol2,538
Nebula Blade393
Nebula Blaster250
Nebula Claws451
Nebula Katana244
Nebula Scythe335
Nebula Sniper5,876
Nebula Yoru456
Nebula’s Lightning324
Nightfall Violin2,554
Noob24,500
Ocean’s Lament444
Oni Claws4,213
Phantom Blade172
Phantom Scythe256
Pink Ninja Katana3,567
Prince Blade3,633
Princess Katana356
Prismatic Harvester269
Prismatic Katana215
Queen Blade10,500
Raven Greatsword178
Raven Scythe302
Red Ninja Katana2,788
Resurrection Blade177
Resurrection Scythe334
Rose Blade287
Rose Bow918
Runic Blade206
Runic Scythe313
Sakura Katana248
Sakura Scythe278
Serene Blade188
Serene Scythe455
Shadow Dagger214
Shadow Mirage412
Shark4,309
Singularity Katana189
Singularity Scythe214
Sinister Blade277
Sinister Blaster345
Stardust Bow944
Stardust Katana233
Stellar Blade189
Stellar Revolver287
Twilight Blade165
Twilight Scythe275
Vanguard Shield309
Void Blade518
Void Scythe421
Voltfire Blade257
Voltfire Lash767
Wavelight Greatblade2,111
Wispwind Reaper3,444
Yin Yang Greatsword6,311
Yin Yang Katana247
Yin Yang Parasol3,271
Yin Yang Scythe338

Unique Swords Value List

Sword NameSword Value
Poseidon’s Trident???
Starfall???
Frostshard Blade???
Dawnblade???
Ranked Season 6 Top 1???
Serpent’s Katana???
Revenant’s Vow???
Leafsong???
Katana of the Red Flames???
Dual Evil Fans???
Cosmic Starblade???
Storm Slicer???
Ranked Season 2 Top 1???
Ranked NA Season 2 Top 1???
Ranked Season 7 Top 1???
Ranked Season 3 Top 1???
Ranked Season 5 Top 1???
Ranked Season 4 Top 1???
Dual Chroma Energy Sword???
Avis Scythe275,000
Horizon Reaper230,000
Flowing Katana213,000
Allseing Seer215,000
Icarus’ Scythe195,000
Venom Blade120,000
Dual Elemental Masterblade69,000
Frog39,500
Forsaken Riftide37,500
Ranked Season 4 Top 2569,000
Ogre’s Axe36,000
Ranked Season 1 Top 5045,000
Sci Fi Axe30,000
Plasma Beam Blade83,000
Santa’s Wrecker95,000
Siam Ember Axe37,500
Dual Chroma Energy Sword100,000
Ranked Season 2 Top 5044,000
Sylvan Blade37,500
Ranked NA Season 2 Top 2550,000
Blade of the Damned80,000
Rsolution Blade75,000
Ranked Season 3 Top 5042,000
Dual Summer Fans70,000
Ranked Season 5 Top 5042,000
Siamese Edgeblade37,500
Dual Frosted Gleam36,500
Mortal Demise85,000
Frozen Doomblade23,500
Fire Dragon26,500
Elemental Masterblade16,000
Ranked Season 6 Champion14,500
Dual Emperor’s Lance25,000
Valor’s Rage22,500
Dual Aurum Etherius15,000
Bunny29,000
Ranked Season 5 Top 20016,000
Shattered Sword15,000
Spooky Sigtblade18,000
Ranked Season 4 Top 10025,500
Dual Summer Scythe17,000
Ranked NA Season 2 Top 10025,500
New Year’s Spear25,500
Ranked Season 5 Champion17,000
Champion’s Excalibur16,000
Frost Dragon26,000
Ranked Season 6 Top 20016,000
Dual Summer Scythe17,000
Wildheart25,000
Ranked Season 1 Top 20019,500
Ranked Season 2 Top 20019,000
Eternal Piercer15,000
Ranked Season 3 Top 20018,500
Dual Cyber Sickle (Finisher)12,500
Abyssal Wave12,000
Dual Plasma Blaster (Finisher)11,000
Plasma Blaster (Finisher)10,500
Dual Chroma Blaster5,850
Dragon Katana4,532
Dual Cyber Sickle5,850
Dual Plasma Blaster6,780
Dual Lucky Fan6,733
Dual Easter Fans6,390
Sword of Order5,450
Dual Chroma Blaster (Finisher)9,344
Dual Good Fans8,095
Cosmic Wrath8,155
Progression Scythe5,311
Elemental Sword4,800
Dual Eternal Greatsword8,233
Voltage4,700
Dual Green Energy Sword4,655
Dual Fire Katana4,568
Boreal Frostreaver5,456
Dual Frog Blasters8,566
Tsunami Blade5,258
Dual Nebula Fan5,432
Eternum Galepiercer5,157
Dual Chroma Blaster (Finisher)9,344
Dual Frost Blaster4,211
Cyber Cleaverblade4,034
Azure Thunderbolt3,986
Dual Lunar Fan3,754
Sci Fi Blade3,696
Remastered Linked Sword3,423
Play Sword2,586
Laser Twinblade2,149
Bunny’s Edge3,564
Cyber Sickle1,233
Katana of Hearts1,267
Sunset Katana3,345
Emerald Edge1,522
Laser Twinblade (Finisher)3,322
Crown Scythe1,401
Reindeer Hammer1,196
Lunar New Year Fury1,931
Fire Katana3,156
Spirit Blade1,321
Fortune Seeker2,432
Sunfire’s Flare1,144
Hare’s Halberd3,586
Pearl Trident1,456
Chroma Blaster1,196
Void Greatsword1,186
Anime Sword2,622
Pirate King’s Cutlass1,356
Summer Fan2,455
Chroma Blaster1,196
Barnacle Blade3,532
Evolved Royal Sword1,105
Lava Lamp Staff1,068
Dual Luminara (Finisher)1,078
Royal Sword1,092
Cloud Sword1,064
Dual Firework Blasters1,042
Heart Wand1,033
Gobble Blade986
Pearl Shard954
Aether Katana901
Dual Frost Saber867
Dual Eternal Blasters (Finisher)822
Dual Luminara787
Bunny Staff754
Dual Galaxy Nunchucks (Finisher)733
VIP Cutlass601
VIP Sword587
Dragonborne574
Angelic Blaster561
Vortex Cutlass553
Cyber Sweeper539
Moon Sword541
Ghostly Vengeance529
Dual Eternal Blaster518
Phoenix Scythe397
Chaos Sword325
Storm Bringer511
Firework Blaster418
Draconis Emerald428
Maelstorm Blade403
Reckoner Scythe351
Imperial Monarch354
Fairy’s Edge342
Cruz Dagger441
Galaxy Nunchucks421
Haunted Harvester464
Runic Wrecker509
Khage’s Blade338
Axe of Love496
Hammer of Light369
Chimera’s Bane (Finisher)314
Chrono’s Descent486
Dual Galaxy Nunchucks473
Liberty Blade374
Servant’s Dagger309
Wraith’s Edge303
Zombie Leg297
Eternal Waveblade289
Cosmic Crusher275
Soul Blade271
Digital Edge268
Solar Edge264
Doryu’s Blade259
Bloodthirster248
Elven Moonblade244
Astral Edge243
Galactical Rapier240
The Nooblade237
Royal Sovereign229
Quasar Piercer228
Siren’s Whisper223
Astral Blade221
Cerberus’ Fang219
Morbid Mireblade217
Ghost Ship Blade216
Summer Scythe213
Shadow Fang209
Leviathan’s Fang207
Corsair’s Cleaver206
Luminous Edge202
Frosted Gleam187
Witch’s Curse158
Emperor’s Lance132
Golden Gauntlet”s110
Dragonfire Katana97
Easter Scythe68
Arctic Edge54
Chimera’s Bane (Finisher)53
Hatchling’s Honor45
Frog Blaster41
Plasma Gauntlets36
Pumpkin PieBlade32
Molten Greatblade21
Galactic Harbinger20
Essence Cleaver19
Lightwalker19
New Year Slasher17
Buccaneer’s Cutlass17
Staff of the Accursed17
Staff of the Worthy15
Reaper’s Scythe14
Horseman’s Sword14
Serpent’s Sickle14
Plasma Blaster13
New Year’s Axe13
Kraken’s Shard12
Good Fan8
Firebrand’s Fury9
Soul Sword8
Blessed Blade8
Unstable Blade9
Nebula Bow8
Star Crusher9
Galactic Emperor10
Lucky Fan7
Serenity Blade8
Easter Fan7
Thunder Blade9
Meteoric Spike8
Starry Sword8
Soul Sword8
Crimson Blade10
Devil Katana11
Frostbite Blade9
Reaver Blade8
Tidal Cutlass9
Winged Blade10
Snowman Scythe9
Serpent’s Shiv10
Glacial Scythe9
Inferno Emberblade8
Star Crusher9
Nimbus Spear7
Fury’s Edge7
Eclipse Blade7
Dragonheart Sword7
Phoenix Saber7
Great White Fury7
Eternal Edge7
Mariner’s Scimitar7
Kelp Cutter7
Darkened Blade6
Dragon’s Lunar Requiem6
Darkheart’s Fury6
Shadow’s Maw6
Christmas Blade6
Ocean Blade6
Green Energy Sword6
Hare’s Honor6
Nebula Slasher6
Dawnbringer6
Dune’s Edge6
Lily’s Light6
Axe of Time6
Inferno Blade6
Plague Slayer6
Evergreen Greatblade6
Volcanic Axe6
Gilded Glory5
Banana Sword5
Ember’s Rage5
Ice Dagger5
Nebula Fan5
Time Stopper5
Tiger Shark5
Aqua Slicer5
Crimson Sorrow5
Firework Spear5
Ghostwalker’s Vengeance5
Holly Emberblade5
Kong’s Axe5
Lunar Fan5
Lava Blade5
Reclaimer’s Blade5
Abyssal Fang5
Santa’s Slicer5
Aether’s Dagger5
Nebula Nightblade5
The Abyss5
Abyssal Fang5
Stonecarver5
Spring’s Guardian5
Lantern Rapier5
Festive Cutter5
Celebration Sword5
Festive Valor Sword5
Egg’s Blossom4
Wind’s Breath4
Biohazard Sword4
Diamond Sword4
Neural Error4
Neon Cutter4
Exo Blade4
Dimensional Edge4
The Lost Blade4
Blade of Vigilance4
Quantum Katana4
Encrypted Dagger4
Sky Edge4
Divine Blade4
Storm’s Domain4
Frostbite Fang4
Golden Sword4
Blaze Blade4
Evil Slicer3
The Ice Dagger3
Shark Sword3
Gaia’s Edge3
Edge of Resurgence3
Glacial Hunter3
Glacial Shard3
Candycane Katana3
New Year’s Katana3
Evergreen Edge3
Spiked Club3
Sunfire Sword3
Whispering Katana3
Blizzard Blade3
Molten Slayer3
Wealth Cutter3
North Pole Enchanter3
Celestial Greatsword2
Corrupted Halberd2
Dreadblade2
Spring Bloom2
Comet Shard2
Frog Sword2
Toxic Greatsword2
Viral Edge2
Overseer’s Gaze2
Fireforge Dagger2
Solarflare Saber2
Hope’s Blade2
Paladin’s Sword2
New Years Blade2
Hammerhead Slicer2
Sols Edge2
Heavenly Blade2
Cloud Rapier2
Blade of Sorrows2
Victory Blade2
Harmony Blade2
Tidal Blade2
Springtide Edge2
Lost Sword2
Naturic Cutlass2
Chroma Sword1
Chroma Fragment1
Hellfire Shadowsslicer1
Privateer’s Edge1
Serpent’s Fang1
HotDog Sword1
Sailor’s Saber1
Remnant Sword1
Fireforge Dagger1
Captain’s Rapier2
Christmas Scythe1
Chroma Fragment1
Blazing Edge1
Sailor’s Saber1
Blade of Order1
Glacier Blade1
Privateer’s Edge1
Shawshbuckler’s Blade1
Serpent’s Fang1
Hope’s Dagger1
Sea Rover’s Saber1
1B Sword1
Pirate’s Slasher1
Serpent’s Lance1
Hellfire Shadowsslicer1
Scale Blade1
Chroma Sword1
Bubble Wand1
Traitor’s Blade1
HotDog Sword1
Remnant Sword1
Witchfire Blade1
Dreadbone Greataxe1
Pumpkin Vinecrusher1
Comically Large Flashlight1
Ball on a Stick1
Equinox Ball Kebab1
Reaper’s Edge1
Bloodgazer’s Edge1
Empyreal Sweep1
Winged Sword1
Scion’s Grasp1
Gothic Squire’s Sword1
Moonlight Bliss1
Cyborg Sword1
Bronze Sword1
Soul Reaver1
Gingerbread Guardian1
Truthseaker1
Magma Blade1
Holiday Herald1
Evolved Dragon Sword1
Spring Blade1
Skeletal Slicer1
Demonblade1
Wanderer’s Dagger1
Truthseaker1
Crescendo1
Bowtie Blade1
Undead Blade1
Flower Sword1
Dawn Petal1
Axe of Balance1
Guardian of Love1
Silver Blade1
Pink Dagger1
Witch’s Broomstick1
Nemesis Blade1
Dragon Sword1
Light’s Edge1
Paladin’s Edge1
Stratus Blade1
Candycane Crusher1
Festive Eclipse Blade1
Redcliff Claymore1
Cyborg Sword1
Tulip’s Tempest1
Mythical Remnant1
Reef Cutter1
Dragon’s Triumph1
Spring Blade1
Gingerbread Guardian1

Secret Swords Value List

Sword NameSword Value
Awakened Duality1,720
Awakened Moral Duality1,715
Awakened Lunar Hammer1,421
Awakened Periastron’s Glory1,311
Awakened Eggquinox Blade1,153
Awakened Sunburst Axe47
Awakened Sky Axe12
Awakened Emerald Katana11
Awakened Blazing Darkblade11
Awakened Anchored Crusher10
Awakened Crystal Staff10
Awakened Empyreal Blade10
Awakened Medusa’s Wraith10
Awakened Venomweaver10
Awakened Celestial Aegis9
Awakened Lunar Protector9
Awakened Staff of Despair9
Awakened Subversion9
Awakened Titans Gleam9
Awakened Hydra’s Bane8
Awakened Righteous Blade8
Awakened Void Hammer8
Emperor’s Axe8

Blade Ball Explosions Trade Value List

Explosions in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Explosions in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Explosions in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite

Common Explosions Value List

Explosion NameExplosion Value
White Explosion69
Purple Lightning180
Red Lightning18
Blue Explosion42
Yellow Lightning69
Green Lightning48
Lightning16
Green Explosion10
Purple Explosion41
Red Explosion16
White Lightning127

Rare Explosions Value List

Explosion NameExplosion Value
Red Splash33
Green Sakura3
Yellow Sakura9
Purple Splash28
Blue Sakura3
Splash11
Red Sakura8
Purple Sakura6
Yellow Splash5
Sakura20
Black Splash6
Green Splash12

Legendary Explosions Value List

Explosion NameExplosion Value
Whitehole13
Red Blackhole11
White Blackhole9
Yellow Blackhole10
Green Blackhole8
Blue Blackhole6
Blackhole7

Limited Explosions Value List

Explosion NameExplosion Value
Elemental95
Abyssal Astrology82
Aetherial Blackhole137
Aetherial Azure102
Aetherial Gate66
Astral Moon123
Astral Sky83
Astral Void25
Bloom Awakening171
Blossom Season68
Celestial Abyss19
Cherry Blossom Tree265
Chroma Blade Explosion1,283
Chroma Scythe Explosion1,087
Chromium Phantom93
Cosmic Accuracy571
Cosmic Storm72
Court Justice61
Grimson Explosion110
Crystal Explosion82
Crystal Reveal64
Dark Mater Explosion113
Demonic Chain65
Destination Beacon85
Devil’s Curse657
Dual Chroma Set Explosion1,989
Dual Yin Yang Greatsword Explosion1,388
Eternal1,299
Final Arrival97
Flower’s Garden129
Frigid Twister53
Heart Blast 1201
Heart Blast 2165
Heavenly Explosion72
Infinite Hole107
Infinite Loop111
Jellyfish Explosion613
Judge Gavel55
Judgement622
Katana Black Explosion611
Katana Blue Explosion495
Katana Chroma Explosion1,896
Katana Green Explosion454
Katana Pink Explosion523
Katana Red Explosion476
King Explosion671
King’s Catalyst53
Kurogin Destruction33
Lava Beam35
Lunar Burst144
Magma Burst16
Nebula Implosion???
Nebula Blade90
Penumbra Explosion96
Phantom Torch66
Planetary Explosion51
Princess Explosion133
Prismatic Explosion55
Pyramid Scheme144
Queen Explosion705
Raven Blast65
Resurrection Explosion139
Revival Burst77
Rose Bloom78
Royal Explosion914
Runic Curse89
Runic Portal67
Sand Dust67
Serene Spectrum134
Serene Zone81
Shadow Vortex145
Shark Feast488
Singularity Expulsion50
Sinister Shaft90
Sinister Smurk63
Snowstorm Burst48
Spider’s Prey???
Stardust Beam159
Summon Blast108
Thor’s Deflection98
Triple Planetary Explosion142
Violin Explosion289
Void Beam73
Void Blast101
Voltfire Explosion123
Web Slinger???
Yin Yang245
Yin Yang Greatsword Explosion842
Yin Yang Parasol Explosion773
Zeus’ Punishment103
Super Blackhole41
Super Sakura36

Unique Explosions Value List

Explosion NameExplosion Value
Arctic Avalanche Blitz4
Arctic Blast55
Christmas Destroyer21
Christmas Present5
Crowned Ending46
Frostburst Fury???
Glacial Ember6
Golden Reserve45
Matrix Blast25
Rainbow Explosion???
Runic Blast44
Serpent’s Rage40
Solstice Wall14
VIP Explosion14
Viper’s Vengeance31
2024 Eplosion10
Abyssal Maestrom25
Aether’s Downfall15
Anchor Smash8
Ancient City???
Ancient Curse11
Angelic Extraction21
Arcane Burst6
Arctic Fury6
Asteroid Burst12
Astral Arcane???
Aurora’s Blast9
Avelanche4
Boom Paper11
Banana Aura21
Bane of Evolution29
Banished Explosion21
Barnacle Burst7
Binary Burst???
Blackhole Vortex12
Bladed Explosion28
Blazing Sun6
Blinding Frost4
Blizzard Smash9
Block Breaker6
Bloodthirster’s Embrace5
Bloxxer6
Buccaneer’s Boom5
Butterfly Explosion16
Candy Cane Explosion5
Candy Cane Trap7
Cannon Fodder7
Captain’s Curse33
Carnival Eye88
Celestial Energy23,500
Chained14
Chained Dragon21
Champion’s Triumph???
Chinese Dragon19
Chocolate Egg9
Christmas Rift10
Christmas Tree7
Chum Burst8
Circuit Crash???
Clockwise12
Cloud Puff11
Coal4
Comic Book Explosion8
Confetti Burst4
Confetti Rain7
Coral Cataclysm5
Coral Eruption44
Corrupted Duality12
Cosmic Prism10
Cosmic Pulse9
Cowboy’s Capture5
Curse of the Witch11
Cyber Explosion22
Data Burst5
Data Dispersal???
Dawn Pulse4
Demon Fangs8
Desert Storm5
Digital Detonation???
Divine Punishment10
Dragon Beam51
Dragon Explosion46
Dwarven Collapse5
Easter Disco10
Easter Explosion11
Eggs Explosion7
Eggsplosive Exit102
Elven Touch3
Enchanted Demise7
Encrypted Grenade6
Eternal Solstice5
Evil Blast5
Evil Deal255
Evil Spike Pit8
Evil Teleportation6
Exorcist Combustion22
Explosive Presents4
Fallen Echoes10
Fire Cracker7
Firework Beam30
Fireworks Road17
Floral Bloom5
Frost Dragon Beam47
Frost Trap10
Futuristic Explosion7
Galactic Swirl9
Ghost Grenade13
Ghostly Revenge???
Ghoul Explosion12
Giant Egg7
Gift Explosion6
Glitch Bomb10
Glorious Exit13
Gobbler Explosion550
Gold Burst20
Gravitational Implosion???
Hacker Explosion11
Happy New Year Explosion9
Hazardous Omen14
Heavenly Barrier6
Hell Dragon Beam76
Hex Impact???
High Elven Flare4
Hungry Shadows9
Icarus Fall6
Infection Breakout4
Infernal Blast7
Infernal Slash12
Inferno Nova14
Inferno’s Wrath6
KO! Explosion11
Kraken’s Embrace61
Kraken’s Revenge36
Kyoi Pond31
Lantern Glow12
Leviathan’s Rage22
Life Pulse 6
Light’s Cascade6
Lost Souls9
Lucky Coin Burst6
Luminara’s Warmth45
Lunar Fireworks6
Mage’s Fury10
Meteor Shower9
Midnight Bloom7
Molten Eruption9
Moolight Mirage24
Mother Nature9
Mystic Flash8
Mythical Meltdown???
Nebula Burst15
Neon Echo7
Neon Nova???
Nuclear Explosion10
Nuke the Whales17
Oceanic Tempest???
Ogre’s Finisher???
Ogre’s Martyrdom39
Party Portal5
Pastel Rainbow6
Pebble Burst4
Phantom Echo9
Phantom Vortex6
Pirate’s Treasure12
Plague Cloud8
Plasma Discharge???
Poison Bomb8
Poison Strike10
Polar Explosion8
Portal to Hell11
Powder Keg6
Pumpkin Fire22
Purgatory Flames9
Purgatory Rage19
Purification Explosion6
Quantum Break???
Quantum Burst81
Quantum Fracture22
Rally!8
Radiant Bloom16
Radiant Burst3
Rain of Fire9
Rainbow Frost5
Rainbow Starburst25
Reclaimed Explosion76
Reclaimer’s Demise12
Red Firework7
Reverse Implosion9
Riptide6
Rocket Explosion7
Royal Delivery8
Sandstorm Pop21
Santa Beam26
Seashell Shockwave4
Sentinel’s Fury9
Sepent’s Demise21
Shadow Nova14
Shadow Pulse6
Shooting Starburst6
Singularity Surge???
Skeleton Phantom???
Slime Burst5
Slime Egg20
Smoke Screen4
Snowflake8
Solar Nova4
Solar Sparkler???
Sonic Boom7
Soulless Eruption230
Space Void11
Splintering Shipwreck3
Stardust8
Storm Burst32
Sunbeam Flash2
Sunflare Pop5
Sunset222
Sunsplash4
Supernova Beam209
Swarm of Parrots6
System Shutdown???
Tidal Drench11
Toxic Gift9
Tricolor Slash43
Tropical Splash671
Ultimate Firework5
Undead Explosion11
Vampiric Embrace???
Vibrant Burst11
Virus Meltdown???
Voidborne Implosion24
Volleyball Spike10
Warrior’s Beckoning11
Whirlpool6
Wolf’s Beam10
Zombie Annihilation12
Ice Explosion12

Secret Explosions Value List

Explosion NameExplosion Value
Ferocitus’ Awakening86
Lightning Smite128
Beach Party77
Soul Siphon102
Rally Winner35
Phoenix’s Wake189
Disco Ball45
Feeding Frenzy77
Periastron’s Ending186
UFO Abduction141
Dove Scatter89
RIP108
L Explosion47

Blade Ball Emotes Trade Value List

Emote Wheel in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Emote Wheel in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Emote Wheel in Blade Ball
Image Source: Wiggity via Twinfinite
Emote NameEmote Value
Witch Ride497
Black Ninja Katana789
Matrix Infusion225
Yin Yang Meditation147
Samba356
Wavelight4,236
Headless Dribble278
Glitched Dance2,537
Blade Dance493
Queen2,555
Nubela750
Lightning Sickle148

That does it for our Blade Ball value list. If you want to stay up-to-date with all these values, be sure to bookmark this post. Also, to learn what units and items are meta in all the most popular experiences, including Anime Defenders, Meme Sea, and Weak Legacy 2, visit the Roblox category on our website.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.