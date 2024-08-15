Blade Ball Trade Value List – All Items (August 2024)
Pro tip: always barter!
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Aug 15, 2024 01:43 pm
Updated: August 15, 2024
We updated all the item values.
Recommended Videos
Getting a good sword skin or explosion effect can be challenging if everyone is looking to rip you off. However, you can counter these wannabe scammers by knowing the exact value of each and every item. To help you learn just that, here is our Blade Ball trade value list!
Search for items using Ctrl + F on PC or using the search function of your browser on mobile.
Items that have “???” as their value are either insanely expensive or worthless; it’s hard to gauge due to their market presence. Consult other traders regarding the price.
A higher RAP price of an item means that it’s highly desired and that more people will be willing to overpay it; take this into account when trading.
A lower RAP price means that low balling will work more often.
Blade Ball Swords Trade Value List
Common Swords Value List
Sword Name
Sword Value
Battle Axe
364
Bone
280
Massive Lolipop
160
Pickaxe
210
Kitchen Knife
222
Wooden Hammer
235
Emerald Warden Blade
366
Dark Blade
290
Baseball Bat
614
Tanto
224
Melon Slice
195
Stick
166
Rapier
126
Rare Swords Value List
Sword Name
Sword Value
Rockxcalibur
166
Spearbeard
87
Executive Greatsword
176
Glowy Bone
192
Frying Pan
309
Plunger
145
Dragonslayer Blade
245
Comically Large Spoon
210
Red Saber
165
Etherium Dagger
97
Blocky Sword
222
Bonsai Tree
221
Spark Sword
172
Vengeful Dagger
111
Legendary Swords Value List
Sword Name
Sword Value
Holy Sword
25
Windforce
30
Firebrand
28
Cyber Blade
30
Venomshank
12
Excalibur
12
Aurorum
33
Solans
24
Ghostwalker
15
Thunderous Hammer
20
Darkheart
26
Illumina
17
Trident
17
Holy Axe
18
Musara
19
Soul Scythe
22
Zoru
22
Solarus
10
Void Sword
11
Dune Cleaver
15
Limited Swords Value List
Sword Name
Sword Value
Abyssal Blade
397
Abyssal Shield
525
Aetherial Azure Katana
265
Aetherial Azure Reckoner
317
Aetherial Kunai
209
Aetherial Lance
987
Angel Greatsword
6,133
Arachne Blade
???
Arachne Scythe
???
Astral Bow
722
Astral Sword
155
Black Ninja Katana
3,789
Blackhole Katana
178
Blackhole Scythe
255
Blade of the Fallen King
365
Blossom Blade
234
Blossom Scythe
377
Blue Ninja Katana
3,050
Chroma Blade
11,500
Chroma Ninja Katana
23,500
Chroma Scythe
10,500
Crimson Eclipse
267
Crimson Katana
213
Crystal Greatblade
844
Crystal Hammer
218
Crystal Reaperblade
278
Crystal Scissors
1,422
Cupid’s Bow
1,288
Cyber Scythe
630
Demonic Blade
178
Demonic Scythe
355
Desert Blade
178
Desert Claws
611
Devil Greatsword
7,189
Divine Blaster
308
Divine Sword
145
Double Sided Prismatic
578
Dragon Slayer
3,040
Dual Abyssal Blade
541
Dual Abyssal Set
1,679
Dual Aetherial Azure Katana
651
Dual Aetherial Azure Reckoner
876
Dual Aetherial Kunai
591
Dual Arachne Blade
???
Dual Arachne Scythe
???
Dual Astral Swords
455
Dual Blackhole Katana
487
Dual Blackhole Scythe
731
Dual Blossom Blade
578
Dual Blossom Scythe
1,188
Dual Chroma Set
17,500
Dual Crimson Eclipse
809
Dual Crimson Katana
522
Dual Crystal Greatblade
844
Dual Crystal Hammer
562
Dual Crystal Reaperblade
844
Dual Demonic Blade
426
Dual Demonic Scythe
960
Dual Desert Blade
488
Dual Divine Blaster
711
Dual Divine Sword
398
Dual Dragon Slayer
12,000
Dual Eclipse Blaster
870
Dual Eclipse Gleam
587
Dual Eternal Greatsword
14,500
Dual Ether Blade
3,554
Dual Frigid Blade
478
Dual Frigid Scythe
721
Dual Heavenly Sword
485
Dual Infinite Blade
522
Dual Infinite Scythe
915
Dual Kurogin Katana
497
Dual Kurogin Scythe
698
Dual Lightning Dagger
421
Dual Lightning Sickle
971
Dual Love Blade
745
Dual Nebula Blade
574
Dual Nebula Blasters
915
Dual Nebula Katana
761
Dual Nebula Scythe
1,987
Dual Nebula Yoru
3,159
Dual Nebula’s Lightning
1,278
Dual Phantom Blade
452
Dual Phantom Scythe
678
Dual Princess Katana
1,045
Dual Prismatic Katana
555
Dual Raven Greatsword
524
Dual Raven Scythe
861
Dual Resurrection Blade
533
Dual Resurrection Scythe
944
Dual Rose Blade
654
Dual Royal Blades
13,500
Dual Runic Blade
546
Dual Runic Scythe
1,008
Dual Sakura Katana
758
Dual Sakura Scythe
1,033
Dual Serene Blade
533
Dual Serene Scythe
1,145
Dual Shadow Daggers
670
Dual Shadow Mirage
1,166
Dual Singularity Katana
475
Dual Singularity Scythe
567
Dual Sinister Blade
579
Dual Sinister Blasters
945
Dual Stardust Katana
675
Dual Stellar Blade
514
Dual Stellar Revolver
809
Dual Twilight Blade
443
Dual Twilight Scythe
808
Dual Void Blades
789
Dual Void Scythes
1,190
Dual Voltfire Blade
789
Dual Voltfire Lash
2,211
Dual Wispwind Reaper
18,000
Dual Yin Yang Greatsword
10,500
Dual Yin Yang Katana
579
Dual Yin Yang Scythe
1,144
Eclipse Blaster
367
Eclipse Gleam
226
Empyrean Fortress
1,034
Empyrean Greatblade
5,211
Ether Blade
276
Frigid Blade
156
Frigid Scythe
267
Frostblade
165
Green Ninja Katana
2,567
Hallow’s Edge
358
Heavenly Chakram
968
Heavenly Sword
170
Infinite Blade
177
Infinite Scythe
360
Jellyfish Parasol
2,987
King Blade
9,248
Kingsguard’s Edge
189
Kurogin Katana
233
Kurogin Scythe
209
Lightning Dagger
152
Lightning Sickle
344
Love Blade
321
Lunar Parasol
2,538
Nebula Blade
393
Nebula Blaster
250
Nebula Claws
451
Nebula Katana
244
Nebula Scythe
335
Nebula Sniper
5,876
Nebula Yoru
456
Nebula’s Lightning
324
Nightfall Violin
2,554
Noob
24,500
Ocean’s Lament
444
Oni Claws
4,213
Phantom Blade
172
Phantom Scythe
256
Pink Ninja Katana
3,567
Prince Blade
3,633
Princess Katana
356
Prismatic Harvester
269
Prismatic Katana
215
Queen Blade
10,500
Raven Greatsword
178
Raven Scythe
302
Red Ninja Katana
2,788
Resurrection Blade
177
Resurrection Scythe
334
Rose Blade
287
Rose Bow
918
Runic Blade
206
Runic Scythe
313
Sakura Katana
248
Sakura Scythe
278
Serene Blade
188
Serene Scythe
455
Shadow Dagger
214
Shadow Mirage
412
Shark
4,309
Singularity Katana
189
Singularity Scythe
214
Sinister Blade
277
Sinister Blaster
345
Stardust Bow
944
Stardust Katana
233
Stellar Blade
189
Stellar Revolver
287
Twilight Blade
165
Twilight Scythe
275
Vanguard Shield
309
Void Blade
518
Void Scythe
421
Voltfire Blade
257
Voltfire Lash
767
Wavelight Greatblade
2,111
Wispwind Reaper
3,444
Yin Yang Greatsword
6,311
Yin Yang Katana
247
Yin Yang Parasol
3,271
Yin Yang Scythe
338
Unique Swords Value List
Sword Name
Sword Value
Poseidon’s Trident
???
Starfall
???
Frostshard Blade
???
Dawnblade
???
Ranked Season 6 Top 1
???
Serpent’s Katana
???
Revenant’s Vow
???
Leafsong
???
Katana of the Red Flames
???
Dual Evil Fans
???
Cosmic Starblade
???
Storm Slicer
???
Ranked Season 2 Top 1
???
Ranked NA Season 2 Top 1
???
Ranked Season 7 Top 1
???
Ranked Season 3 Top 1
???
Ranked Season 5 Top 1
???
Ranked Season 4 Top 1
???
Dual Chroma Energy Sword
???
Avis Scythe
275,000
Horizon Reaper
230,000
Flowing Katana
213,000
Allseing Seer
215,000
Icarus’ Scythe
195,000
Venom Blade
120,000
Dual Elemental Masterblade
69,000
Frog
39,500
Forsaken Riftide
37,500
Ranked Season 4 Top 25
69,000
Ogre’s Axe
36,000
Ranked Season 1 Top 50
45,000
Sci Fi Axe
30,000
Plasma Beam Blade
83,000
Santa’s Wrecker
95,000
Siam Ember Axe
37,500
Dual Chroma Energy Sword
100,000
Ranked Season 2 Top 50
44,000
Sylvan Blade
37,500
Ranked NA Season 2 Top 25
50,000
Blade of the Damned
80,000
Rsolution Blade
75,000
Ranked Season 3 Top 50
42,000
Dual Summer Fans
70,000
Ranked Season 5 Top 50
42,000
Siamese Edgeblade
37,500
Dual Frosted Gleam
36,500
Mortal Demise
85,000
Frozen Doomblade
23,500
Fire Dragon
26,500
Elemental Masterblade
16,000
Ranked Season 6 Champion
14,500
Dual Emperor’s Lance
25,000
Valor’s Rage
22,500
Dual Aurum Etherius
15,000
Bunny
29,000
Ranked Season 5 Top 200
16,000
Shattered Sword
15,000
Spooky Sigtblade
18,000
Ranked Season 4 Top 100
25,500
Dual Summer Scythe
17,000
Ranked NA Season 2 Top 100
25,500
New Year’s Spear
25,500
Ranked Season 5 Champion
17,000
Champion’s Excalibur
16,000
Frost Dragon
26,000
Ranked Season 6 Top 200
16,000
Dual Summer Scythe
17,000
Wildheart
25,000
Ranked Season 1 Top 200
19,500
Ranked Season 2 Top 200
19,000
Eternal Piercer
15,000
Ranked Season 3 Top 200
18,500
Dual Cyber Sickle (Finisher)
12,500
Abyssal Wave
12,000
Dual Plasma Blaster (Finisher)
11,000
Plasma Blaster (Finisher)
10,500
Dual Chroma Blaster
5,850
Dragon Katana
4,532
Dual Cyber Sickle
5,850
Dual Plasma Blaster
6,780
Dual Lucky Fan
6,733
Dual Easter Fans
6,390
Sword of Order
5,450
Dual Chroma Blaster (Finisher)
9,344
Dual Good Fans
8,095
Cosmic Wrath
8,155
Progression Scythe
5,311
Elemental Sword
4,800
Dual Eternal Greatsword
8,233
Voltage
4,700
Dual Green Energy Sword
4,655
Dual Fire Katana
4,568
Boreal Frostreaver
5,456
Dual Frog Blasters
8,566
Tsunami Blade
5,258
Dual Nebula Fan
5,432
Eternum Galepiercer
5,157
Dual Chroma Blaster (Finisher)
9,344
Dual Frost Blaster
4,211
Cyber Cleaverblade
4,034
Azure Thunderbolt
3,986
Dual Lunar Fan
3,754
Sci Fi Blade
3,696
Remastered Linked Sword
3,423
Play Sword
2,586
Laser Twinblade
2,149
Bunny’s Edge
3,564
Cyber Sickle
1,233
Katana of Hearts
1,267
Sunset Katana
3,345
Emerald Edge
1,522
Laser Twinblade (Finisher)
3,322
Crown Scythe
1,401
Reindeer Hammer
1,196
Lunar New Year Fury
1,931
Fire Katana
3,156
Spirit Blade
1,321
Fortune Seeker
2,432
Sunfire’s Flare
1,144
Hare’s Halberd
3,586
Pearl Trident
1,456
Chroma Blaster
1,196
Void Greatsword
1,186
Anime Sword
2,622
Pirate King’s Cutlass
1,356
Summer Fan
2,455
Chroma Blaster
1,196
Barnacle Blade
3,532
Evolved Royal Sword
1,105
Lava Lamp Staff
1,068
Dual Luminara (Finisher)
1,078
Royal Sword
1,092
Cloud Sword
1,064
Dual Firework Blasters
1,042
Heart Wand
1,033
Gobble Blade
986
Pearl Shard
954
Aether Katana
901
Dual Frost Saber
867
Dual Eternal Blasters (Finisher)
822
Dual Luminara
787
Bunny Staff
754
Dual Galaxy Nunchucks (Finisher)
733
VIP Cutlass
601
VIP Sword
587
Dragonborne
574
Angelic Blaster
561
Vortex Cutlass
553
Cyber Sweeper
539
Moon Sword
541
Ghostly Vengeance
529
Dual Eternal Blaster
518
Phoenix Scythe
397
Chaos Sword
325
Storm Bringer
511
Firework Blaster
418
Draconis Emerald
428
Maelstorm Blade
403
Reckoner Scythe
351
Imperial Monarch
354
Fairy’s Edge
342
Cruz Dagger
441
Galaxy Nunchucks
421
Haunted Harvester
464
Runic Wrecker
509
Khage’s Blade
338
Axe of Love
496
Hammer of Light
369
Chimera’s Bane (Finisher)
314
Chrono’s Descent
486
Dual Galaxy Nunchucks
473
Liberty Blade
374
Servant’s Dagger
309
Wraith’s Edge
303
Zombie Leg
297
Eternal Waveblade
289
Cosmic Crusher
275
Soul Blade
271
Digital Edge
268
Solar Edge
264
Doryu’s Blade
259
Bloodthirster
248
Elven Moonblade
244
Astral Edge
243
Galactical Rapier
240
The Nooblade
237
Royal Sovereign
229
Quasar Piercer
228
Siren’s Whisper
223
Astral Blade
221
Cerberus’ Fang
219
Morbid Mireblade
217
Ghost Ship Blade
216
Summer Scythe
213
Shadow Fang
209
Leviathan’s Fang
207
Corsair’s Cleaver
206
Luminous Edge
202
Frosted Gleam
187
Witch’s Curse
158
Emperor’s Lance
132
Golden Gauntlet”s
110
Dragonfire Katana
97
Easter Scythe
68
Arctic Edge
54
Chimera’s Bane (Finisher)
53
Hatchling’s Honor
45
Frog Blaster
41
Plasma Gauntlets
36
Pumpkin PieBlade
32
Molten Greatblade
21
Galactic Harbinger
20
Essence Cleaver
19
Lightwalker
19
New Year Slasher
17
Buccaneer’s Cutlass
17
Staff of the Accursed
17
Staff of the Worthy
15
Reaper’s Scythe
14
Horseman’s Sword
14
Serpent’s Sickle
14
Plasma Blaster
13
New Year’s Axe
13
Kraken’s Shard
12
Good Fan
8
Firebrand’s Fury
9
Soul Sword
8
Blessed Blade
8
Unstable Blade
9
Nebula Bow
8
Star Crusher
9
Galactic Emperor
10
Lucky Fan
7
Serenity Blade
8
Easter Fan
7
Thunder Blade
9
Meteoric Spike
8
Starry Sword
8
Soul Sword
8
Crimson Blade
10
Devil Katana
11
Frostbite Blade
9
Reaver Blade
8
Tidal Cutlass
9
Winged Blade
10
Snowman Scythe
9
Serpent’s Shiv
10
Glacial Scythe
9
Inferno Emberblade
8
Star Crusher
9
Nimbus Spear
7
Fury’s Edge
7
Eclipse Blade
7
Dragonheart Sword
7
Phoenix Saber
7
Great White Fury
7
Eternal Edge
7
Mariner’s Scimitar
7
Kelp Cutter
7
Darkened Blade
6
Dragon’s Lunar Requiem
6
Darkheart’s Fury
6
Shadow’s Maw
6
Christmas Blade
6
Ocean Blade
6
Green Energy Sword
6
Hare’s Honor
6
Nebula Slasher
6
Dawnbringer
6
Dune’s Edge
6
Lily’s Light
6
Axe of Time
6
Inferno Blade
6
Plague Slayer
6
Evergreen Greatblade
6
Volcanic Axe
6
Gilded Glory
5
Banana Sword
5
Ember’s Rage
5
Ice Dagger
5
Nebula Fan
5
Time Stopper
5
Tiger Shark
5
Aqua Slicer
5
Crimson Sorrow
5
Firework Spear
5
Ghostwalker’s Vengeance
5
Holly Emberblade
5
Kong’s Axe
5
Lunar Fan
5
Lava Blade
5
Reclaimer’s Blade
5
Abyssal Fang
5
Santa’s Slicer
5
Aether’s Dagger
5
Nebula Nightblade
5
The Abyss
5
Abyssal Fang
5
Stonecarver
5
Spring’s Guardian
5
Lantern Rapier
5
Festive Cutter
5
Celebration Sword
5
Festive Valor Sword
5
Egg’s Blossom
4
Wind’s Breath
4
Biohazard Sword
4
Diamond Sword
4
Neural Error
4
Neon Cutter
4
Exo Blade
4
Dimensional Edge
4
The Lost Blade
4
Blade of Vigilance
4
Quantum Katana
4
Encrypted Dagger
4
Sky Edge
4
Divine Blade
4
Storm’s Domain
4
Frostbite Fang
4
Golden Sword
4
Blaze Blade
4
Evil Slicer
3
The Ice Dagger
3
Shark Sword
3
Gaia’s Edge
3
Edge of Resurgence
3
Glacial Hunter
3
Glacial Shard
3
Candycane Katana
3
New Year’s Katana
3
Evergreen Edge
3
Spiked Club
3
Sunfire Sword
3
Whispering Katana
3
Blizzard Blade
3
Molten Slayer
3
Wealth Cutter
3
North Pole Enchanter
3
Celestial Greatsword
2
Corrupted Halberd
2
Dreadblade
2
Spring Bloom
2
Comet Shard
2
Frog Sword
2
Toxic Greatsword
2
Viral Edge
2
Overseer’s Gaze
2
Fireforge Dagger
2
Solarflare Saber
2
Hope’s Blade
2
Paladin’s Sword
2
New Years Blade
2
Hammerhead Slicer
2
Sols Edge
2
Heavenly Blade
2
Cloud Rapier
2
Blade of Sorrows
2
Victory Blade
2
Harmony Blade
2
Tidal Blade
2
Springtide Edge
2
Lost Sword
2
Naturic Cutlass
2
Chroma Sword
1
Chroma Fragment
1
Hellfire Shadowsslicer
1
Privateer’s Edge
1
Serpent’s Fang
1
HotDog Sword
1
Sailor’s Saber
1
Remnant Sword
1
Fireforge Dagger
1
Captain’s Rapier
2
Christmas Scythe
1
Chroma Fragment
1
Blazing Edge
1
Sailor’s Saber
1
Blade of Order
1
Glacier Blade
1
Privateer’s Edge
1
Shawshbuckler’s Blade
1
Serpent’s Fang
1
Hope’s Dagger
1
Sea Rover’s Saber
1
1B Sword
1
Pirate’s Slasher
1
Serpent’s Lance
1
Hellfire Shadowsslicer
1
Scale Blade
1
Chroma Sword
1
Bubble Wand
1
Traitor’s Blade
1
HotDog Sword
1
Remnant Sword
1
Witchfire Blade
1
Dreadbone Greataxe
1
Pumpkin Vinecrusher
1
Comically Large Flashlight
1
Ball on a Stick
1
Equinox Ball Kebab
1
Reaper’s Edge
1
Bloodgazer’s Edge
1
Empyreal Sweep
1
Winged Sword
1
Scion’s Grasp
1
Gothic Squire’s Sword
1
Moonlight Bliss
1
Cyborg Sword
1
Bronze Sword
1
Soul Reaver
1
Gingerbread Guardian
1
Truthseaker
1
Magma Blade
1
Holiday Herald
1
Evolved Dragon Sword
1
Spring Blade
1
Skeletal Slicer
1
Demonblade
1
Wanderer’s Dagger
1
Truthseaker
1
Crescendo
1
Bowtie Blade
1
Undead Blade
1
Flower Sword
1
Dawn Petal
1
Axe of Balance
1
Guardian of Love
1
Silver Blade
1
Pink Dagger
1
Witch’s Broomstick
1
Nemesis Blade
1
Dragon Sword
1
Light’s Edge
1
Paladin’s Edge
1
Stratus Blade
1
Candycane Crusher
1
Festive Eclipse Blade
1
Redcliff Claymore
1
Cyborg Sword
1
Tulip’s Tempest
1
Mythical Remnant
1
Reef Cutter
1
Dragon’s Triumph
1
Spring Blade
1
Gingerbread Guardian
1
Secret Swords Value List
Sword Name
Sword Value
Awakened Duality
1,720
Awakened Moral Duality
1,715
Awakened Lunar Hammer
1,421
Awakened Periastron’s Glory
1,311
Awakened Eggquinox Blade
1,153
Awakened Sunburst Axe
47
Awakened Sky Axe
12
Awakened Emerald Katana
11
Awakened Blazing Darkblade
11
Awakened Anchored Crusher
10
Awakened Crystal Staff
10
Awakened Empyreal Blade
10
Awakened Medusa’s Wraith
10
Awakened Venomweaver
10
Awakened Celestial Aegis
9
Awakened Lunar Protector
9
Awakened Staff of Despair
9
Awakened Subversion
9
Awakened Titans Gleam
9
Awakened Hydra’s Bane
8
Awakened Righteous Blade
8
Awakened Void Hammer
8
Emperor’s Axe
8
Blade Ball Explosions Trade Value List
Common Explosions Value List
Explosion Name
Explosion Value
White Explosion
69
Purple Lightning
180
Red Lightning
18
Blue Explosion
42
Yellow Lightning
69
Green Lightning
48
Lightning
16
Green Explosion
10
Purple Explosion
41
Red Explosion
16
White Lightning
127
Rare Explosions Value List
Explosion Name
Explosion Value
Red Splash
33
Green Sakura
3
Yellow Sakura
9
Purple Splash
28
Blue Sakura
3
Splash
11
Red Sakura
8
Purple Sakura
6
Yellow Splash
5
Sakura
20
Black Splash
6
Green Splash
12
Legendary Explosions Value List
Explosion Name
Explosion Value
Whitehole
13
Red Blackhole
11
White Blackhole
9
Yellow Blackhole
10
Green Blackhole
8
Blue Blackhole
6
Blackhole
7
Limited Explosions Value List
Explosion Name
Explosion Value
Elemental
95
Abyssal Astrology
82
Aetherial Blackhole
137
Aetherial Azure
102
Aetherial Gate
66
Astral Moon
123
Astral Sky
83
Astral Void
25
Bloom Awakening
171
Blossom Season
68
Celestial Abyss
19
Cherry Blossom Tree
265
Chroma Blade Explosion
1,283
Chroma Scythe Explosion
1,087
Chromium Phantom
93
Cosmic Accuracy
571
Cosmic Storm
72
Court Justice
61
Grimson Explosion
110
Crystal Explosion
82
Crystal Reveal
64
Dark Mater Explosion
113
Demonic Chain
65
Destination Beacon
85
Devil’s Curse
657
Dual Chroma Set Explosion
1,989
Dual Yin Yang Greatsword Explosion
1,388
Eternal
1,299
Final Arrival
97
Flower’s Garden
129
Frigid Twister
53
Heart Blast 1
201
Heart Blast 2
165
Heavenly Explosion
72
Infinite Hole
107
Infinite Loop
111
Jellyfish Explosion
613
Judge Gavel
55
Judgement
622
Katana Black Explosion
611
Katana Blue Explosion
495
Katana Chroma Explosion
1,896
Katana Green Explosion
454
Katana Pink Explosion
523
Katana Red Explosion
476
King Explosion
671
King’s Catalyst
53
Kurogin Destruction
33
Lava Beam
35
Lunar Burst
144
Magma Burst
16
Nebula Implosion
???
Nebula Blade
90
Penumbra Explosion
96
Phantom Torch
66
Planetary Explosion
51
Princess Explosion
133
Prismatic Explosion
55
Pyramid Scheme
144
Queen Explosion
705
Raven Blast
65
Resurrection Explosion
139
Revival Burst
77
Rose Bloom
78
Royal Explosion
914
Runic Curse
89
Runic Portal
67
Sand Dust
67
Serene Spectrum
134
Serene Zone
81
Shadow Vortex
145
Shark Feast
488
Singularity Expulsion
50
Sinister Shaft
90
Sinister Smurk
63
Snowstorm Burst
48
Spider’s Prey
???
Stardust Beam
159
Summon Blast
108
Thor’s Deflection
98
Triple Planetary Explosion
142
Violin Explosion
289
Void Beam
73
Void Blast
101
Voltfire Explosion
123
Web Slinger
???
Yin Yang
245
Yin Yang Greatsword Explosion
842
Yin Yang Parasol Explosion
773
Zeus’ Punishment
103
Super Blackhole
41
Super Sakura
36
Unique Explosions Value List
Explosion Name
Explosion Value
Arctic Avalanche Blitz
4
Arctic Blast
55
Christmas Destroyer
21
Christmas Present
5
Crowned Ending
46
Frostburst Fury
???
Glacial Ember
6
Golden Reserve
45
Matrix Blast
25
Rainbow Explosion
???
Runic Blast
44
Serpent’s Rage
40
Solstice Wall
14
VIP Explosion
14
Viper’s Vengeance
31
2024 Eplosion
10
Abyssal Maestrom
25
Aether’s Downfall
15
Anchor Smash
8
Ancient City
???
Ancient Curse
11
Angelic Extraction
21
Arcane Burst
6
Arctic Fury
6
Asteroid Burst
12
Astral Arcane
???
Aurora’s Blast
9
Avelanche
4
Boom Paper
11
Banana Aura
21
Bane of Evolution
29
Banished Explosion
21
Barnacle Burst
7
Binary Burst
???
Blackhole Vortex
12
Bladed Explosion
28
Blazing Sun
6
Blinding Frost
4
Blizzard Smash
9
Block Breaker
6
Bloodthirster’s Embrace
5
Bloxxer
6
Buccaneer’s Boom
5
Butterfly Explosion
16
Candy Cane Explosion
5
Candy Cane Trap
7
Cannon Fodder
7
Captain’s Curse
33
Carnival Eye
88
Celestial Energy
23,500
Chained
14
Chained Dragon
21
Champion’s Triumph
???
Chinese Dragon
19
Chocolate Egg
9
Christmas Rift
10
Christmas Tree
7
Chum Burst
8
Circuit Crash
???
Clockwise
12
Cloud Puff
11
Coal
4
Comic Book Explosion
8
Confetti Burst
4
Confetti Rain
7
Coral Cataclysm
5
Coral Eruption
44
Corrupted Duality
12
Cosmic Prism
10
Cosmic Pulse
9
Cowboy’s Capture
5
Curse of the Witch
11
Cyber Explosion
22
Data Burst
5
Data Dispersal
???
Dawn Pulse
4
Demon Fangs
8
Desert Storm
5
Digital Detonation
???
Divine Punishment
10
Dragon Beam
51
Dragon Explosion
46
Dwarven Collapse
5
Easter Disco
10
Easter Explosion
11
Eggs Explosion
7
Eggsplosive Exit
102
Elven Touch
3
Enchanted Demise
7
Encrypted Grenade
6
Eternal Solstice
5
Evil Blast
5
Evil Deal
255
Evil Spike Pit
8
Evil Teleportation
6
Exorcist Combustion
22
Explosive Presents
4
Fallen Echoes
10
Fire Cracker
7
Firework Beam
30
Fireworks Road
17
Floral Bloom
5
Frost Dragon Beam
47
Frost Trap
10
Futuristic Explosion
7
Galactic Swirl
9
Ghost Grenade
13
Ghostly Revenge
???
Ghoul Explosion
12
Giant Egg
7
Gift Explosion
6
Glitch Bomb
10
Glorious Exit
13
Gobbler Explosion
550
Gold Burst
20
Gravitational Implosion
???
Hacker Explosion
11
Happy New Year Explosion
9
Hazardous Omen
14
Heavenly Barrier
6
Hell Dragon Beam
76
Hex Impact
???
High Elven Flare
4
Hungry Shadows
9
Icarus Fall
6
Infection Breakout
4
Infernal Blast
7
Infernal Slash
12
Inferno Nova
14
Inferno’s Wrath
6
KO! Explosion
11
Kraken’s Embrace
61
Kraken’s Revenge
36
Kyoi Pond
31
Lantern Glow
12
Leviathan’s Rage
22
Life Pulse
6
Light’s Cascade
6
Lost Souls
9
Lucky Coin Burst
6
Luminara’s Warmth
45
Lunar Fireworks
6
Mage’s Fury
10
Meteor Shower
9
Midnight Bloom
7
Molten Eruption
9
Moolight Mirage
24
Mother Nature
9
Mystic Flash
8
Mythical Meltdown
???
Nebula Burst
15
Neon Echo
7
Neon Nova
???
Nuclear Explosion
10
Nuke the Whales
17
Oceanic Tempest
???
Ogre’s Finisher
???
Ogre’s Martyrdom
39
Party Portal
5
Pastel Rainbow
6
Pebble Burst
4
Phantom Echo
9
Phantom Vortex
6
Pirate’s Treasure
12
Plague Cloud
8
Plasma Discharge
???
Poison Bomb
8
Poison Strike
10
Polar Explosion
8
Portal to Hell
11
Powder Keg
6
Pumpkin Fire
22
Purgatory Flames
9
Purgatory Rage
19
Purification Explosion
6
Quantum Break
???
Quantum Burst
81
Quantum Fracture
22
Rally!
8
Radiant Bloom
16
Radiant Burst
3
Rain of Fire
9
Rainbow Frost
5
Rainbow Starburst
25
Reclaimed Explosion
76
Reclaimer’s Demise
12
Red Firework
7
Reverse Implosion
9
Riptide
6
Rocket Explosion
7
Royal Delivery
8
Sandstorm Pop
21
Santa Beam
26
Seashell Shockwave
4
Sentinel’s Fury
9
Sepent’s Demise
21
Shadow Nova
14
Shadow Pulse
6
Shooting Starburst
6
Singularity Surge
???
Skeleton Phantom
???
Slime Burst
5
Slime Egg
20
Smoke Screen
4
Snowflake
8
Solar Nova
4
Solar Sparkler
???
Sonic Boom
7
Soulless Eruption
230
Space Void
11
Splintering Shipwreck
3
Stardust
8
Storm Burst
32
Sunbeam Flash
2
Sunflare Pop
5
Sunset
222
Sunsplash
4
Supernova Beam
209
Swarm of Parrots
6
System Shutdown
???
Tidal Drench
11
Toxic Gift
9
Tricolor Slash
43
Tropical Splash
671
Ultimate Firework
5
Undead Explosion
11
Vampiric Embrace
???
Vibrant Burst
11
Virus Meltdown
???
Voidborne Implosion
24
Volleyball Spike
10
Warrior’s Beckoning
11
Whirlpool
6
Wolf’s Beam
10
Zombie Annihilation
12
Ice Explosion
12
Secret Explosions Value List
Explosion Name
Explosion Value
Ferocitus’ Awakening
86
Lightning Smite
128
Beach Party
77
Soul Siphon
102
Rally Winner
35
Phoenix’s Wake
189
Disco Ball
45
Feeding Frenzy
77
Periastron’s Ending
186
UFO Abduction
141
Dove Scatter
89
RIP
108
L Explosion
47
Blade Ball Emotes Trade Value List
Emote Name
Emote Value
Witch Ride
497
Black Ninja Katana
789
Matrix Infusion
225
Yin Yang Meditation
147
Samba
356
Wavelight
4,236
Headless Dribble
278
Glitched Dance
2,537
Blade Dance
493
Queen
2,555
Nubela
750
Lightning Sickle
148
That does it for our Blade Ball value list. If you want to stay up-to-date with all these values, be sure to bookmark this post. Also, to learn what units and items are meta in all the most popular experiences, including Anime Defenders, Meme Sea, and Weak Legacy 2, visit the Roblox category on our website.
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.
Published: Aug 15, 2024 01:43 pm