Weak Legacy 2 Breathing Tier List (August 2024)

Whether you still need to pick your breathing style or are looking to reroll it, choosing one of the bad ones can set you back immensely in Weak Legacy 2. That’s especially true if you go with Flame like many new players do. Now, you won’t be making those kinds of mistakes ever again once you learn which styles are best with our definitive Weak Legacy 2 breathing tier list!

Recommended Videos

Weak Legacy 2 Breathing Styles Tier List

Image Source: Weak Legacy 2 & TierMaker via Twinfinite

S Tier Weak Legacy 2 Breathing Styles

Love Breathing — Love is arguably the best breathing for farming bosses in Weak Legacy 2. It has high damage, great mobility, hard-to-block (mostly unblockable) attacks, and pulling off the combos is easy. Get the Kanroji clan and the Love Katana to make the most out of it.

— Love is arguably the best breathing for farming bosses in Weak Legacy 2. It has high damage, great mobility, hard-to-block (mostly unblockable) attacks, and pulling off the combos is easy. Get the Kanroji clan and the Love Katana to make the most out of it. Thunder Breathing — PvP in Weak Legacy has always been about dodging your enemy and trying to land your combo starter first. Now, Thunder is all about that. Its animations are stupidly fast, and almost all attacks are unblockable. It’s just too obnoxious to play against.

A Tier Weak Legacy 2 Breathing Styles

Insect Breathing — Insect has one of the best combo potentials in the game right now. I’ve even seen people pull off almost infinitely repeatable sequences. Plus, the overall single-target DPS is really good. I wholeheartedly recommend you try it out for PvP.

— Insect has one of the best combo potentials in the game right now. I’ve even seen people pull off almost infinitely repeatable sequences. Plus, the overall single-target DPS is really good. I wholeheartedly recommend you try it out for PvP. Wind Breathing — Wind, like other high-mobility breathing styles, is really good for PvP. Extending the combo and stunning your opponent is easy, and you’ve got gap closers. Grinding and bosses, on the other hand, aren’t that great because of low total DPS.

— Wind, like other high-mobility breathing styles, is really good for PvP. Extending the combo and stunning your opponent is easy, and you’ve got gap closers. Grinding and bosses, on the other hand, aren’t that great because of low total DPS. Sound Breathing — If you know the combos, you can be a true menace in PvP with Sound. Also, there is the fact that almost all attacks are multi-hit and able to stun-lock your opponent, making it really good for bosses.

— If you know the combos, you can be a true menace in PvP with Sound. Also, there is the fact that almost all attacks are multi-hit and able to stun-lock your opponent, making it really good for bosses. Serpent Breathing — Serpent is meta for PvP, in my opinion. You have multiple gap closers in your kit and a relatively easy-to-pull-off combo. It’s also pretty solid for grinding.

— Serpent is meta for PvP, in my opinion. You have multiple gap closers in your kit and a relatively easy-to-pull-off combo. It’s also pretty solid for grinding. Sun Breathing V1 — Yoriichi is arguably the hardest to find of all Hashiras, but it’s definitely worth it. Sun V1 has quick attacks, gap closers, and a really solid overall DPS. However, it is generally outperformed by Love and Thunder in PvE.

B Tier Weak Legacy 2 Breathing Styles

Mist Breathing — Mist Z has to be one of the cleanest combo starters in the game. Plus, the V (ulti) is just perfect for grinding mobs because of its large AoE and DoT. However, it doesn’t perform as well in PvP because it lacks combo potential.

— Mist Z has to be one of the cleanest combo starters in the game. Plus, the V (ulti) is just perfect for grinding mobs because of its large AoE and DoT. However, it doesn’t perform as well in PvP because it lacks combo potential. Water Breathing — Despite its low range and mobility, Water breathing is really satisfying to use, mostly because the combo is so easy to pull off. If you’re new to this kind of game and want to primarily play PvE, then water is really good for you.

— Despite its low range and mobility, Water breathing is really satisfying to use, mostly because the combo is so easy to pull off. If you’re new to this kind of game and want to primarily play PvE, then water is really good for you. Sun Breathing V2 — The main reason why I ranked Sun V2 so low is because it’s so hard to play with it. You need to do air combos and land each of the skills with great timing to keep extending it. Yet, even if you do that, chances are that a random Sun V1 user will body you. Plus, you’ll probably need to reroll for the Kamado clan to get it.

C Tier Weak Legacy 2 Breathing Styles

Flame Breathing — Putting Rengoku in the spawn town so the newer players get baited into choosing his style is just unethical. Basically, all the moves are blockable and have a low range, and the main combo from Trello is too long and easy to mess up. So, unless you like it for its looks, avoid Flame like the plague.

Well, that does it for our tier list of all breathing styles in Weak Legacy 2. I hope the info you found here can help you pick the perfect breathing for you and that you can dominate with it both in PvP and PvE; that’s as long as you’re not versing me, of course. For more tier lists, including ones for Anime Odyssey and Anime Defenders, stay tuned to Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy