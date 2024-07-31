If you’re after a Weak Legacy 2 clans tier list, we’ve got you covered. This intense Roblox sequel contains many more features than the original, including an increased clan mechanic. With 16 different clans to choose from, all with their own buffs and passive abilities, it can be hard to know which is best. Our tier list is here to help!

Tier List of All Weak Legacy 2 Clans

Ranking Clan Name S Kamado A Tokito, Rengoku B Tomioka, Uzui, Kanroji, C Kocho, Sabito, Agatsuma, Tamayo D Makomo, Kanzaki, Tusyuri, Hashibira, Kaneki, Toma

See the table above for our full Weak Legacy 2 clans tier list. We’ve ranked all of the clans currently available in the game, based on the stat buffs they provide, passive abilities, and ease of unlocking in-game. We’ve used the list of clans as per the Weak Legacy 2 Trello, so we’ll update it if more clans arrive down the line.

What Is the Best Clan in Weak Legacy 2?

As per our tier list, the best clan in Weak Legacy 2 is Kamado. Not only does it provide the highest buff to the Durability stat in the game, but also allows players to access the Sun V2 moveset, which is one of the best in the game. Here are all of Kamado’s stats:

+20 Strength

+230 Durability

+0 Speed

+0.5 XP Stack

+ Damage Reduction 0

While some of the other clans have higher Speed buffs, like Uzui and Kocho, none have better Strength and Durability increases. Therefore, combat-focused players will definitely want to angle for Kamado as their Weak Legacy 2 clan.

Of course, getting Kamado isn’t that easy. Weak Legacy 2 uses a gacha mechanic for its clans. You get clan rolls from defeating bosses, completing objectives, and redeeming codes. All you can do is hope that you get lucky and land on a top-tier clan, or prepare to deal with a worse character if not.

