Meme Sea Fruits Tier List – Update 4 (August 2024)

Levels, weapons and accessories, race, etc., are all very important if you want to be competitive in Meme Sea. However, one of the most important, if not the most important, part of your kit is your fruit! Scroll down to learn which ones you should be using with our ultimate Meme Sea fruits tier list.

Recommended Videos

Meme Sea Fruits Tier List

Image Source: Meme Sea Group & TierMaker via Twinfinite – Overall Tier List

Image Source: Meme Sea Group & TierMaker via Twinfinite – PvP Tier List

Image Source: Meme Sea Group & TierMaker via Twinfinite – PvE Tier List

S Tier Meme Sea Fruits

Dough — Dough might be the strongest fruit in the game right now. You have a skill that works as a hook, which kind of counters Floppa and other long-range fruits in PvP. Plus, you have solid AoE yourself, enabling easy grinding. It’s just an all-around beast.

— Dough might be the strongest fruit in the game right now. You have a skill that works as a hook, which kind of counters Floppa and other long-range fruits in PvP. Plus, you have solid AoE yourself, enabling easy grinding. It’s just an all-around beast. Floppa — Floppa is one of the strongest fruits in Meme Sea right now. It has flight and massive AoE attacks, making it easy to kite enemies in PvP and obliterate whole areas in PvP. Its only downside is relatively low base damage.

A Tier Meme Sea Fruits

Dark — Dark is probably the worst of all legendary powers in Meme Sea. It has low damage, requires good aim, and all of its abilities are channels, making it easy for the enemy to just shadowstep out of its AoE.

— Dark is probably the worst of all legendary powers in Meme Sea. It has low damage, requires good aim, and all of its abilities are channels, making it easy for the enemy to just shadowstep out of its AoE. Dog — Dog is good for both PvP and PvE, but it isn’t as good overall as Dough or Floppa. Its Z skill is hard to hit, and your summon basically relies on your enemy to be stationary. On the other hand, it has solid AoE and damage. Plus, it has flight.

— Dog is good for both PvP and PvE, but it isn’t as good overall as Dough or Floppa. Its Z skill is hard to hit, and your summon basically relies on your enemy to be stationary. On the other hand, it has solid AoE and damage. Plus, it has flight. Ice — Ice is overall pretty balanced. You can freeze enemies with your Z, though landing it requires good aim. You also have very good AoE on your C and V skills. Plus, you can fly. It’s a jack of all trades, really.

— Ice is overall pretty balanced. You can freeze enemies with your Z, though landing it requires good aim. You also have very good AoE on your C and V skills. Plus, you can fly. It’s a jack of all trades, really. Snow — Snow is arguably the best grinding fruit in Meme Sea right now. It has massive AoE on all skills with solid damage. Plus, it’s kind of okay for PvP if you can kite effectively.

— Snow is arguably the best grinding fruit in Meme Sea right now. It has massive AoE on all skills with solid damage. Plus, it’s kind of okay for PvP if you can kite effectively. Sand — Sand has a really easy-to-land combo for PvP. Plus, the AoE on its skills is big, making it solid for grinding, too. It also has really fast flight as its mobility skill.

B Tier Meme Sea Fruits

Invisible — I think Invisible is one of the most underrated fruits in Meme Sea. When you’re invisible, NPCs can’t attack you, and enemies in PvP who don’t have much AoE will struggle against you. Also, make sure you get a good sword with it, as that’ll be your only source of damage.

— I think Invisible is one of the most underrated fruits in Meme Sea. When you’re invisible, NPCs can’t attack you, and enemies in PvP who don’t have much AoE will struggle against you. Also, make sure you get a good sword with it, as that’ll be your only source of damage. Barrier — Barrier is great for area denial and just overall utility. It’s okay for grinding, but it works best in PvP. It also has flight for mobility.

— Barrier is great for area denial and just overall utility. It’s okay for grinding, but it works best in PvP. It also has flight for mobility. Flame — Flame is overall really okay for both PvP and PvE. It has solid damage, good AoE, and relatively low cooldowns. Plus, you get flight with it.

— Flame is overall really okay for both PvP and PvE. It has solid damage, good AoE, and relatively low cooldowns. Plus, you get flight with it. Gold — Gold is basically an upgraded version of Diamond. You have a body-enhancement ability that improves your damage and sustain. Plus, you have really high-damage close-range skills. It’s just really solid if you’re mainly using a sword. You also get flight, which allows you to gap close more easily.

— Gold is basically an upgraded version of Diamond. You have a body-enhancement ability that improves your damage and sustain. Plus, you have really high-damage close-range skills. It’s just really solid if you’re mainly using a sword. You also get flight, which allows you to gap close more easily. Moai — Moai has insanely high base damage on all of its skills. Plus, the 3-second damage shield can negate your opponent’s main skills. The downside, though, is that landing its limited kit is kind of hard.

— Moai has insanely high base damage on all of its skills. Plus, the 3-second damage shield can negate your opponent’s main skills. The downside, though, is that landing its limited kit is kind of hard. Paw — Paw shines in PvP, though you need to land your first moves to be able to combo enemies, and for that, you’ll need good aim. You also get a heal on your V, which can come in clutch.

— Paw shines in PvP, though you need to land your first moves to be able to combo enemies, and for that, you’ll need good aim. You also get a heal on your V, which can come in clutch. Water — Water is okay for grinding because it has solid AoE on two of its skills. However, its whole kit requires a somewhat good aim, making it suboptimal for PvP. The flight is also neat.

C Tier Meme Sea Fruits

Spin — Spin has very high base damage, but due to relying on aim so much, I just can’t recommend it to the average player. Still, if you consider yourself above average, try it out and see how it works for you. It also has flight, which is nice.

— Spin has very high base damage, but due to relying on aim so much, I just can’t recommend it to the average player. Still, if you consider yourself above average, try it out and see how it works for you. It also has flight, which is nice. Bomb — Bomb has massive AoE and high base damage. However, it also has only two damaging skills and high cooldowns. It’s solid for grinding, but that’s it.

— Bomb has massive AoE and high base damage. However, it also has only two damaging skills and high cooldowns. It’s solid for grinding, but that’s it. Diamond — Diamond lets you buff your body, increasing your DMG by 25% and reducing DMG taken by 50%. These might seem okay on paper, but because it provides no other bonuses, it’s fairly underwhelming and is close to being one of the worst fruits in Meme Sea.

D Tier Meme Sea Fruits

Fly — Fly, as its name suggests, gives you flight. Considering that, basically, all other fruits give it as well, having it is literally pointless.

I hope that this tier list has given you insight into the fruits meta in Meme Sea and that you’ll now not only be able to grind efficiently but dominate in PvP as well. Also, for more tier lists just like this one, check out the Roblox section on our website. We’ve covered all the most popular titles, including Anime Defenders, Five Nights TD, and Anime Odyssey.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy