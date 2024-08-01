Pass the Bomb Codes (August 2024)

If you want a head-start in the hugely revamped Roblox game, you’ll want to redeem Pass the Bomb codes. The new V2 update hugely changes the gameplay and visuals, with consistent patches coming to add even more content. For some free coins to get you towards your next big purchase, be sure to redeem these codes!

All Pass the Bomb Codes

Pass the Bomb Codes (Working)

75KL: 500 coins (New)

Pass the Bomb Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pass the Bomb

Fortunately, the revamped version of Pass the Bomb makes it incredibly easy to redeem codes. Fortunately, the process is identical on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Pass the Bomb via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, tap the Twitter bird icon in the top-right of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and press the Claim button.

Check the pop-up message below to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Pass the Bomb Codes?

The best place to get more coupons is the Pass the Bomb X account. It tends to share codes alongside patch notes for major expansions, so turn on post notifications and you’ll never miss one. There’s also a Discord server for the game and an X account for the developer ZRVVZ.

Of course, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking in each time you play Pass the Bomb. We’ll manually check for codes, adding them to our list as they arrive.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, it’s most likely that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. Since Pass the Bomb underwent a huge revamp, any codes from the previous iteration of the game likely no longer work. Equally, codes for V2 could expire without warning from the devs, so be sure to grab any the instant you spot them on our list.

You’ll also want to double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as seen on our list. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so any small typo will cause an error. To avoid that issue altogether, you can just paste each code in from this guide.

