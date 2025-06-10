Garden Tower Defense Codes (June 2025) [NEW]

Updated: June 10, 2025
We added new codes!
Your precious garden is under attack by animals, insects, and all other kinds of pests! Luckily, your plants can do more than photosynthesize, and they won’t go down without a fight. Redeem Garden Tower Defense codes to expand your greenhouse arsenal and send out the toughest herbs in the game.
All Garden Tower Defense Codes List
Working Garden Tower Defense Codes
- gtd: 300 Gems (New)
Expired Garden Tower Defense Codes
- There are currently no expired Garden Tower Defense codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Garden Tower Defense
Redeem Garden Tower Defense codes in no time by following our step-by-step instructions below:
- Launch Garden Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Press the cog button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Press the Codes button (2) in the drop-down menu.
- Type in your code into the Gift Code field (3).
- Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.
Published: Jun 10, 2025 11:14 am