Garden Tower Defense Codes (June 2025) [NEW]

Take your fertilizer back to the shed, because Garden Tower Defense codes are all you need to keep your yard safe!

Updated: June 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Your precious garden is under attack by animals, insects, and all other kinds of pests! Luckily, your plants can do more than photosynthesize, and they won’t go down without a fight. Redeem Garden Tower Defense codes to expand your greenhouse arsenal and send out the toughest herbs in the game.

All Garden Tower Defense Codes List

Working Garden Tower Defense Codes

gtd: 300 Gems (New)

Expired Garden Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Garden Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Garden Tower Defense

Redeem Garden Tower Defense codes in no time by following our step-by-step instructions below:

Image by Lightning Dragon Studio II

Launch Garden Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the cog button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen. Press the Codes button (2) in the drop-down menu. Type in your code into the Gift Code field (3). Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

