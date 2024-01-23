Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Codes

Your Units are waiting to be upgraded with the help of the latest Skibidi Tower Defense codes!

Skibidi Tower Defense Promo Image
Image via Fixated Games

Skibidi Tower Defense made a breakthrough on Roblox in a matter of days. With such fast-paced gameplay, it was only a matter of time before additional help appeared. And now, Skibidi Tower Defense codes are here, waiting for you to use them as soon as possible!

All Skibidi Tower Defense Codes List

Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (Working)

  • EP70 – 1 Luck Potion and 1 Double Coins Potion (New)
  • freeskibs – 100 Coins
  • EP69 – 1 Luck Potion and 1 Double Coins Potion
  • GLITCH – 1 Luck Potion and 1 Double Coins Potion
  • cope – 1 Double Coins Potion

Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Skibidi Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Skibidi Tower Defense is a fast procedure. Follow our detailed instructions to get your rewards right away:

How to redeem codes in Skibidi Tower Defense
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Skibidi Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose Codes in the top-right corner.
  4. Insert your code in the Enter Code text box in the Gifts pop-up menu.
  5. Hit Verify to get your freebies.

