Anime Power Defense Codes (August 2024)

Are you looking to get stronger in this anime-flavored Roblox experience? Then you’ll definitely want to use some of the latest and working Anime Power Defense codes. Once redeemed, these will give you free rewards and unlocks, saving you time and giving you gems and crystals that you can use right away. Keep reading to find out how to use the codes!

Recommended Videos

All Anime Power Defense Codes

Anime Power Defense Codes (Working)

Box : Strong Box

: Strong Box Release : 350 Gems

: 350 Gems 500likes: 1k Crystals

Anime Power Defense Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Power Defense

In order to redeem codes in the game, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Anime Power Defense in Roblox.

Look around you to find the “Codes” booth. You can recognize it by the big orange star.

Head there and automatically a text box will open.

Copy and paste the code you want and click redeem.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How Can I Get More Anime Power Defense Codes?

The developer regularly shares new coupons on their Discord server, with a dedicated channel for codes. It might also be a good idea to join their Roblox group to get all the latest information on the game. But also, the best way to get more coupons is by bookmarking this page and checking back in regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the issue with codes not working can be found in typos. Always make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are from our list, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

That’s all we have for you on Anime Power Defense codes. For more codes for other exciting Roblox adventures, check out our articles on Sea of Conquest codes and Fireworks Playground codes. Also, we have Flip Flop Simulator codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy