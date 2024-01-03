Roblox Fireworks Playground Codes (January 2024)

Updated January 3, 2024 Checked for new codes!

Fireworks Playground is a Roblox game that doesn’t ask much of its players. All you have to do is collect fireworks, like mortars and firecrackers, and set them off with various flammable tools. It’s a simple kind of fun, but even this game has special Roblox codes you can cash in for free rewards. Luckily, we have a list of all Roblox Fireworks Playground codes down below.

All Fireworks Playground Codes in Roblox

At this time, these are the only valid Roblox codes in Fireworks Playground. Get them while they are still active so you don’t lose out on free stuff.

CRACKERZ : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins ILIKECAKE : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins RAINBOW : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins STARRAGE : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins BIGGESTBIRD : Redeem for 1000 Coins

: Redeem for 1000 Coins IDONTKNOW : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins SEANSMELLS : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins CAKE : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins SNIBS : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins TIKTOK : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins BOGOSBINTED: Redeem for 500 Coins

All Expired Codes in Roblox Fireworks Playground

Unfortunately, the following Roblox codes are no long valid and will not net you free rewards if used:

250KVISITS

YUCKSBACK

RESOLUTIONS

NEWYEARS

CRACKERS

How to Redeem Codes in Fireworks Playground

Redeeming codes in Fireworks Playground is about as simple as doing so in other games on the site like Anime Souls Simulator, but the developers did hide it behind another menu. Follow along with these steps to find it:

Launch Fireworks Playground. This will allow you to access menus tied to the game. Open the Robux Shop. The Robux Shop menu is located in the bottom-left corner. Look for the Robux icon. Select Redeem Codes in the top-left corner of the Robux Shop. Now copy and paste a valid code from our list or type it out yourself. The codes aren’t case sensitive, so it doesn’t matter whether or not you use uppercase or lowercase letters.

Now you have everything you need to redeem all the Fireworks Playground codes in Roblox, as well as how to redeem them.