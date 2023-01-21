Anime Souls Simulator Roblox Codes (January 2023)

Image source: Roblox

Anime Souls Simulator is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Anime Shadow Studio, and codes are one of the most reliable methods for getting free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Anime Souls Simulator Roblox codes you can redeem for free rewards.

All Roblox Anime Souls Simulator Codes

Working Codes

Here’s a look at all the active Anime Souls Simulator codes as of 1/21/2023:

1KACTIVES – Redeem this code for free energy, souls, and potions

– Redeem this code for free energy, souls, and potions 1KFAVORITES – Redeem this code for free energy, souls, and potions

– Redeem this code for free energy, souls, and potions 50KVISITS – Redeem this code for free energy, souls, and potions

– Redeem this code for free energy, souls, and potions 1KLIKES – Redeem this code for150 energy and one soul potion

– Redeem this code for150 energy and one soul potion 1KMEMBERS – Redeem this code for50 energy and one energy potion

– Redeem this code for50 energy and one energy potion RELEASE – Redeem this code for50 souls and one luck potion

– Redeem this code for50 souls and one luck potion OPENSAMU – Redeem this code for100 energy and one damage point

Do note that these codes are only valid for a certain period of time. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How Do You Redeem Anime Souls Simulator codes?

As for how you can redeem Anime Souls Simulator codes in Roblox, it’s pretty simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the small Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code into the text box, and then choose to redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. Again though, it’s worth noting that the promo codes are only valid for a short period of time, so make sure to use them right away.

And there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Anime Souls Simulator Roblox codes and how to use them. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Roblox-related content here at Twinfinite via the related articles down below.

Related Posts