Celestial Tower Defense Codes [NEW!] (2024-11-05)

Looking for Celestial Tower Defense codes? This brand-new Roblox game from Turnout is all about selecting the best magic-powered units to battle endless waves of enemies. If you’re diving in at launch, you’ll no doubt want to know whether codes are around for you to redeem!

All Celestial Tower Defense Codes

Celestial Tower Defense Codes (Working)

There are no active Celestial Tower Defense codes right now.

Celestial Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

1000MEMBERS

How to Redeem Codes in Celestial Tower Defense

Fortunately, the redemption process for coupons in Celestial Tower Defense actually allows you to bypass the tutorial entirely. Here’s what you need to do:

Join the Turnout Roblox group.

Load into Celestial Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Twitter bird icon.

Type a code from our list into the text box and press Redeem Codes.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Celestial Tower Defense Codes?

Your best place to check for coupons is the Turnout Roblox group as linked above. Keep an eye on the shouts section, plus the description of the actual game page, for the latest on codes. There’s also a Discord server for the devs, but as yet no information on Celestial Tower Defense there at all.

As such, you should also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play the game. We’ll keep an eye out for any new codes and add them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to worry about finding the codes yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation right now is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This happens an awful lot in Roblox games, as the devs rarely provide warning and sometimes don’t even remove expired posts from game descriptions. As such, be sure to use each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s seen on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive. and any minor formatting error can throw the whole thing off.

