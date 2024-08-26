Multiverse Tower Defense Tier List (August 2024)

There is no point in getting dupes in MTD, so your primary focus should be on getting all the best mythics as soon as possible. However, testing them all out yourself is going to take a lot of time. So, to help you out, here is our definitive Multiverse Tower Defense tier list!

Multiverse Tower Defense Tier List

Do note that these rankings are somewhat relative to each unit’s rarity. For example, G.Black (Pink Power) is better than Light Admiral, and it’s not even close. Still, he is the worst mythic in MTD, so he got a de-rank. On the other hand, Spade is really good for an epic, and he got a rank-up.

S+ Tier Multiverse Tower Defense Units

Kuka — Kuka has a small AoE attack with very good damage. However, his most important trait is that he can summon minions which slow down enemies and deal very good damage. The only problem with him is that getting him is pure RNG.

— Kuka has a small AoE attack with very good damage. However, his most important trait is that he can summon minions which slow down enemies and deal very good damage. The only problem with him is that getting him is pure RNG. Legendary God — Legendary King has a massive full AoE attack when fully upgraded with fairly low SPA. He is a must for the end game.

— Legendary King has a massive full AoE attack when fully upgraded with fairly low SPA. He is a must for the end game. Doughking — When it comes to raw DPS, Katakuri might just be the strongest unit in MTD. When fully upgraded, he has a massive AoE attack with extremely low SPA.

— When it comes to raw DPS, Katakuri might just be the strongest unit in MTD. When fully upgraded, he has a massive AoE attack with extremely low SPA. Bumma — Bumma is the only farm unit in the game right now. She is absolutely necessary for every game mode.

— Bumma is the only farm unit in the game right now. She is absolutely necessary for every game mode. Truco — Truco is arguably the best mythic in Multiverse Tower Defense. He is a hybrid, meaning he can attack both flying and ground units. Plus, he has a big AoE attack that applies bleed and really solid overall stats.

S Tier Multiverse Tower Defense Units

Lou — Lou is a support unit that can stun enemies and increase the damage they take by 20%. Plus, his DPS isn’t half bad, either.

— Lou is a support unit that can stun enemies and increase the damage they take by 20%. Plus, his DPS isn’t half bad, either. White Emperor — White Emperor is full AoE when maxed out with amazing range. He can knock back and stun enemies, providing more time for your other units to attack.

— White Emperor is full AoE when maxed out with amazing range. He can knock back and stun enemies, providing more time for your other units to attack. Red Warrior — Red Warrior inflicts bleed on enemies, stopping their regeneration. Plus, he has a very good line AoE attack. He is one of the best DPSs in MTD right now.

A Tier Multiverse Tower Defense Units

G.Black (Pink Power) — G.Black (Pink Power) is by far better than all non-mythics. Still, using him after you’ve acquired almost all units is suboptimal. His DPS is low, and his only utility is his spawns, which aren’t nearly as good as Kuka’s.

— G.Black (Pink Power) is by far better than all non-mythics. Still, using him after you’ve acquired almost all units is suboptimal. His DPS is low, and his only utility is his spawns, which aren’t nearly as good as Kuka’s. B.Leg (Hotter Flames) — B.Leg (Hotter Flames) is an upgraded version of Black Leg with very good burn damage. He is worth using until you get enough mythic/secret units.

— B.Leg (Hotter Flames) is an upgraded version of Black Leg with very good burn damage. He is worth using until you get enough mythic/secret units. Light Admiral — Light Admiral is one of the best units you can get early on. He is full AoE when maxed out and he can hit both ground and flying enemies, which is really handy against some enemies.

— Light Admiral is one of the best units you can get early on. He is full AoE when maxed out and he can hit both ground and flying enemies, which is really handy against some enemies. Spade — Spade has a massive AoE attack when maxed out, and his range is great. Plus, he can target flying units, which is really useful.

B Tier Multiverse Tower Defense Units

God Black — God Black has a relatively okay line that explodes on impact. However, compared to other legendaries and epics, he is pretty underwhelming.

— God Black has a relatively okay line that explodes on impact. However, compared to other legendaries and epics, he is pretty underwhelming. Black Leg — Black Leg is a ground unit with a moderate AoE when fully upgraded. He is hardly better than most rares.

— Black Leg is a ground unit with a moderate AoE when fully upgraded. He is hardly better than most rares. Duffy — Duffy has a line AoE attack when maxed out. It deals solid damage, and because you can place 4 of him, he is pretty good early on. He is by far the best rare unit in Multiverse Tower Defense.

C Tier Multiverse Tower Defense Units

Zuroh — Zuroh isn’t as bad as other C-tier rares, as he does have a relatively good DPS. However, there is no point in using him over Duffy.

— Zuroh isn’t as bad as other C-tier rares, as he does have a relatively good DPS. However, there is no point in using him over Duffy. Koku — Koku is a watered-down version of God Black. It has no redeeming qualities, really.

— Koku is a watered-down version of God Black. It has no redeeming qualities, really. Krilin — Krilin is pretty solid for a rare, and he can carry you early on. Still, just like Zuroh, using him over Duffy is suboptimal.

— Krilin is pretty solid for a rare, and he can carry you early on. Still, just like Zuroh, using him over Duffy is suboptimal. Pikleoh — Pikleoh is basically the same as Koku, though his attack channels quicker.

— Pikleoh is basically the same as Koku, though his attack channels quicker. Vegano — Vegano is very similar to Koku in all aspects.

Setting up a perfect squad in Multiverse Tower Defense should be that much easier now that you’ve gone through our tier list. To learn what units are meta in other popular TD titles, including Anime Defenders, Anime Tower Defense, and Five Nights TD, make haste to the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.

