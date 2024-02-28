Category:
Contexto Answer Today (February 28)

Well, that one was pretty confusing.
Word guessing games have become a fun daily activity that has become the modern-day equivalent of crosswords. If you’ve got a lineup of daily word guessers you play, Contexto should definitely be on your list. If you’re struggling, we’ve got the Contexto answer today for February 28, 2024.

Contexto Answer for February 28

The word ZODIAC is the Contexto answer for February 28, 2024. This makes it the Contexto answer number 528.

Contexto Hints for February 28

If you’ve skipped ahead and want some pointers before looking at the Contexto answer, we have a bunch of hints that you can use to guess today’s six-letter answer.

  • It’s a twelve-part system
  • It tracks the months
  • It’s associated with animals and constellations

Contexto Answer for Yesterday

Yesterday, we got Contexo #527 for February 27, 2024, which was WHISTLE.

The Best Contexto Starting Words

Contexto gives you clues and numbers based on how close your guess word was to the actual solution. Similar types of words will get you closer. As such, it’s better to use broad but specific categories of types of nouns. Some examples of good starting words include:

  • Person
  • Animal
  • Place
  • Thing
  • Concept
  • Place
  • Activity
  • Work
  • Nature
  • Technology

The words that rank higher in the list will help you narrow down the possibilities for the Contexto for the day. For example, if an animal ranks higher than a person, then the word of the day is likely an animal. Keep testing out generic words till you land on a word that ranks higher.

If you ever struggle with the Contexto solution for the day, you can check back here, as we’ll keep updating this piece daily with the latest Contexto answers. In the meantime, you can check our Wordle answer for the day.

