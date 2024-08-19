Realm Rampage: Best Kill Sound IDs & Can You Make Your Own?

If you want to move into your opponent’s head and start living there rent-free, nailing a perfect combo and killing them without taking damage is just one way to do it. Obnoxious kill sounds, on the other hand, are much better for that, and we collected all the coolest ones here. Scroll down for our ultimate list of the best kill sound IDs for Realm Rampage.

Best Kill Sound IDs for Realm Rampage

7147847068 : Satoru Gojo saying “Yowai mo!”

: Satoru Gojo saying “Yowai mo!” 7438381072 : Ryomen Sukuna saying “Ganbare, ganbare.”

: Ryomen Sukuna saying “Ganbare, ganbare.” 5472423948 : Jotaro Kujo saying “Shut up! Get out of my face!”

: Jotaro Kujo saying “Shut up! Get out of my face!” 17739422169 : Suguru Geto saying “Filthy monkey. You can’t even use jujutsu.”

: Suguru Geto saying “Filthy monkey. You can’t even use jujutsu.” 1058706425 : Zamasu (Black Goku) saying “How dare you defy a god.”

: Zamasu (Black Goku) saying “How dare you defy a god.” 5683417249 : Some anime girl saying “Ara ara.”

: Some anime girl saying “Ara ara.” 4178274935 : Jolyne Cujoh saying “Yare yare dawa.”

: Jolyne Cujoh saying “Yare yare dawa.” 1327236313 : “AYAYA”

: “AYAYA” 17496290473 : Ichigo’s Hollow scream.

: Ichigo’s Hollow scream. 5665525241 : Dio Brando saying “Kono Dio da!”

: Dio Brando saying “Kono Dio da!” 18196219359 : Kazuhira Miller saying “Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete.”

: Kazuhira Miller saying “Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete.” 7480592828 : Peter Griffin laugh.

: Peter Griffin laugh. 4727752918 : Usada Pekora’s “AH ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓”

: Usada Pekora’s “AH ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓” 18893315867 : “English or Spanish?”

: “English or Spanish?” 18994677111 : Lego breaking sound.

: Lego breaking sound. 15165595538 : Among Us kill sound effect.

: Among Us kill sound effect. 5535646989 : Exploding toilet meme sound effect.

: Exploding toilet meme sound effect. 6249372894 : “Yamete kudasai.”

: “Yamete kudasai.” 165969964 : Explosion sound effect.

: Explosion sound effect. 9074515839 : IShowSpeed’s “How can you even die in this game?”

: IShowSpeed’s “How can you even die in this game?” 6772698857 : Suisei’s “Hi honey!”

: Suisei’s “Hi honey!” 6729922069 : Metal pipe crash sound effect.

: Metal pipe crash sound effect. 8449305114: Dough laughing meme sound effect.

How to Get More Kill Sound IDs for Realm Rampage

All audio available on the Roblox Creator hub can be used as kill sounds in Realm Rampage. Once you find one that you like, copy its ID, which is part of that asset’s URL. For example, the ID of the audio with this URL: “https://create.roblox.com/store/asset/8449305114/Dog-Laughing-meme” is 8449305114.

Can You Make Custom Kill Sound IDs?

Kill sound IDs in Realm Rampage work the same way as cape IDs work in the Strongest Battlegrounds, and the latter you can even create yourself. However, that isn’t the case for audio since Roblox disabled making new sounds public in 2022. If that changes in the future, we will update this section with tips on how to upload your own audio.

Anyway, that does it for our list of the best kill sound IDs for Realm Rampage. If you want more helpful guides for this and other popular experiences, including Anime Defenders, Jujutsu Shenanigans, and Blade Ball, visit the Roblox section on our website.

