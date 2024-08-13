Realm Rampage Codes – Are There Any? (August 2024)

If you’ve found yourself diving into the brand-new action game, there’s every chance you’ll want to redeem Realm Rampage codes. Developed by S0LID Foundation, this Roblox game tasks you with harnessing exciting magical moves in battle-laden arenas, and has already amassed a vast player base. If you’re just getting started, codes are a brilliant helping hand.

All Realm Rampage Codes

Realm Rampage Codes (Working)

There are no active codes in Realm Rampage.

Realm Rampage Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Realm Rampage

Since there aren’t any codes in Realm Rampage yet, it’s hard to say exactly how the redemption process will go. As such, our instructions below are based on how other Roblox games tend to work.

Load into Realm Rampage from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the settings cog icon to bring up a drop-down menu.

Scroll until you see an ‘Enter Code’ section with a text box (which isn’t there yet).

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory and cash balance to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Realm Rampage Codes?

As the wait for codes rumbles on, we’d recommend you join the Realm Rampage Discord server. There are a bunch of channels here that could host codes down the line, including ‘updates’, ‘announcements’, and ‘sub-announcements’. On top of that, you can join the Roblox group for details on updates and potential codes in the future.

Easiest of all, though, is to bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Realm Rampage. We’ll manually scout for codes, adding new ones to our list and removing those that have expired. That way, you don’t need to scroll through chat logs to find your freebies!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario, unfortunately, is that the code you want to use has expired since publication. This is a pitifully frequent occurrence in Roblox games, where the devs rarely provide notice before removing codes. The only workaround here is to use each code the instant you spot it so you don’t miss out.

Alongside that, you’re best off pasting codes in directly from our list rather than typing them out yourself. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive and contain numbers, spaces, and special characters. Even the most minor typo will result in the code not working, so it’s much easier to paste them in flawlessly.

