Gas Station Tycoon 2 Codes (December 2023)

Running a gas station is far from simple, but Gas Station Tycoon makes it look easy. And you can make it even easier if you hire a couple of extra workers, for example. But doing that requires money, which is hard to come by early on unless you use codes. So, for your convenience, we have listed all the available Gas Station Tycoon 2 codes in one place.

Gas Station Tycoon 2 Codes List

Gas Station Tycoon 2 Codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes.

Gas Station Tycoon 2 Codes (Expired)

11KLIKES —2,000 Cash, 500 Fuel

—2,000 Cash, 500 Fuel 2MV —7,000 Cash, 150 Fuel, 150 Storage

—7,000 Cash, 150 Fuel, 150 Storage FREE—10,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Gas Station Tycoon 2

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Gas Station Tycoon 2 codes:

Open Gas Station Tycoon 2 on Roblox. Click the Code button (it’s located on the left side of the screen, and it looks like a wrapped present). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Submit to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Gas Station Tycoon 2 Codes?

The newest codes are displayed on the game’s Roblox page. However, there haven’t been any new codes since the last update. Once Lightbulb x SL Studios posts a notice, we will edit this article to include the latest information.

Why Are My Gas Station Tycoon 2 Codes Not Working?

If you are writing out each code, you are bound to make a spelling mistake at some point. This shouldn’t surprise you, considering that most codes have a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Furthermore, they could be case-sensitive as well. So, if you want to avoid misspelled codes, copy and paste them instead.

Another thing that could’ve happened is that the code you used already expired. Most codes you find for Roblox experiences are like that. Therefore, the best thing you can do is redeem the codes you find right away and check for codes on sites that update their lists regularly.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Gas Station Tycoon 2

Here is a list of free things you can get in Gas Station Tycoon 2:

Daily login rewards, ranging from cash to exclusive pets.

A treasure chest you can open if you like the game and join the Lightbulb x SL Studios group.

Daily playtime rewards amounting to $12,600 and two pets (leaving the game resets the timer for these rewards).

The playtime rewards are by far the most valuable, so check on them regularly. Also, once you collect all of them, leave and rejoin the game to reset the timer. This allows you to get $12,6K and two extra pets every 20 minutes. Unless you are already earning thousands of dollars a second, this tactic is absolutely worth abusing.

What Is Gas Station Tycoon 2?

Gas Station Tycoon 2 is a tycoon/simulator Roblox experience that has you run your own gas station. Running it requires a lot of work from you, though. You will be tasked with employing workers, building new facilities, and even doing your worker’s jobs to ramp up your sales.

Another cool feature is that you can visit other people’s gas stations as well. So, invite your friends over and build the best and most lavish gas stations in the world.

