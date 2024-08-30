Magic Fighting Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 30, 2024 We found codes!

Topping the leaderboards in Magic Fighting Simulator is a difficult task, especially if you’re F2P like me. However, there are free methods you can use to give yourself an edge over others, namely codes. The best part is that you won’t need to look for them, as we did that already. Scroll down for the complete list of Magic Fighting Simulator codes and the instructions on how to claim them.

All Active Magic Fighting Simulator Codes

UPDATESOON : 5 Lost Books (New)

: 5 Lost Books NEWGAME : 999 Coins (New)

: 999 Coins BESTGAME: 5-Minute Lucky Boost (New)

Expired Magic Fighting Simulator Codes

OURFAULT

How to Redeem Codes in Magic Fighting Simulator

Open Magic Fighting Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Shop all the way to the left. Click on Codes at the bottom right or scroll down to the Codes section. Type your code into the input field. Press Verify to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling error : Codes for MFS are often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out.

: Codes for MFS are often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out. Expired code : Codes can be deactivated by the devs without any notice. So, the best practice is to redeem them as soon as you find them.

: Codes can be deactivated by the devs without any notice. So, the best practice is to redeem them as soon as you find them. Already redeemed code: You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it multiple times, you’ll be met with an error.

How to Get More Magic Fighting Simulator Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then your first stop should be the NewGen Games Discord server. It includes a plethora of other useful resources, such as sneak peeks, update notes, and giveaways. You can also try the NewGen Games Roblox group, though it seems less up-to-date than the Discord server.

I hope that these Magic Fighting Simulator codes will help you become a more powerful sorcerer. If you need codes for other experiences, you’ll most definitely find them in the Roblox section on our website, including ones for Anime Simulator 99, Planet Clicker 2, and Multiverse Tower Defense.

