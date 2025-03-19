Hitbox Rivals Codes (March 2025) ({FLOWS!})

Updated: March 19, 2025
We added new codes!
Experience hyper-powered soccer like you’ve never seen before! The key to winning in soccer is the entire team working as one, breaking down the opponent’s defense in unison. Everyone on the team must rise to the occasion, and with Hitbox Rivals codes, you’ll tip the scales in your squad’s favor.
All Hitbox Rivals Codes List
Working Hitbox Rivals Codes
- RINISBUNS: 10 Flow Spins
- ZEROPLIX: 5 Lucky Spins
- IMPACTFUL: 10 Lucky Spins
Expired Hitbox Rivals Codes
- There are currently no expired Hitbox Rivals codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Hitbox Rivals
Hone the art of redeeming Hitbox Rivals codes in less than a minute by following the instructions below:
- Launch Hitbox Rivals on Roblox.
- Click the gift icon (1) at the bottom of the screen.
- Type in a working code into the Enter code field (2).
- Click Redeem (3) to collect rewards.
Published: Mar 19, 2025 06:45 am