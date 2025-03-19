Hitbox Rivals Codes (March 2025) ({FLOWS!})

Take the beautiful game to the next level!

Updated: March 19, 2025 We added new codes!

Experience hyper-powered soccer like you’ve never seen before! The key to winning in soccer is the entire team working as one, breaking down the opponent’s defense in unison. Everyone on the team must rise to the occasion, and with Hitbox Rivals codes, you’ll tip the scales in your squad’s favor.

All Hitbox Rivals Codes List

Working Hitbox Rivals Codes

RINISBUNS : 10 Flow Spins

: 10 Flow Spins ZEROPLIX : 5 Lucky Spins

: 5 Lucky Spins IMPACTFUL: 10 Lucky Spins

Expired Hitbox Rivals Codes

There are currently no expired Hitbox Rivals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Hitbox Rivals

Hone the art of redeeming Hitbox Rivals codes in less than a minute by following the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Hitbox Rivals on Roblox. Click the gift icon (1) at the bottom of the screen. Type in a working code into the Enter code field (2). Click Redeem (3) to collect rewards.

