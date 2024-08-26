Planet Clicker 2 Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024 We added new codes!

Are you searching for Planet Clicker 2 codes? Well, you’ll be glad to know that we did that for you and listed them all right below. They’ll net you sweet bonuses, including boosts you would otherwise have to buy with Robux. So, no more dilly-dallying; scroll down and redeem them before they expire!

All Active Planet Clicker 2 Codes

THANKS10K : 200 Dark Matter (New)

: 200 Dark Matter BIGCLICKS : Clicking Overdrive (New)

: Clicking Overdrive HALLEY: Meteor Shower

Expired Planet Clicker 2 Codes

2HUNDREDLIKES

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Planet Clicker 2

Image Source: Meteor’s Dev Group

Open Planet Clicker 2 on Roblox. Click on Settings in the bottom left. Type your code into the input field. Hit Enter/Send to claim the code and get the freebies.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for Planet Clicker 2 aren’t case-sensitive, but they are often long, mixing numbers and letters, which makes them hard to spell. So, before you try to redeem a code, double-check your spelling.

Now, if your spelling is fine but the code still isn’t working, it could be that it was already redeemed on your account or is expired. If one of those two applies, you’ll get an appropriate notification in-game.

How to Get More Planet Clicker 2 Codes

To find codes yourself, visit the game’s Roblox page and the developer’s Discord server. However, note that some codes that are still working might be missing, as the developers remove codes without notice. So, if you want the most complete list available, bookmark this post instead.

Evolving your world in PC2 should be that much easier now that you have these codes and the resources that come with them. To find codes for other clicker experiences, including Anime Ascensions Simulator, Sushi Clickers X, and SPTS: Infinite Power Grind, visit the Roblox section on our website.

