Sky Clickers Codes – Update 1 (August 2024)

The grind in Sky Clickers is actually pretty fast, but you can make it even faster by using these codes we’ve found. They’ll give you boosts, eggs, and other useful resources, all essential to increasing that click and rebirth counter. Also, we’ve included instructions on how to redeem them further below, as the codes menu can be hard to find.

All Active Sky Clickers Codes

FireExclusives: Tropical Egg Egg (100 uses limit) (New)

Tropical Egg Egg (100 uses limit) UltraLucky: 10 Ultra Lucky Boosts (New)

10 Ultra Lucky Boosts Reboots2: Exclusive Egg (10 uses limit)

Exclusive Egg (10 uses limit) Reboots: Exclusive Egg (25 uses limit)

Exclusive Egg (25 uses limit) Release: 2 Clicks Bags, Gems Bag

Expired Sky Clickers Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Sky Clickers

Open Sky Clickers on Roblox. Open the Shop using the button on the right. Scroll all the way down to the Codes section. Type your code into the input field. Press the green button on the right to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling error : Codes for Sky Clickers are case-sensitive and often long, mixing uppercase and lowercase letters and numbers, making them hard to spell. So, it’s best to copy-paste them instead of typing them out.

: Codes for Sky Clickers are case-sensitive and often long, mixing uppercase and lowercase letters and numbers, making them hard to spell. So, it’s best to copy-paste them instead of typing them out. Expired code : Codes can be disabled by the devs at any time. Also, certain codes have redemption limits.

: Codes can be disabled by the devs at any time. Also, certain codes have redemption limits. Already redeemed code: You can only redeem each code once on your account.

How to Get More Sky Clickers Codes

The best place to look for more codes is the HapliShine Discord server. However, the code lists there is incomplete, and putting them together can take a lot of time; we know because we did that already. So, it might be better to just bookmark this post instead. That way, you will get all the codes without having to put in any effort.

