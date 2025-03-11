SPECTER Codes (March 2025)

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? SPECTER codes!

Updated: March 11, 2025 We added new codes.

If your dream career has always been a paranormal investigator, here’s a chance to turn that fantasy into reality. Put your night vision goggles on, rent out a sketchy van, and don’t forget to redeem SPECTER codes. You’re dealing with the enemies out of this world in every possible way.

All SPECTER Codes List

Working SPECTER Codes

CLASSICEMF : Free rewards

: Free rewards MARCHREVERT : Sea Collection Case

: Sea Collection Case BUGGYMARCH: Free rewards

Expired SPECTER Codes

There are currently no expired SPECTER codes.

How to Redeem Codes in SPECTER

Follow the tutorial below to redeem your SPECTER codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Lithium Labs Roblox group. Launch SPECTER on Roblox. Play the game for one hour to unlock the code redemption feature. Click the Codes button in the top-right corner of the main menu. Paste a code into the Enter code here text box. Press Redeem to get your reward.

