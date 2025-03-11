Forgot password
SPECTER promo art
Image via Lithium Labs
SPECTER Codes (March 2025)

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? SPECTER codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Mar 11, 2025 05:32 am

Updated: March 11, 2025

We added new codes.

If your dream career has always been a paranormal investigator, here’s a chance to turn that fantasy into reality. Put your night vision goggles on, rent out a sketchy van, and don’t forget to redeem SPECTER codes. You’re dealing with the enemies out of this world in every possible way.

All SPECTER Codes List

Working SPECTER Codes 

  • CLASSICEMF: Free rewards
  • MARCHREVERT: Sea Collection Case
  • BUGGYMARCH: Free rewards

Expired SPECTER Codes 

  • There are currently no expired SPECTER codes.

How to Redeem Codes in SPECTER

Follow the tutorial below to redeem your SPECTER codes with ease:

How to redeem SPECTER codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Lithium Labs Roblox group.
  2. Launch SPECTER on Roblox.
  3. Play the game for one hour to unlock the code redemption feature.
  4. Click the Codes button in the top-right corner of the main menu.
  5. Paste a code into the Enter code here text box.
  6. Press Redeem to get your reward.

To get more freebies for other popular titles on the platform, check out the rest of our Roblox codes section!

