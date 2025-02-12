Project Trigger Codes (February 2025) 

Updated Feb. 12, 2025: Searched for new codes
I have not seen a single episode of World Trigger; I was too busy watching real men’s shows like Oreimo and School Days, which makes me perfectly eligible to write about this game. Anyway, now that you know my credentials, here are Project Trigger codes.
All Project Trigger Codes List
Active Project Trigger Codes
- AceIsaW!: 2x EXP
- WeBack!: 20 Spins
- Hereyougo!: 700 Money
Expired Project Trigger Codes
- There are currently no expired Project Trigger codes.
How to Redeem Project Trigger Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Project Trigger codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Project Trigger on Roblox.
- Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
- Hit Enter and receive your goodies.
Project Trigger Trello Link
Project Trigger is not as straightforward as some might think. The NPCs are scarce and unlocking triggers and weapons is slightly convoluted, which is why we suggest checking out the Project Trigger Trello board. There you can find in depth information on question, races, and trion color roll chances.
Published: Feb 12, 2025 05:00 am