Project Trigger Codes (February 2025) 

All Project Trigger Codes List

Active Project Trigger Codes

AceIsaW! : 2x EXP

: 2x EXP WeBack! : 20 Spins

: 20 Spins Hereyougo!: 700 Money

Expired Project Trigger Codes

There are currently no expired Project Trigger codes.

How to Redeem Project Trigger Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Project Trigger codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Project Trigger on Roblox. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

Project Trigger Trello Link

Project Trigger is not as straightforward as some might think. The NPCs are scarce and unlocking triggers and weapons is slightly convoluted, which is why we suggest checking out the Project Trigger Trello board. There you can find in depth information on question, races, and trion color roll chances.

