Death Ball Codes (December 2023)

For a couch potato like me, being able to play dodgeball without having to be physically active is a dream come true! The fact that Death Ball includes cool swords made the experience even better. Fast reflexes weren’t enough to help me win, though!

To ensure I had the most powerful sword and champion, I had to get more Gems. The quickest way to obtain enough of this in-game currency was by redeeming Death Ball codes. Once I had enough, I was able to purchase my favorite character and defeat all the other players. If you’d also like to climb to the top of the leaderboards, redeem the codes before they become invalid. For more dodgeball fun, check out our Blade Ball Codes article to get enough Coins for better weapons in this experience, too!

All Death Ball Codes List

Death Ball Codes (Working)

100mil – 4k Gems (New)

– 4k Gems divine – 4k Gems

Death Ball Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Death Ball

To redeem Death Ball codes hassle-free, follow these instructions:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Death Ball on Roblox. Click the More button at the top of your screen. Click on Codes. Enter your code into the text box. Click the Verify button to claim your free goodies.

How Can You Get More Death Ball Codes?

Death Ball codes can be found on the developer’s X account (@SubZeroExtabyte) as well as in the official Death Ball Discord server and the Anime Boys Developers Roblox group, so consider following and joining to look for codes and other information regarding the game.

If you’re looking for a more convenient option, save our article and come back every now and then to see if we’ve added new codes to our list.

Why Are My Death Ball Codes Not Working?

Unless you input Death Ball codes as they appear on our list, you won’t get freebies. Consider copying them from the list and pasting them into the game to ensure the codes are free of typos.

If you’re still having issues claiming your reward, the codes you’re trying to redeem might have expired. This happens sooner or later with all codes so redeem them while they’re still active. And if you stumble upon an expired code in this article, notify us about it, and we will fix the issue right away.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Death Ball

If redeeming Death Ball codes wasn’t enough, you can get more Gems by claiming Daily rewards. You will obtain more gems every day, so do your best to keep the streak. Additionally, you can receive 1k Gems and a special sword by joining the official Anime Boys Developers Roblox group (linked above) and liking the game. You can claim this reward by finding the Like reward NPC and pressing E on your keyboard.

Finally, approach the Playtime reward NPC after 20 hours of gameplay and press E on your keyboard to claim the Mythical Neolucidator sword.

What Is Death Ball?

Death Ball is a PvP dodgeball simulator on Roblox where your main goal is to eliminate other players by using your sword to send a ball their way. While trying to hit your opponents, you also need to avoid the ball to survive and be the last fighter standing. Get better weapons, purchase more powerful champions, and learn new abilities to become the strongest fighter in the game and climb those leaderboards!

