Sushi Clickers X Codes – Black Hole Update (August 2024)

Updated: August 23, 2024 We added some codes!

Do you want to get OP pets and potions for free in SCX? Well, one way to do it is to grind for them, but with codes, you can get them with virtually zero effort. And the best part is that you won’t need to look for them as we did it for you. Scroll down to check out our complete list of codes for Sushi Clickers X.

All Active Sushi Clickers X Codes

DRAGONJUSTICE : 5 God Potions (New)

: 5 God Potions LIKEANDFAVORITE : Double Coins Potion (New)

: Double Coins Potion SORRY! : Ultra Lucky Potion (New)

: Ultra Lucky Potion RELEASE: 1,000 Coins (New)

Expired Sushi Clickers X Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Sushi Clickers X

Image Source: Sushiwi Studios via Twinfinite Image Source: Sushiwi Studios via Twinfinite Image Source: Sushiwi Studios via Twinfinite

Open Sushi Clickers X on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the right. Type your code into the input field. Click Enter to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried to input isn’t working, chances are that it’s due to a spelling mistake. That’s because codes for Sushi Clickers X are often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid such errors, simply copy-paste the codes instead.

Other possibilities include expired and already claimed codes. If one of those two applies, you’ll get an in-game notification at the bottom of your screen. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do about those, but move on to the next available code.

How to Get More Sushi Clickers X Codes

To find more codes, you should visit the Sushiwi Studios Discord server. Most of them will be in the announcements channel, but some might be scattered around. Additionally, there are a few codes that can be found only in-game, making the search process more annoying. So, I suggest you spare yourself the trouble and bookmark this post instead because we check all of the above places on a regular basis.

That does it for our list of codes for SCX. To get codes for other experiences, visit the Roblox category on Twinfinite. There, you can also find tier lists that will help you optimize your squads and top the leaderboards in all the most popular titles, including Anime Defenders, Anime Tower Defense, and Five Nights TD.

