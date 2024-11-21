The Bender Way Codes [UPD1.7] (November 2024)

If you are a fan of Avatar The Last Airbender, then surely this Roblox game will be right up your alley. But if you’re also looking for free rewards and unlocks, then here are all the latest and working The Bender Way codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what kind of unlocks you will get.

All The Bender Way Codes

The Bender Way Codes (Working)

Releash1 : Reroll

: Reroll Another1 : Reroll

: Reroll Bender : Reroll

: Reroll bugfix : Reroll

: Reroll bugfix1 : Reroll

: Reroll bugfix2 : Reroll

: Reroll bugfix3 : Reroll

: Reroll bugfix4 : Reroll

: Reroll bugfix5 : Reroll

: Reroll 500LIKES: 5k Yuanz

The Bender Way Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for The Bender Way at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In The Bender Way

Redeeming codes in this game is a bit different than most other Roblox experiences. Follow these steps:

Launch The Bender Way in Roblox.

Approach the carpet that you will find between houses. It has a “meditation” icon above it so it should be easy to find.

Once you find it, approach it and press “M” to interact.

Find the “Twitter codes” box on the left of the screen.

Copy and paste the code you’d like to use.

Enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More The Bender Way Codes

If you want to make sure you are not missing out on any of the latest codes, you can join the developers’ Discord server. It can be even more useful to join the Roblox group of the developers, so you can take a look at all the latest updates.

Naturally, you can also bookmark this page and check back often as we will be sure to always publish all the latest codes.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with codes is because of typos. That is why we recommend you always copy and paste them as they are on this page. Even one unnecessary space at the end or a wrong character will cause it to not work.

If you are sure the code is correct, but still it won’t work, then chances are it has expired since publishing them. Always make sure to use them as soon as you find them!

